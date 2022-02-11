CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields climb after inflation shock, FX cool
In paragraph 7, corrects day Glapinski spoke to Wednesday, not Thursday
PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian bond yields climbed on Friday after a surprise jump in inflation drove rate hike expectations, while the forint took the data in its stride and settled off a nearly five-month high as central European currencies cooled.
Strong U.S. inflation on Thursday, pushing the dollar up, nudged central European currencies lower after gains this week. The Polish zloty eased from an eight-month high on Friday.
Hungarian inflation data, the first glimpse into price developments in central Europe in 2022, drove rate hike expectations higher, with the headline figure soaring to 7.9% in January despite expectations of stagnation at 7.4%.
Yields rose around 10 basis points after the data.
"The jump on the short end shows that the market expects even higher rates. With inflation at 7.9% even though a fuel price cap is in place, the central bank has to deliver some bigger step," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The forint, by 0952 GMT, was up a touch on the day at 353.57 to the euro, but remained off a peak of 352.35 hit on Thursday before U.S. data knocked back markets.
The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.4% on the day at 4.516 to the euro. It gained sharply this week on hawkish messages from central bank Governor Adam Glapinski on Wednesday after the bank raised rates the day before.
The Czech crown EURCZK= also dropped 0.2%, with markets turning focus to inflation data due on Monday.
The Czech National Bank has been the most aggressive in tightening amid the price surges seen around central Europe, bringing its base rate to a 20-year high of 4.50%.
But markets see little scope for further tightening after a series of sharp, above-standard hikes since last September. Analysts have seen the crown pulling back this year after showing gains as high as 7.6% this month versus lows seen in mid-2021.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3840
24.3255
-0.24%
+2.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.5700
353.7850
+0.06%
+4.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5157
4.4995
-0.36%
+1.67%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9445
4.9433
-0.02%
+0.07%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5270
7.5295
+0.03%
-0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1467.90
1477.5900
-0.66%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51863.78
52566.76
-1.34%
+2.25%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2176.68
2213.21
-1.65%
-3.98%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13364.06
13439.12
-0.56%
+2.32%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1280.35
1279.19
+0.09%
+1.98%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2168.36
2165.37
+0.14%
+4.28%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
860.95
860.95
+0.00%
+4.89%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.15
623.15
-0.32%
-2.29%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7950
0.0180
+414bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2200
0.0010
+321bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.1010
0.0580
+283bps
+8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6080
-0.0320
+395bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9990
-0.0070
+399bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0440
0.0510
+377bps
+7bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.54
5.68
5.59
4.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.54
4.66
4.67
3.28
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)
