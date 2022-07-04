CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint extends losses in thin market, underperforms region

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 4 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Monday in low liquidity, underperforming regional peers, as it was under pressure by a series of factors including high inflation and a lack of agreement with the European Union over recovery funds.

"There is little interest in the forint today as U.S. markets will stay closed, so any trade can bring bigger moves in the rate ... but the direction points towards weakening," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Markets in the United States will stay closed for the Independence Day holiday.

The forint EURHUF= weakened 0.31% and was trading at 401.40 per euro, giving up some of its gains seen after the central bank's hefty 185-basis-point rate hike on Tuesday. Last Monday the currency hit an all-time low of 404.50 versus the euro.

The forint has been the worst performer in central Europe so far this year, losing more than 8% versus the euro as it was pressured by Hungary's twin deficits, soaring inflation, windfall taxes and a lack of agreement between the Hungarian government and Brussels over the release of EU funds.

"Despite carrying out the largest tightening cycle in the region, Hungarian assets have remained under pressure due to several political and geopolitical risks," Peter Virovacz, senior analyst at ING, wrote in a note.

"But we continue to watch headlines signalling a turnaround in the Rule of Law and EU funds disputes that should unlock the hidden potential of the forint in the second half of the year."

Long-term government bond yields ticked higher on Monday as they were pressured by the forint's weakening, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was about 7.95%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.04% to 24.745 as Governor Ales Michl said the Czech National Bank should keep its interest rates at an elevated level in order to fulfill its main goal, which is to bring down inflation.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was little moved as markets were eyeing the meeting of the central bank on Thursday where a Reuters poll of analyst expects the main interest rate to be raised by 75 basis points to 6.75%.

Poland's stock index .WIG20 lost 0.79%, underperforming the region as its banks index .BNKI fell around 3% after the leader of Poland's ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Saturday that banks should be taxed more if they don't start offering savers better interest on their deposits.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1045 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7450

24.7560

+0.04%

+0.51%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

401.4000

400.1500

-0.31%

-7.97%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6990

4.7005

+0.03%

-2.30%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9458

+0.02%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5325

+0.06%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3100

117.4000

+0.08%

+0.23%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1212.65

1217.9100

-0.43%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39662.16

39331.33

+0.84%

-21.80%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1675.43

1688.85

-0.79%

-26.09%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12480.35

12375.32

+0.85%

-4.45%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1125.66

1118.60

+0.63%

-10.34%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2009.19

2009.96

-0.04%

-3.37%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

838.51

837.51

+0.12%

+2.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

611.79

609.99

+0.30%

-3.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0720

-0.2670

+550bps

-33bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3010

0.0720

+433bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6340

-0.0550

+336bps

-10bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

9.7500

2.1530

+918bps

+209bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1000

0.1450

+613bps

+10bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6030

0.0680

+533bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.62

7.59

7.20

7.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.29

10.65

10.61

8.45

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.94

8.03

7.88

7.05

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

