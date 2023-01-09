CEE MARKETS-Hungary 4iG shares soar 9% on Vodafone deal, forint eases on dismal data

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased slightly on Monday after disappointing industry output and trade data, while shares of IT company 4iG surged more than 9% on news that the company signed a deal to acquire a 51% stake in Vodafone's Hungarian unit.
British telecom group Vodafone VOD.L said it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to 4iG and the Hungarian state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal. Shares of 4iG jumped 9.1% to 766 forints by 0858 GMT on the Budapest Stock Exchange.
Also on Monday, data showed that Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI rose by an annual 0.5% in November, well below analyst forecasts for a 4.3% increase, signalling an accelerating slowdown in the economy, which is set to worsen this year.
At the same time, the country's trade deficit widened sharply in November, largely due to surging energy imports.
The forint EURHUF= dropped 0.2% to 396.20 to the euro in morning trade after substantial gains last week amid improving global sentiment and a large fx bond issue by Hungary. Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up 0.2%.
The Czech crownEURCZK= was broadly steady around 24.017 versus the euro.
It has found a slow-but-steady firming path in recent weeks as sentiment in global and central European markets improved due to falling gas prices, lifting some worry over a European energy crunch. It has also been supported by the Czech National Bank, which has maintained a pledge to intervene to prevent any sharp weakening as it fights inflation.
Despite some "hawkish" tones in the minutes, markets generally see stable interest rates ahead for the Czech central bank and others in central Europe — where tightening started already in 2021, before hikes by global peers.
A Reuters poll on Friday showed analysts forecast the crown to weaken back to 24.50 by the end of the year, despite trading below 24 for the first time since 2011 to begin the year.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0949 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0170
24.0020
-0.06%
+0.59%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.2000
395.6500
-0.14%
+0.82%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6935
4.7025
+0.19%
-0.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9200
4.9286
+0.17%
+0.46%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2900
117.3300
+0.03%
+0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1264.32
1249.3100
+1.20%
+5.21%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45536.97
45419.78
+0.26%
+3.98%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1882.07
1856.05
+1.40%
+5.03%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12169.80
12135.06
+0.29%
+4.34%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1067.01
1065.90
+0.10%
+1.74%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2013.15
2006.79
+0.32%
+666.13%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.95
824.61
+0.16%
+0.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
604.72
604.72
+0.00%
+0.54%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5710
-0.3400
+294bps
-38bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8090
-0.0400
+251bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6660
0.0200
+241bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.8620
-0.2410
+323bps
-29bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7210
-0.2620
+342bps
-31bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.8990
-0.2490
+364bps
-30bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.07
6.75
6.29
7.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.83
12.26
10.71
16.13
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.94
6.97
6.24
6.99
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
