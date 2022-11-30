CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint, bond yields find support after EU funds announcement

By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint steadied on Wednesday after the European Commission approved Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan but said that it will hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions.
The EU's executive also asked European Union governments to freeze 7.5 billion euros that Hungary would normally be getting from the bloc's budget.
The forint strengthened after the announcement but gave up gains to trade down 0.1% on the day by 1226 GMT at 408.55 per euro, off session lows.
"The currency could strengthen significantly once EU governments give a final nod to Hungary's recovery plan," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Despite the freezing of funds, the overall message is positive as it ends the uncertainty, and it was the uncertainty that really weakened the forint."
The forint is central Europe's worst-performing currency in 2022, down 9.5%.
On Tuesday, Hungary's minister in the negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said the government expected its recovery fund plan to be approved by EU finance ministers on Dec. 12.
Long-term government bond yields edged up after the Commission's message, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond around 8.12%, a trader said.
"This announcement was in line with previous news reports, and it is actually good news as it means that Hungary will get funds sooner or later. That is why neither the forint, nor bond yields reacted wildly," the trader said.
Investors also eyed the central bank's two-month deposit tender with results due later in the day. The tender is offered at a floating rate equalling the base rate, which stands at 13%.
The central bank also offers a quick one-day deposit facility at 18% on a daily basis.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.4% firmer at 4.665 after inflation for November came in at 17.4%, below forecasts.
"I don't think this is going to have a major impact, this would be a different thing if we had expectations of rate-hikes, but we don't," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.365.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1326 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3650
24.3570
-0.03%
+2.08%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
408.3500
408.0000
-0.09%
-9.54%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6645
4.6845
+0.43%
-1.58%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9250
4.9170
-0.16%
+0.47%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5485
7.5495
+0.01%
-0.41%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3350
+0.12%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1213.26
1217.7500
-0.37%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46014.23
45780.62
+0.51%
-9.28%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1750.46
1736.19
+0.82%
-22.78%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11730.66
11730.66
+0.00%
-10.19%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1066.65
1069.92
-0.31%
-15.04%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1900.26
1902.68
-0.13%
-8.61%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
814.23
814.97
-0.09%
-0.80%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
600.46
598.64
+0.30%
-5.54%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6000
-0.3170
+348bps
-35bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9930
-0.0520
+305bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7510
-0.0490
+282bps
-7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9620
-0.1150
+484bps
-14bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8760
-0.1250
+494bps
-15bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6250
-0.1130
+469bps
-13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.05
6.68
6.24
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.70
12.37
11.62
15.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.16
7.08
6.74
7.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Maju Samuel)
