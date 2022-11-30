CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint, bond yields find support after EU funds announcement

By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint steadied on Wednesday after the European Commission approved Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan but said that it will hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions.

The EU's executive also asked European Union governments to freeze 7.5 billion euros that Hungary would normally be getting from the bloc's budget.

The forint strengthened after the announcement but gave up gains to trade down 0.1% on the day by 1226 GMT at 408.55 per euro, off session lows.

"The currency could strengthen significantly once EU governments give a final nod to Hungary's recovery plan," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Despite the freezing of funds, the overall message is positive as it ends the uncertainty, and it was the uncertainty that really weakened the forint."

The forint is central Europe's worst-performing currency in 2022, down 9.5%.

On Tuesday, Hungary's minister in the negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said the government expected its recovery fund plan to be approved by EU finance ministers on Dec. 12.

Long-term government bond yields edged up after the Commission's message, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond around 8.12%, a trader said.

"This announcement was in line with previous news reports, and it is actually good news as it means that Hungary will get funds sooner or later. That is why neither the forint, nor bond yields reacted wildly," the trader said.

Investors also eyed the central bank's two-month deposit tender with results due later in the day. The tender is offered at a floating rate equalling the base rate, which stands at 13%.

The central bank also offers a quick one-day deposit facility at 18% on a daily basis.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.4% firmer at 4.665 after inflation for November came in at 17.4%, below forecasts.

"I don't think this is going to have a major impact, this would be a different thing if we had expectations of rate-hikes, but we don't," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.365.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1326 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3650

24.3570

-0.03%

+2.08%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

408.3500

408.0000

-0.09%

-9.54%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6645

4.6845

+0.43%

-1.58%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9250

4.9170

-0.16%

+0.47%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5485

7.5495

+0.01%

-0.41%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3350

+0.12%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1213.26

1217.7500

-0.37%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46014.23

45780.62

+0.51%

-9.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1750.46

1736.19

+0.82%

-22.78%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11730.66

11730.66

+0.00%

-10.19%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1066.65

1069.92

-0.31%

-15.04%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1900.26

1902.68

-0.13%

-8.61%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

814.23

814.97

-0.09%

-0.80%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

600.46

598.64

+0.30%

-5.54%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6000

-0.3170

+348bps

-35bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9930

-0.0520

+305bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7510

-0.0490

+282bps

-7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9620

-0.1150

+484bps

-14bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8760

-0.1250

+494bps

-15bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6250

-0.1130

+469bps

-13bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.05

6.68

6.24

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.70

12.37

11.62

15.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.16

7.08

6.74

7.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Maju Samuel)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.