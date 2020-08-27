CEE MARKETS-Hungary forint extends losses as eyes on Powell speech

By 1000 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.1%, trading at 356.02 against the euro.

Equilor analysts said earlier that if the 355.86 resistance level was breached, "the 360-level could be reached in one wave." .

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.8425 per euro while the zloty EURPLN= was 0.3% up at 4.4064 and the Czech crown EURCZK= up 0.1% at 26.2727.

Czech bond yields were a touch lower, with supply remaining limited after debt managers easily sold offered amounts at an auction on Wednesday.

"The average price was somewhat higher than our expectations, especially for the 2040 bond, which confirms our view that the finance ministry is able to follow a very moderate pace of issuance due to a lower-than-expected budget deficit," said Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1150 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2890

26.3000

+0.04%

-3.26%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.2000

355.8800

-0.09%

-7.03%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4092

4.4222

+0.29%

-3.47%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8425

4.8405

-0.04%

-1.12%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5263

+0.02%

-1.06%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

908.56

908.5700

-0.00%

-18.56%

Budapest

.BUX

35760.21

35915.81

-0.43%

-22.40%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1839.81

1848.35

-0.46%

-14.43%

Bucharest

.BETI

8878.74

8835.85

+0.49%

-11.01%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

854.14

854.48

-0.04%

-7.75%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1613.43

1614.17

-0.05%

-20.03%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

690.92

691.97

-0.15%

-13.82%

Sofia

.SOFIX

432.05

437.61

-1.27%

-23.95%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1690

-0.0250

+084bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6730

-0.0530

+134bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0310

-0.0180

+149bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1430

-0.0200

+081bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7530

-0.0210

+142bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3490

0.0000

+181bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.37

0.38

0.42

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.76

0.84

0.90

0.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by John Stonestreet)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.