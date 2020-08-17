CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint weakens on poor Q2 GDP data, zloty firms

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed with the Hungarian forint sliding more than half a percent on Monday as investors reacted to a plunge in economic activity in the region caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The forint EURHUF= was trading 0.55% down at 348.30 per euro.

"The forint is being hit because of the weak GDP number from Friday," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The jump in public debt does not look good, either."

Hungary's GDP dropped by 13.6% year-on-year, the worst in the region, in the second quarter. The country's public debt jumped to 71.9% of GDP as the pandemic hit, the central bank said on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.31% to 4.3870 per euro. The currency was helped by a better-than-expected, 8.2% annual drop in GDP in the second quarter, an FX trader in Warsaw said.

Higher-than-expected inflation could put the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty under pressure and makes investors closely watch communication by the Hungarian (NBH) and Polish (NBP) central banks, analysts say.

"Medium-term risks for the zloty still remain: a monetary policy that is possibly too expansionary in the long run on the backdrop of current inflation rates," Commerzbank said.

Poland's central bank is due to release July net inflation data at 1200 GMT.

The NBP has cut rates three times, to 0.1%, this year and launched large-scale bond purchases.

Investors will also be eyeing the NBH's steps, Commerzbank said, because "while the slump in growth argues for a continued expansionary or even more expansionary monetary policy, rising inflation rates tend to require a restrictive signal".

Headline inflation in Hungary accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July. The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

The bank is holding its next rate-setting meeting on Aug. 25. The NHB cut its base rate in June and July by a total of 30 basis points, to 0.6%, and started a bond-buying programme.

Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were little moved.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1111 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1120

26.1000

-0.05%

-2.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

348.3000

346.4000

-0.55%

-4.93%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3870

4.4008

+0.31%

-2.98%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8335

4.8350

+0.03%

-0.94%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5255

-0.06%

-1.12%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6000

+0.10%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

911.80

913.0600

-0.14%

-18.27%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36489.90

36591.83

-0.28%

-20.82%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1845.41

1856.56

-0.60%

-14.17%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8749.59

8733.63

+0.18%

-12.31%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

863.84

860.69

+0.37%

-6.70%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1596.79

1602.57

-0.36%

-20.85%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

666.49

667.27

-0.12%

-16.86%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

433.14

433.21

-0.02%

-23.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1410

0.0030

+080bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.6780

-0.0330

+132bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9860

-0.0100

+141bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1700

0.0050

+082bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7230

0.0210

+136bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3230

0.0210

+175bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.43

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.81

0.87

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.23

0.24

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)

