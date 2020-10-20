CEE MARKETS-Hungary cenbank keeps rates unchanged, forint stays stable
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The forint recouped most of its early losses on Tuesday after the central bank left its base rate unchanged at 0.6%, as expected after weaker-than-forecast September consumer prices data eased concerns about inflation.
The bank said in a statement after the decision that it will maintain the gap between its one-week deposit rate and the base rate as long as it is justified by inflation risks.
The bank raised the interest rate on its one-week facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% last month.
The forint was 0.08% softer on the day at 365.50 per euro by 1330 GMT. The currency had briefly weakened past the 366 level earlier in the day but recovered to its morning levels after the rate decision.
"The forint was not significantly moved after the decision because this is what everybody had expected," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Most Central European currencies weakened on Tuesday, extending their steep losses from last week when they came under pressure from a spike in new coronavirus cases and looming new restrictions on daily life and the economy.
"Investors are currently switching to a risk-off strategy and they are avoiding assets like the Polish zloty, the Hungarian forint or the Czech crown," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
"The money is moving to safe-haven assets like German bunds."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped 0.16% to 4.5840 versus the euro on Tuesday while the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% to 27.2360 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.
Stock markets in the region were mixed. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 edged 0.08% lower while Budapest's blue chip index .BUX added 0.63%. Praque's stocks .PX were down 0.23% while Bucharest .BETI weakened 0.61%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1530 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2360
27.2630
+0.10%
-6.62%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.5000
365.2000
-0.08%
-9.40%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5840
4.5765
-0.16%
-7.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8760
4.8750
-0.02%
-1.80%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5730
7.5845
+0.15%
-1.68%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
870.21
872.2000
-0.23%
-22.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33804.31
33596.79
+0.62%
-26.64%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1646.80
1648.11
-0.08%
-23.41%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8818.26
8872.04
-0.61%
-11.62%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
827.34
832.58
-0.63%
-10.64%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1597.99
1602.95
-0.31%
-20.79%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
689.30
689.80
-0.07%
-14.02%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
427.80
428.97
-0.27%
-24.70%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0980
-0.0010
+088bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5910
-0.0010
+140bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0170
0.0040
+163bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0090
0.0070
+078bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4880
0.0050
+130bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2610
-0.0060
+188bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.27
0.30
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
0.97
0.99
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.15
0.13
0.12
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.