CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint, bond yields stable as investors eye cenbank meeting

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The forint eased on Tuesday while government bond yields held stable as markets assessed the Hungarian government's decision to cap interest rates on large commercial bank deposits and focus turned to the central bank rate meeting later in the day.
Long-term bond yields were unmoved after a drop of about 25 basis points in the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 7.90%, fixed-income traders said.
Yields fell on Monday following an announcement that commercial banks cannot pay an interest rate higher than the three-month discount bill yield on deposits by certain large institutional and private investors.
"Bond yields have dropped significantly since the beginning of this month, that is why we did not see a bigger reaction," a trader said.
"And markets are still assessing the decision, as this can hurt the monetary transmission mechanism."
The National Bank of Hungary announced an emergency rate hike last month and introduced a quick deposit facility with an 18% interest rate.
The yield on the three-month discount bill was about 12% on Tuesday.
The government debt management agency AKK held an auction on Tuesday where it sold three-month discount bills at an average yield of 12.82%.
The forint EURHUF= was trading 0.15% lower at 408.30 per euro on Tuesday.
"The forint is stable, which is somewhat strange as the message (of the rate cap) is negative as the government is lowering interest rates when the central bank is raising them, looking like two key actors working against one another," a FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint was moving sideways as investors awaited details of the interest rate cap and focused on reports of negotiations between Hungary and the European Union over funds, according to traders.
Markets also eyed the central bank's interest rate decision and comments due later in the day. A Reuters poll of analysts expects the bank to keep its base rate on hold at 13%.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.19% to 4.7055 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1043 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3500
24.3200
-0.12%
+2.14%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
408.3000
407.7000
-0.15%
-9.53%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7055
4.6965
-0.19%
-2.43%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9355
4.9390
+0.07%
+0.26%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5410
7.5435
+0.03%
-0.31%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1239.63
1242.7200
-0.25%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45034.78
44592.90
+0.99%
-11.21%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1712.72
1685.50
+1.61%
-24.45%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11700.58
11690.03
+0.09%
-10.42%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1086.27
1095.30
-0.82%
-13.48%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1899.21
1898.46
+0.04%
-8.66%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
802.81
803.41
-0.07%
-2.19%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
592.86
592.14
+0.12%
-6.74%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8570
0.0070
+376bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0620
-0.1560
+309bps
-17bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9270
-0.0960
+294bps
-11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1470
-0.1130
+505bps
-13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.2070
-0.1160
+523bps
-13bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.9090
-0.1370
+492bps
-15bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.11
6.87
6.54
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.59
12.35
11.32
15.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.32
7.32
7.08
7.37
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
