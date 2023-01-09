CEE MARKETS-Hungary 4iG shares soar 9% on Vodafone deal, forint eases on dismal data

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased slightly on Monday after disappointing industry output and trade data, while shares of IT company 4iG surged more than 9% on news that the company signed a deal to acquire a 51% stake in Vodafone's Hungarian unit.

British telecom group Vodafone VOD.L said it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to 4iG and the Hungarian state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal. Shares of 4iG jumped 9.1% to 766 forints by 0858 GMT on the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Also on Monday, data showed that Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI rose by an annual 0.5% in November, well below analyst forecasts for a 4.3% increase, signalling an accelerating slowdown in the economy, which is set to worsen this year.

At the same time, the country's trade deficit widened sharply in November, largely due to surging energy imports.

The forint EURHUF= dropped 0.2% to 396.20 to the euro in morning trade after substantial gains last week amid improving global sentiment and a large fx bond issue by Hungary. Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2%.

The Czech crownEURCZK= was broadly steady around 24.017 versus the euro.

It has found a slow-but-steady firming path in recent weeks as sentiment in global and central European markets improved due to falling gas prices, lifting some worry over a European energy crunch. It has also been supported by the Czech National Bank, which has maintained a pledge to intervene to prevent any sharp weakening as it fights inflation.

Despite some "hawkish" tones in the minutes, markets generally see stable interest rates ahead for the Czech central bank and others in central Europe — where tightening started already in 2021, before hikes by global peers.

A Reuters poll on Friday showed analysts forecast the crown to weaken back to 24.50 by the end of the year, despite trading below 24 for the first time since 2011 to begin the year.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0949 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0170

24.0020

-0.06%

+0.59%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.2000

395.6500

-0.14%

+0.82%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6935

4.7025

+0.19%

-0.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9200

4.9286

+0.17%

+0.46%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2900

117.3300

+0.03%

+0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1264.32

1249.3100

+1.20%

+5.21%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45536.97

45419.78

+0.26%

+3.98%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1882.07

1856.05

+1.40%

+5.03%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12169.80

12135.06

+0.29%

+4.34%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1067.01

1065.90

+0.10%

+1.74%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2013.15

2006.79

+0.32%

+666.13%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.95

824.61

+0.16%

+0.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

604.72

604.72

+0.00%

+0.54%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5710

-0.3400

+294bps

-38bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8090

-0.0400

+251bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6660

0.0200

+241bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.8620

-0.2410

+323bps

-29bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7210

-0.2620

+342bps

-31bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.8990

-0.2490

+364bps

-30bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.07

6.75

6.29

7.22

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.83

12.26

10.71

16.13

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.94

6.97

6.24

6.99

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.