CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint weakens on poor Q2 GDP data, zloty firms

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed with the Hungarian forint sliding more than half a percent on Monday as investors reacted to a plunge in economic activity in the region caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The forint EURHUF= was trading 0.55% down at 348.30 per euro.
"The forint is being hit because of the weak GDP number from Friday," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The jump in public debt does not look good, either."
Hungary's GDP dropped by 13.6% year-on-year, the worst in the region, in the second quarter. The country's public debt jumped to 71.9% of GDP as the pandemic hit, the central bank said on Monday.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.31% to 4.3870 per euro. The currency was helped by a better-than-expected, 8.2% annual drop in GDP in the second quarter, an FX trader in Warsaw said.
Higher-than-expected inflation could put the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty under pressure and makes investors closely watch communication by the Hungarian (NBH) and Polish (NBP) central banks, analysts say.
"Medium-term risks for the zloty still remain: a monetary policy that is possibly too expansionary in the long run on the backdrop of current inflation rates," Commerzbank said.
Poland's central bank is due to release July net inflation data at 1200 GMT.
The NBP has cut rates three times, to 0.1%, this year and launched large-scale bond purchases.
Investors will also be eyeing the NBH's steps, Commerzbank said, because "while the slump in growth argues for a continued expansionary or even more expansionary monetary policy, rising inflation rates tend to require a restrictive signal".
Headline inflation in Hungary accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July. The NBH targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
The bank is holding its next rate-setting meeting on Aug. 25. The NHB cut its base rate in June and July by a total of 30 basis points, to 0.6%, and started a bond-buying programme.
Elsewhere, the Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were little moved.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1111 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1120
26.1000
-0.05%
-2.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
348.3000
346.4000
-0.55%
-4.93%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3870
4.4008
+0.31%
-2.98%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8335
4.8350
+0.03%
-0.94%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5255
-0.06%
-1.12%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.6000
+0.10%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
911.80
913.0600
-0.14%
-18.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36489.90
36591.83
-0.28%
-20.82%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1845.41
1856.56
-0.60%
-14.17%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8749.59
8733.63
+0.18%
-12.31%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
863.84
860.69
+0.37%
-6.70%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1596.79
1602.57
-0.36%
-20.85%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
666.49
667.27
-0.12%
-16.86%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
433.14
433.21
-0.02%
-23.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1410
0.0030
+080bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6780
-0.0330
+132bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9860
-0.0100
+141bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1700
0.0050
+082bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7230
0.0210
+136bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3230
0.0210
+175bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.43
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.77
0.81
0.87
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.23
0.24
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
