CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint extends gains on EU funds boost

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed on Thursday, extending gains for a third session when the unit got a boost after the country struck a deal with European Union governments that approved recovery funds earmarked for Hungary, subject to conditions.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.2% stronger on the day and was trading at 403.65 per euro, hovering near a one-month high hit in the previous session. The currency has gained about 3% since the deal with the EU over 5.8 billion euros ($6.15 billion) of recovery funds.
EU governments also agreed on Monday to reduce to 6.3 billion euros from 7.5 billion euros the amount of EU funds for Hungary that the European Commission wanted frozen.
"A very strong level around 406.20 was broken yesterday, which indicates that there might be room for more strengthening," an forex trader in Budapest said.
Long-term government bond yields edged lower on Thursday, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.40%.
"Yields on the long end fell a total of 90-100 basis points since the deal on EU funds. Today has been calm so far but there could be room for a further drop in yields," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold three sets of bonds worth a total of 147.5 billion forints ($387.13 million) on Thursday, above its original offer of 70 billion.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.22% to 4.6865 versus the common currency as investors eyed developments on European Union funds.
"The zloty, apart from the low dollar exchange rate, may be supported in the coming days by legislative progress aimed at achieving the milestones needed to unlock EU funds," PKO Bank wrote. "We expect the EUR/PLN exchange rate to stay below 4.70 until the end of the week."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.11% lower, trading at 24.2820 per euro.
Demand pressures from the Czech domestic economy are easing, central bank governor Ales Michl said on Thursday ahead of a central bank meeting next week at which analysts see interest rates staying stable.
Most stocks in the region weakened, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading losses as it shed 1.22%.
Shares in Polish video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA fell more than 8% as players flagged problems with the company's flagship Witcher 3 game's next generation version on PC.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1138 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2820
24.2550
-0.11%
+2.43%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
403.6500
404.4500
+0.20%
-8.49%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6865
4.6760
-0.22%
-2.04%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9225
4.9230
+0.01%
+0.52%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5370
7.5365
-0.01%
-0.26%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2600
117.2900
+0.03%
+0.27%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1178.53
1177.6700
+0.07%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44711.25
45084.89
-0.83%
-11.85%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1765.48
1787.37
-1.22%
-22.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11943.68
11931.60
+0.10%
-8.56%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1073.35
1072.53
+0.08%
-14.51%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1932.72
1936.54
-0.20%
-7.05%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
810.31
810.59
-0.03%
-1.28%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
600.05
602.85
-0.46%
-5.61%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5230
-0.0160
+337bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9180
0.0060
+299bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6230
-0.0020
+270bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7120
-0.0820
+456bps
-10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.5230
-0.0020
+460bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4560
0.0090
+453bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.16
6.79
6.29
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.25
13.90
12.83
16.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.14
7.20
6.91
7.09
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 381.0100 forints)
($1 = 0.9426 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.