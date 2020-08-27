CEE MARKETS-Hungary forint extends losses as eyes on Powell speech

By 1000 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.1%, trading at 356.02 against the euro.
Equilor analysts said earlier that if the 355.86 resistance level was breached, "the 360-level could be reached in one wave." .
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.8425 per euro while the zloty EURPLN= was 0.3% up at 4.4064 and the Czech crown EURCZK= up 0.1% at 26.2727.
Czech bond yields were a touch lower, with supply remaining limited after debt managers easily sold offered amounts at an auction on Wednesday.
"The average price was somewhat higher than our expectations, especially for the 2040 bond, which confirms our view that the finance ministry is able to follow a very moderate pace of issuance due to a lower-than-expected budget deficit," said Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1150 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2890
26.3000
+0.04%
-3.26%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.2000
355.8800
-0.09%
-7.03%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4092
4.4222
+0.29%
-3.47%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8425
4.8405
-0.04%
-1.12%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5263
+0.02%
-1.06%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
908.56
908.5700
-0.00%
-18.56%
Budapest
.BUX
35760.21
35915.81
-0.43%
-22.40%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1839.81
1848.35
-0.46%
-14.43%
Bucharest
.BETI
8878.74
8835.85
+0.49%
-11.01%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
854.14
854.48
-0.04%
-7.75%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1613.43
1614.17
-0.05%
-20.03%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
690.92
691.97
-0.15%
-13.82%
Sofia
.SOFIX
432.05
437.61
-1.27%
-23.95%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1690
-0.0250
+084bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6730
-0.0530
+134bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0310
-0.0180
+149bps
+3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1430
-0.0200
+081bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7530
-0.0210
+142bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3490
0.0000
+181bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.37
0.38
0.42
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.84
0.90
0.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by John Stonestreet)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))
