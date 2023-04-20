CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint extends losses on rate-cut prospects

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, April 20 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= weakened further on Thursday as comments from Hungary's central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag signalling what could be the region's first rate cut continued to weigh on the currency.

The Hungarian forint fell sharply on Wednesday after Virag said the central bank could cut its 25% top collateralised loan rate next week as part of a "multi-step process" towards policy normalisation, and economists said the effects were still being felt.

"I think the forint has been underperforming since yesterday because of this comment from the central bank deputy governor," said Marcin Sulewski, an econommist at Ipopema Securities. "With Hungarian inflation at around 25% year-on-year any comments regarding cuttering interest rates at this stage could weigh on the forint."

At 0909 GMT, the forint was 0.25% weaker against the euro at 378.85. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.36% weaker at 23.507.

Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was the the only currency in the region in positive territory, firming 0.22% to 4.61.

"Maybe it has something to do with positions that were popular in the past where you were long Czech and short zloty and long forint and short zloty as well," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

"It was a carry trade basically, and I think those positions are being liquidated as we speak."

In Warsaw, the blue-chip WIG 20 stock index .WIG20 rose 1.09%, boosted by discount retailer Pepco Group PCOP.WA and media and telecommunications group Cyfrowy Polsat CPS.WA after both companies announced their earnings.

Shares of Pepco GroupPCOP.WA rose around 3% after it reported a 22.8% surge in first-half revenue, as its low prices chimed with cash-strapped consumers and it opened a net 166 new stores.

Cyfrowy Polsat rose around 3.8% after its results to top the WIG 20.

The main stock index in Prague was down 0.25%, while Budapest's benchmark index edged 0.28% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1109 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.5070

23.4230

-0.36%

+2.77%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.8500

377.9000

-0.25%

+5.43%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6100

4.6200

+0.22%

+1.73%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9300

4.9286

-0.03%

+0.25%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2100

117.2950

+0.07%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1411.96

1415.5100

-0.25%

+17.49%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43386.03

43263.82

+0.28%

-0.93%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1917.62

1896.87

+1.09%

+7.01%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12448.71

12467.08

-0.15%

+6.73%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1237.68

1245.05

-0.59%

+18.01%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

888.37

888.05

+0.04%

+7.73%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.92

616.31

-0.71%

+1.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7070

-0.0080

+275bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1570

-0.0590

+261bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7760

-0.0440

+228bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1610

-0.0110

+321bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.2110

0.0360

+366bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1930

0.0140

+370bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.17

6.86

6.22

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.52

12.75

11.35

16.27

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.89

6.85

6.53

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.