CEE MARKETS-Hungary cbank leaves rates untouched, forint weaker on political worries

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was a touch up after the central bank left its key rates unchanged and expanded its bond purchase programme on Tuesday, but the currency then eased back to weaker levels seen in the morning.
Most Central European currencies fell on Tuesday, as investors were concerned about Poland and Hungary's veto of the EU budget and rising COVID-19 cases in the United States.
The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, as a retreat in inflation and gains by the forint eased pressure on the bank to tighten policy further.
The bank, however, substantially expanded its bond purchase programme and increased its cheap loans programme to aid the economic recovery, which it said would be hit by recent restrictions to curb the second wave of the pandemic.
The forint EURHUF= rose slightly after the decision and the statement were published, but the currency retreated back to 361.50 per euro by 1431 GMT, down 0.69% on the day.
"The market has not really reacted much to the NBH's steps and statement because everyone was expecting rates to stay untouched," a Budapest-based FX trader said, adding that worries about the EU budget's veto weakened the forint recently.
Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund at a meeting of ambassadors of EU nations on Monday, over a clause making access to money conditional on respect for the rule of law.
"In the morning there was some slight zloty selling because of the Polish-Hungarian veto ... but right now the high dollar selling is pushing the zloty higher," a Warsaw-based currency trader said earlier in the day.
The dollar has been under pressure amid concerns about the soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases across the United States.
In the afternoon the zloty EURPLN= was 0.47% weaker against the euro at 4.4939per euro. In the Czech Republic, where markets were closed for a holiday, the crown EURCZK= was down 0.29% at 26.4980.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1531 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.4980
26.4200
-0.29%
-4.02%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.5000
359.0000
-0.69%
-8.40%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4939
4.4730
-0.47%
-5.28%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8720
4.8715
-0.01%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5640
7.5675
+0.05%
-1.57%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5500
+0.03%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
934.75
934.7500
+0.00%
-16.21%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
37222.63
37414.60
-0.51%
-19.23%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1788.00
1799.02
-0.61%
-16.84%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8919.70
8906.97
+0.14%
-10.60%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
839.96
837.56
+0.29%
-9.28%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1697.79
1673.57
+1.45%
-15.84%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
712.00
709.43
+0.36%
-11.19%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
425.65
422.84
+0.66%
-25.08%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
-0.0180
-0.0620
+070bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6860
-0.0240
+143bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1510
-0.0260
+170bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0030
-0.0250
+072bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4270
0.0020
+117bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2040
0.0030
+176bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.37
0.43
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.73
0.72
0.70
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.22
0.26
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie and Steve Orlofsky)
