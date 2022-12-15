CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint extends gains on EU funds boost

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed on Thursday, extending gains for a third session when the unit got a boost after the country struck a deal with European Union governments that approved recovery funds earmarked for Hungary, subject to conditions.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.2% stronger on the day and was trading at 403.65 per euro, hovering near a one-month high hit in the previous session. The currency has gained about 3% since the deal with the EU over 5.8 billion euros ($6.15 billion) of recovery funds.

EU governments also agreed on Monday to reduce to 6.3 billion euros from 7.5 billion euros the amount of EU funds for Hungary that the European Commission wanted frozen.

"A very strong level around 406.20 was broken yesterday, which indicates that there might be room for more strengthening," an forex trader in Budapest said.

Long-term government bond yields edged lower on Thursday, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.40%.

"Yields on the long end fell a total of 90-100 basis points since the deal on EU funds. Today has been calm so far but there could be room for a further drop in yields," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold three sets of bonds worth a total of 147.5 billion forints ($387.13 million) on Thursday, above its original offer of 70 billion.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.22% to 4.6865 versus the common currency as investors eyed developments on European Union funds.

"The zloty, apart from the low dollar exchange rate, may be supported in the coming days by legislative progress aimed at achieving the milestones needed to unlock EU funds," PKO Bank wrote. "We expect the EUR/PLN exchange rate to stay below 4.70 until the end of the week."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.11% lower, trading at 24.2820 per euro.

Demand pressures from the Czech domestic economy are easing, central bank governor Ales Michl said on Thursday ahead of a central bank meeting next week at which analysts see interest rates staying stable.

Most stocks in the region weakened, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading losses as it shed 1.22%.

Shares in Polish video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA fell more than 8% as players flagged problems with the company's flagship Witcher 3 game's next generation version on PC.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1138 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2820

24.2550

-0.11%

+2.43%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

403.6500

404.4500

+0.20%

-8.49%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6865

4.6760

-0.22%

-2.04%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9225

4.9230

+0.01%

+0.52%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5370

7.5365

-0.01%

-0.26%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.2900

+0.03%

+0.27%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1178.53

1177.6700

+0.07%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44711.25

45084.89

-0.83%

-11.85%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1765.48

1787.37

-1.22%

-22.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11943.68

11931.60

+0.10%

-8.56%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1073.35

1072.53

+0.08%

-14.51%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1932.72

1936.54

-0.20%

-7.05%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

810.31

810.59

-0.03%

-1.28%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

600.05

602.85

-0.46%

-5.61%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5230

-0.0160

+337bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9180

0.0060

+299bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6230

-0.0020

+270bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7120

-0.0820

+456bps

-10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.5230

-0.0020

+460bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.4560

0.0090

+453bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.16

6.79

6.29

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.25

13.90

12.83

16.17

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.14

7.20

6.91

7.09

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

