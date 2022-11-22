CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint, bond yields stable after cenbank leaves rates unchanged

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The forint was little moved on Tuesday and bond yields were stable after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged, as expected, while markets eyed a press briefing scheduled for 1400 GMT.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.22% on the day and trading at 408.60 per euro, a touch weaker than it was right after the rate announcement.

The NBH left its base rate unchanged at 13%, with inflation on track to scale a 26-year high in 2023 and exceeding the bank's 2% to 4% policy target range even a year later.

Long-term bond yields were not immediately moved after the central bank's announcement, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 7.90%.

Market participants were eyeing the central bank's press conference at 1400 GMT for comments on the decision and on the government's announcement that rates on large commercial bank deposits will be capped, traders said.

"We expect the central bank to say something on the interest rate cap as some investors still struggle to see what is in the background of this decision," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The government announced on Monday that commercial banks cannot pay an interest rate higher than the three-month discount bill yield on deposits by certain large institutional and private investors.

The yield on the three-month discount bill was about 11% on Tuesday.

Long-term government bond yields dropped about 25 basis points on Monday after the cap was announced, and were stable on Tuesday, fixed-income traders said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.35% to 4.7130 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1435 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3550

24.3200

-0.14%

+2.12%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

408.6000

407.7000

-0.22%

-9.60%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7130

4.6965

-0.35%

-2.59%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9285

4.9390

+0.21%

+0.40%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5425

7.5435

+0.01%

-0.33%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1238.30

1242.7200

-0.36%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45325.89

44592.90

+1.64%

-10.64%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1725.65

1685.50

+2.38%

-23.88%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11578.23

11690.03

-0.96%

-11.35%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1074.12

1095.30

-1.93%

-14.44%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1904.32

1898.46

+0.31%

-8.42%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

806.57

803.41

+0.39%

-1.73%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

594.35

592.14

+0.37%

-6.50%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8570

0.0070

+374bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0620

-0.1560

+307bps

-19bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9190

-0.1040

+290bps

-14bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.0800

-0.1800

+496bps

-22bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1450

-0.1780

+515bps

-21bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8620

-0.1840

+485bps

-22bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.10

6.88

6.49

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.50

12.32

11.29

15.45

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.25

7.19

6.95

7.37

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

