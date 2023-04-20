CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint extends losses on rate-cut prospects

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, April 20 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF= weakened further on Thursday as comments from Hungary's central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag signalling what could be the region's first rate cut continued to weigh on the currency.
The Hungarian forint fell sharply on Wednesday after Virag said the central bank could cut its 25% top collateralised loan rate next week as part of a "multi-step process" towards policy normalisation, and economists said the effects were still being felt.
"I think the forint has been underperforming since yesterday because of this comment from the central bank deputy governor," said Marcin Sulewski, an econommist at Ipopema Securities. "With Hungarian inflation at around 25% year-on-year any comments regarding cuttering interest rates at this stage could weigh on the forint."
At 0909 GMT, the forint was 0.25% weaker against the euro at 378.85. The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.36% weaker at 23.507.
Meanwhile, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was the the only currency in the region in positive territory, firming 0.22% to 4.61.
"Maybe it has something to do with positions that were popular in the past where you were long Czech and short zloty and long forint and short zloty as well," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
"It was a carry trade basically, and I think those positions are being liquidated as we speak."
In Warsaw, the blue-chip WIG 20 stock index .WIG20 rose 1.09%, boosted by discount retailer Pepco Group PCOP.WA and media and telecommunications group Cyfrowy Polsat CPS.WA after both companies announced their earnings.
Shares of Pepco GroupPCOP.WA rose around 3% after it reported a 22.8% surge in first-half revenue, as its low prices chimed with cash-strapped consumers and it opened a net 166 new stores.
Cyfrowy Polsat rose around 3.8% after its results to top the WIG 20.
The main stock index in Prague was down 0.25%, while Budapest's benchmark index edged 0.28% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1109 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.5070
23.4230
-0.36%
+2.77%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.8500
377.9000
-0.25%
+5.43%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6100
4.6200
+0.22%
+1.73%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9300
4.9286
-0.03%
+0.25%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.2950
+0.07%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1411.96
1415.5100
-0.25%
+17.49%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43386.03
43263.82
+0.28%
-0.93%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1917.62
1896.87
+1.09%
+7.01%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12448.71
12467.08
-0.15%
+6.73%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1237.68
1245.05
-0.59%
+18.01%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
888.37
888.05
+0.04%
+7.73%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.92
616.31
-0.71%
+1.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7070
-0.0080
+275bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1570
-0.0590
+261bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7760
-0.0440
+228bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1610
-0.0110
+321bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.2110
0.0360
+366bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1930
0.0140
+370bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.17
6.86
6.22
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.52
12.75
11.35
16.27
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.89
6.85
6.53
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
