CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint, bond yields stable as investors eye cenbank meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The forint eased on Tuesday while government bond yields held stable as markets assessed the Hungarian government's decision to cap interest rates on large commercial bank deposits and focus turned to the central bank rate meeting later in the day.

Long-term bond yields were unmoved after a drop of about 25 basis points in the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 7.90%, fixed-income traders said.

Yields fell on Monday following an announcement that commercial banks cannot pay an interest rate higher than the three-month discount bill yield on deposits by certain large institutional and private investors.

"Bond yields have dropped significantly since the beginning of this month, that is why we did not see a bigger reaction," a trader said.

"And markets are still assessing the decision, as this can hurt the monetary transmission mechanism."

The National Bank of Hungary announced an emergency rate hike last month and introduced a quick deposit facility with an 18% interest rate.

The yield on the three-month discount bill was about 12% on Tuesday.

The government debt management agency AKK held an auction on Tuesday where it sold three-month discount bills at an average yield of 12.82%.

The forint EURHUF= was trading 0.15% lower at 408.30 per euro on Tuesday.

"The forint is stable, which is somewhat strange as the message (of the rate cap) is negative as the government is lowering interest rates when the central bank is raising them, looking like two key actors working against one another," a FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint was moving sideways as investors awaited details of the interest rate cap and focused on reports of negotiations between Hungary and the European Union over funds, according to traders.

Markets also eyed the central bank's interest rate decision and comments due later in the day. A Reuters poll of analysts expects the bank to keep its base rate on hold at 13%.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.19% to 4.7055 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3500

24.3200

-0.12%

+2.14%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

408.3000

407.7000

-0.15%

-9.53%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7055

4.6965

-0.19%

-2.43%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9355

4.9390

+0.07%

+0.26%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5410

7.5435

+0.03%

-0.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1239.63

1242.7200

-0.25%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45034.78

44592.90

+0.99%

-11.21%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1712.72

1685.50

+1.61%

-24.45%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11700.58

11690.03

+0.09%

-10.42%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1086.27

1095.30

-0.82%

-13.48%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1899.21

1898.46

+0.04%

-8.66%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

802.81

803.41

-0.07%

-2.19%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

592.86

592.14

+0.12%

-6.74%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8570

0.0070

+376bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0620

-0.1560

+309bps

-17bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9270

-0.0960

+294bps

-11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.1470

-0.1130

+505bps

-13bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.2070

-0.1160

+523bps

-13bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.9090

-0.1370

+492bps

-15bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.11

6.87

6.54

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.59

12.35

11.32

15.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.32

7.32

7.08

7.37

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

