CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint weakens, bond yields rise with EU funds in focus

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint went on a rollercoaster ride on Thursday while long-term government bond yields rose amid uncertainty over the prospects for a Hungarian deal on European Union funds.
The forint EURHUF= gave up early morning gains and was down 0.93% on the day and trading at 414.30 per euro, a three-week low as investors were scrutinising reports of negotiations between Hungary and the EU, traders said.
The currency briefly recouped some losses after EU sources told Reuters that the European Commission was on track to unlocking billions of euros in funding for Hungary this year after securing concession on rule of law standards from Budapest.
Although the forint bounced back from record lows of around 434 hit last month, a deal on EU funds is key for the forint to significantly strengthen and break the psychologically important level of 400, analysts have said.
Hungary's Government Debt Management Agency AKK sold 99 billion forints ($248.84 million) worth of bonds at auction earlier on Thursday, 44 billion more than planned.
"There was really strong demand, the auction went well... but the mood soured soon after due to the concerns over negotiations in Brussels, and yields have risen since then," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.56%.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty remained near levels it recovered to in the previous session, as geopolitical fears eased over a missile that killed two people in Poland on Tuesday near the NATO member's border with Ukraine.
The zloty EURPLN= was 0.07% lower on the day and trading at 4.6930 versus the euro.
First reports of the missile blast had pushed the zloty to three-week lows, but the currency pared losses after Poland and NATO said the missile was probably not a Russian strike but a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences.
"A clearly positive reaction of the zloty to yesterday's reports about the causes of the rocket explosion in Poland gives hope today for a continuation of the EUR/PLN decline," ING wrote in a note.
Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 extended its losses from the previous session and was down 1.97%.
Markets in the Czech Republic were closed for a holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1306 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3940
24.3700
-0.10%
+1.96%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
414.3000
410.4500
-0.93%
-10.84%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6930
4.6895
-0.07%
-2.17%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9240
4.9160
-0.16%
+0.49%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5405
7.5435
+0.04%
-0.31%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.3000
+0.06%
+0.30%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43771.37
44277.83
-1.14%
-13.70%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1706.89
1741.17
-1.97%
-24.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11744.74
11651.83
+0.80%
-10.08%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1092.33
1078.73
+1.26%
-12.99%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1907.89
1910.05
-0.11%
-8.25%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
807.33
808.22
-0.11%
-1.64%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
591.77
592.18
-0.07%
-6.91%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8630
0.0070
+378bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1690
-0.0520
+322bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9590
-0.0040
+298bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.2700
0.1400
+519bps
+18bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.3710
0.1000
+542bps
+12bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.1360
0.1010
+516bps
+13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.15
6.93
6.61
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.53
14.12
13.39
15.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.44
7.46
7.25
7.40
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 397.8500 forints)
Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw
