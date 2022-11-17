CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint weakens, bond yields rise with EU funds in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint went on a rollercoaster ride on Thursday while long-term government bond yields rose amid uncertainty over the prospects for a Hungarian deal on European Union funds.

The forint EURHUF= gave up early morning gains and was down 0.93% on the day and trading at 414.30 per euro, a three-week low as investors were scrutinising reports of negotiations between Hungary and the EU, traders said.

The currency briefly recouped some losses after EU sources told Reuters that the European Commission was on track to unlocking billions of euros in funding for Hungary this year after securing concession on rule of law standards from Budapest.

Although the forint bounced back from record lows of around 434 hit last month, a deal on EU funds is key for the forint to significantly strengthen and break the psychologically important level of 400, analysts have said.

Hungary's Government Debt Management Agency AKK sold 99 billion forints ($248.84 million) worth of bonds at auction earlier on Thursday, 44 billion more than planned.

"There was really strong demand, the auction went well... but the mood soured soon after due to the concerns over negotiations in Brussels, and yields have risen since then," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.56%.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty remained near levels it recovered to in the previous session, as geopolitical fears eased over a missile that killed two people in Poland on Tuesday near the NATO member's border with Ukraine.

The zloty EURPLN= was 0.07% lower on the day and trading at 4.6930 versus the euro.

First reports of the missile blast had pushed the zloty to three-week lows, but the currency pared losses after Poland and NATO said the missile was probably not a Russian strike but a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences.

"A clearly positive reaction of the zloty to yesterday's reports about the causes of the rocket explosion in Poland gives hope today for a continuation of the EUR/PLN decline," ING wrote in a note.

Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 extended its losses from the previous session and was down 1.97%.

Markets in the Czech Republic were closed for a holiday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1306 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3940

24.3700

-0.10%

+1.96%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

414.3000

410.4500

-0.93%

-10.84%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6930

4.6895

-0.07%

-2.17%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9240

4.9160

-0.16%

+0.49%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5405

7.5435

+0.04%

-0.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.3000

+0.06%

+0.30%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43771.37

44277.83

-1.14%

-13.70%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1706.89

1741.17

-1.97%

-24.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11744.74

11651.83

+0.80%

-10.08%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1092.33

1078.73

+1.26%

-12.99%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1907.89

1910.05

-0.11%

-8.25%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

807.33

808.22

-0.11%

-1.64%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

591.77

592.18

-0.07%

-6.91%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8630

0.0070

+378bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1690

-0.0520

+322bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9590

-0.0040

+298bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.2700

0.1400

+519bps

+18bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.3710

0.1000

+542bps

+12bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.1360

0.1010

+516bps

+13bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.15

6.93

6.61

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.53

14.12

13.39

15.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.44

7.46

7.25

7.40

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 397.8500 forints)

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter and Mark Heinrich)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.