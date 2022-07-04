CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint extends losses in thin market, underperforms region
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Monday in low liquidity, underperforming regional peers, as it was under pressure by a series of factors including high inflation and a lack of agreement with the European Union over recovery funds.
"There is little interest in the forint today as U.S. markets will stay closed, so any trade can bring bigger moves in the rate ... but the direction points towards weakening," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Markets in the United States will stay closed for the Independence Day holiday.
The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.31% and was trading at 401.40 per euro, giving up some of its gains seen after the central bank's hefty 185-basis-point rate hike on Tuesday. Last Monday the currency hit an all-time low of 404.50 versus the euro.
The forint has been the worst performer in central Europe so far this year, losing more than 8% versus the euro as it was pressured by Hungary's twin deficits, soaring inflation, windfall taxes and a lack of agreement between the Hungarian government and Brussels over the release of EU funds.
"Despite carrying out the largest tightening cycle in the region, Hungarian assets have remained under pressure due to several political and geopolitical risks," Peter Virovacz, senior analyst at ING, wrote in a note.
"But we continue to watch headlines signalling a turnaround in the Rule of Law and EU funds disputes that should unlock the hidden potential of the forint in the second half of the year."
Long-term government bond yields ticked higher on Monday as they were pressured by the forint's weakening, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 7.95%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.04% to 24.745 as Governor Ales Michl said the Czech National Bank should keep its interest rates at an elevated level in order to fulfill its main goal, which is to bring down inflation.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was little moved as markets were eyeing the meeting of the central bank on Thursday where a Reuters poll of analyst expects the main interest rate to be raised by 75 basis points to 6.75%.
Poland's stock index .WIG20 lost 0.79%, underperforming the region as its banks index .BNKI fell around 3% after the leader of Poland's ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Saturday that banks should be taxed more if they don't start offering savers better interest on their deposits.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1045 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7450
24.7560
+0.04%
+0.51%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
401.4000
400.1500
-0.31%
-7.97%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6990
4.7005
+0.03%
-2.30%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9458
+0.02%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5325
+0.06%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3100
117.4000
+0.08%
+0.23%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1212.65
1217.9100
-0.43%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39662.16
39331.33
+0.84%
-21.80%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1675.43
1688.85
-0.79%
-26.09%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12480.35
12375.32
+0.85%
-4.45%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1125.66
1118.60
+0.63%
-10.34%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2009.19
2009.96
-0.04%
-3.37%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
838.51
837.51
+0.12%
+2.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.79
609.99
+0.30%
-3.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0720
-0.2670
+550bps
-33bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3010
0.0720
+433bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6340
-0.0550
+336bps
-10bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
9.7500
2.1530
+918bps
+209bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1000
0.1450
+613bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6030
0.0680
+533bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.62
7.59
7.20
7.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.29
10.65
10.61
8.45
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.94
8.03
7.88
7.05
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
