CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint, bond yields stable after cenbank leaves rates unchanged

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The forint was little moved on Tuesday and bond yields were stable after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged, as expected, while markets eyed a press briefing scheduled for 1400 GMT.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.22% on the day and trading at 408.60 per euro, a touch weaker than it was right after the rate announcement.
The NBH left its base rate unchanged at 13%, with inflation on track to scale a 26-year high in 2023 and exceeding the bank's 2% to 4% policy target range even a year later.
Long-term bond yields were not immediately moved after the central bank's announcement, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 7.90%.
Market participants were eyeing the central bank's press conference at 1400 GMT for comments on the decision and on the government's announcement that rates on large commercial bank deposits will be capped, traders said.
"We expect the central bank to say something on the interest rate cap as some investors still struggle to see what is in the background of this decision," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The government announced on Monday that commercial banks cannot pay an interest rate higher than the three-month discount bill yield on deposits by certain large institutional and private investors.
The yield on the three-month discount bill was about 11% on Tuesday.
Long-term government bond yields dropped about 25 basis points on Monday after the cap was announced, and were stable on Tuesday, fixed-income traders said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.35% to 4.7130 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1435 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3550
24.3200
-0.14%
+2.12%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
408.6000
407.7000
-0.22%
-9.60%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7130
4.6965
-0.35%
-2.59%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9285
4.9390
+0.21%
+0.40%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5425
7.5435
+0.01%
-0.33%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1238.30
1242.7200
-0.36%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45325.89
44592.90
+1.64%
-10.64%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1725.65
1685.50
+2.38%
-23.88%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11578.23
11690.03
-0.96%
-11.35%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1074.12
1095.30
-1.93%
-14.44%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1904.32
1898.46
+0.31%
-8.42%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
806.57
803.41
+0.39%
-1.73%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
594.35
592.14
+0.37%
-6.50%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8570
0.0070
+374bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0620
-0.1560
+307bps
-19bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9190
-0.1040
+290bps
-14bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.0800
-0.1800
+496bps
-22bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1450
-0.1780
+515bps
-21bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8620
-0.1840
+485bps
-22bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.10
6.88
6.49
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.50
12.32
11.29
15.45
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.25
7.19
6.95
7.37
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)
