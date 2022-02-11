CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields climb after inflation shock, FX cool

In paragraph 7, corrects day Glapinski spoke to Wednesday, not Thursday

PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian bond yields climbed on Friday after a surprise jump in inflation drove rate hike expectations, while the forint took the data in its stride and settled off a nearly five-month high as central European currencies cooled.

Strong U.S. inflation on Thursday, pushing the dollar up, nudged central European currencies lower after gains this week. The Polish zloty eased from an eight-month high on Friday.

Hungarian inflation data, the first glimpse into price developments in central Europe in 2022, drove rate hike expectations higher, with the headline figure soaring to 7.9% in January despite expectations of stagnation at 7.4%.

Yields rose around 10 basis points after the data.

"The jump on the short end shows that the market expects even higher rates. With inflation at 7.9% even though a fuel price cap is in place, the central bank has to deliver some bigger step," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The forint, by 0952 GMT, was up a touch on the day at 353.57 to the euro, but remained off a peak of 352.35 hit on Thursday before U.S. data knocked back markets.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.4% on the day at 4.516 to the euro. It gained sharply this week on hawkish messages from central bank Governor Adam Glapinski on Wednesday after the bank raised rates the day before.

The Czech crown EURCZK= also dropped 0.2%, with markets turning focus to inflation data due on Monday.

The Czech National Bank has been the most aggressive in tightening amid the price surges seen around central Europe, bringing its base rate to a 20-year high of 4.50%.

But markets see little scope for further tightening after a series of sharp, above-standard hikes since last September. Analysts have seen the crown pulling back this year after showing gains as high as 7.6% this month versus lows seen in mid-2021.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3840

24.3255

-0.24%

+2.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.5700

353.7850

+0.06%

+4.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5157

4.4995

-0.36%

+1.67%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9445

4.9433

-0.02%

+0.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5270

7.5295

+0.03%

-0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1467.90

1477.5900

-0.66%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51863.78

52566.76

-1.34%

+2.25%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2176.68

2213.21

-1.65%

-3.98%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13364.06

13439.12

-0.56%

+2.32%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1280.35

1279.19

+0.09%

+1.98%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2168.36

2165.37

+0.14%

+4.28%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

860.95

860.95

+0.00%

+4.89%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.15

623.15

-0.32%

-2.29%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7950

0.0180

+414bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2200

0.0010

+321bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.1010

0.0580

+283bps

+8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.6080

-0.0320

+395bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9990

-0.0070

+399bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0440

0.0510

+377bps

+7bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.74

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.54

5.68

5.59

4.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.54

4.66

4.67

3.28

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

