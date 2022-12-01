CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint weakens as markets weigh EU funds decision

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint extended losses on Thursday from the previous session when the European Commission approved Hungary's pandemic recovery plan, but moved to freeze funds until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions.

The EU executive also asked European Union governments to freeze 7.5 billion euros that Hungary, in a long-drawn rule-of-law dispute with Brussels on issues including independence of the judiciary, corruption and media freedom, would normally be getting from the bloc's budget.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.78% on Thursday, trading at 412.35 per euro.

"Markets saw the announcement as slightly negative because many investors realized only yesterday that payments could really be frozen. Some of them are still interpreting the finer details," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Also, liquidity is very low which can cause bigger swings."

Long-term Hungarian bond yields were mostly stable after the EU's announcement, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond at about 8.30%, a fixed-income trader said.

The Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold three sets of bonds worth a total of 90.5 billion forints ($229.19 million)at an auction on Thursday, double the size of its original offer of 45 billion forints.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.67% to trade at 4.7040 versus the common currency, while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.1% to 24.370 per euro.

Data published on Thursday showed manufacturing activity in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region was weighed down by economic uncertainty caused by the conflict in Ukraine as new orders in Poland and the Czech Republic dropped due to inflation.

Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.74%, while Budapest .BUX was 0.03% lower. Prague's equities .PX weakened 0.18%.

Markets in Bucharest were closed for a holiday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1202 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3700

24.3460

-0.10%

+2.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

412.3500

409.1500

-0.78%

-10.42%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7040

4.6725

-0.67%

-2.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9285

4.9310

+0.05%

+0.40%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5480

7.5495

+0.02%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2700

117.3000

+0.03%

+0.26%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1213.09

1215.3000

-0.18%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45968.24

45984.19

-0.03%

-9.37%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1749.18

1736.26

+0.74%

-22.84%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11730.66

11730.66

+0.00%

-10.19%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1067.85

1064.57

+0.31%

-14.94%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1898.93

1898.60

+0.02%

-8.68%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

810.92

815.83

-0.60%

-1.20%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.91

603.44

-0.25%

-5.31%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5230

-0.3930

+348bps

-30bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9600

-0.0730

+313bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6900

-0.0560

+286bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7950

-0.1590

+475bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7470

-0.1320

+492bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.4680

-0.1480

+464bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.05

6.62

6.14

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.70

12.59

11.84

15.34

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.17

7.02

6.68

7.28

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 394.8700 forints)

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com; +36 70 795 8815))

