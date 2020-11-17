CEE MARKETS-Hungary cbank leaves rates untouched, forint weaker on political worries

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint was a touch up after the central bank left its key rates unchanged and expanded its bond purchase programme on Tuesday, but the currency then eased back to weaker levels seen in the morning.

Most Central European currencies fell on Tuesday, as investors were concerned about Poland and Hungary's veto of the EU budget and rising COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The National Bank of Hungary left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, as a retreat in inflation and gains by the forint eased pressure on the bank to tighten policy further.

The bank, however, substantially expanded its bond purchase programme and increased its cheap loans programme to aid the economic recovery, which it said would be hit by recent restrictions to curb the second wave of the pandemic.

The forint EURHUF= rose slightly after the decision and the statement were published, but the currency retreated back to 361.50 per euro by 1431 GMT, down 0.69% on the day.

"The market has not really reacted much to the NBH's steps and statement because everyone was expecting rates to stay untouched," a Budapest-based FX trader said, adding that worries about the EU budget's veto weakened the forint recently.

Hungary and Poland blocked the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery fund at a meeting of ambassadors of EU nations on Monday, over a clause making access to money conditional on respect for the rule of law.

"In the morning there was some slight zloty selling because of the Polish-Hungarian veto ... but right now the high dollar selling is pushing the zloty higher," a Warsaw-based currency trader said earlier in the day.

The dollar has been under pressure amid concerns about the soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases across the United States.

In the afternoon the zloty EURPLN= was 0.47% weaker against the euro at 4.4939per euro. In the Czech Republic, where markets were closed for a holiday, the crown EURCZK= was down 0.29% at 26.4980.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1531 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.4980

26.4200

-0.29%

-4.02%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.5000

359.0000

-0.69%

-8.40%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4939

4.4730

-0.47%

-5.28%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8720

4.8715

-0.01%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5640

7.5675

+0.05%

-1.57%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5500

+0.03%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

934.75

934.7500

+0.00%

-16.21%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

37222.63

37414.60

-0.51%

-19.23%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1788.00

1799.02

-0.61%

-16.84%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8919.70

8906.97

+0.14%

-10.60%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

839.96

837.56

+0.29%

-9.28%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1697.79

1673.57

+1.45%

-15.84%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

712.00

709.43

+0.36%

-11.19%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

425.65

422.84

+0.66%

-25.08%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

-0.0180

-0.0620

+070bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6860

-0.0240

+143bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1510

-0.0260

+170bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0030

-0.0250

+072bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4270

0.0020

+117bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2040

0.0030

+176bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.37

0.43

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.73

0.72

0.70

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.22

0.26

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie and Steve Orlofsky)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

