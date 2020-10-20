CEE MARKETS-Hungary cenbank keeps rates unchanged, forint stays stable

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The forint recouped most of its early losses on Tuesday after the central bank left its base rate unchanged at 0.6%, as expected after weaker-than-forecast September consumer prices data eased concerns about inflation.

The bank said in a statement after the decision that it will maintain the gap between its one-week deposit rate and the base rate as long as it is justified by inflation risks.

The bank raised the interest rate on its one-week facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% last month.

The forint was 0.08% softer on the day at 365.50 per euro by 1330 GMT. The currency had briefly weakened past the 366 level earlier in the day but recovered to its morning levels after the rate decision.

"The forint was not significantly moved after the decision because this is what everybody had expected," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Most Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday, extending their steep losses from last week when they came under pressure from a spike in new coronavirus cases and looming new restrictions on daily life and the economy.

"Investors are currently switching to a risk-off strategy and they are avoiding assets like the Polish zloty, the Hungarian forint or the Czech crown," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.

"The money is moving to safe-haven assets like German bunds."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.16% to 4.5840 versus the euro on Tuesday while the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% to 27.2360 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.

Stock markets in the region were mixed. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 edged 0.08% lower while Budapest's blue chip index .BUX added 0.63%. Praque's stocks .PX were down 0.23% while Bucharest .BETI weakened 0.61%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1530 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2360

27.2630

+0.10%

-6.62%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.5000

365.2000

-0.08%

-9.40%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5840

4.5765

-0.16%

-7.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8760

4.8750

-0.02%

-1.80%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5730

7.5845

+0.15%

-1.68%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

870.21

872.2000

-0.23%

-22.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33804.31

33596.79

+0.62%

-26.64%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1646.80

1648.11

-0.08%

-23.41%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8818.26

8872.04

-0.61%

-11.62%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

827.34

832.58

-0.63%

-10.64%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1597.99

1602.95

-0.31%

-20.79%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

689.30

689.80

-0.07%

-14.02%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

427.80

428.97

-0.27%

-24.70%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0980

-0.0010

+088bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5910

-0.0010

+140bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0170

0.0040

+163bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0090

0.0070

+078bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4880

0.0050

+130bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2610

-0.0060

+188bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.27

0.30

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.94

0.97

0.99

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.15

0.13

0.12

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

