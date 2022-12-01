CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint weakens as markets weigh EU funds decision

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint extended losses on Thursday from the previous session when the European Commission approved Hungary's pandemic recovery plan, but moved to freeze funds until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions.
The EU executive also asked European Union governments to freeze 7.5 billion euros that Hungary, in a long-drawn rule-of-law dispute with Brussels on issues including independence of the judiciary, corruption and media freedom, would normally be getting from the bloc's budget.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.78% on Thursday, trading at 412.35 per euro.
"Markets saw the announcement as slightly negative because many investors realized only yesterday that payments could really be frozen. Some of them are still interpreting the finer details," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Also, liquidity is very low which can cause bigger swings."
Long-term Hungarian bond yields were mostly stable after the EU's announcement, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond at about 8.30%, a fixed-income trader said.
The Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold three sets of bonds worth a total of 90.5 billion forints ($229.19 million)at an auction on Thursday, double the size of its original offer of 45 billion forints.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.67% to trade at 4.7040 versus the common currency, while the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.1% to 24.370 per euro.
Data published on Thursday showed manufacturing activity in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region was weighed down by economic uncertainty caused by the conflict in Ukraine as new orders in Poland and the Czech Republic dropped due to inflation.
Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.74%, while Budapest .BUX was 0.03% lower. Prague's equities .PX weakened 0.18%.
Markets in Bucharest were closed for a holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1202 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3700
24.3460
-0.10%
+2.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
412.3500
409.1500
-0.78%
-10.42%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7040
4.6725
-0.67%
-2.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9285
4.9310
+0.05%
+0.40%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5480
7.5495
+0.02%
-0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3000
+0.03%
+0.26%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1213.09
1215.3000
-0.18%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45968.24
45984.19
-0.03%
-9.37%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1749.18
1736.26
+0.74%
-22.84%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11730.66
11730.66
+0.00%
-10.19%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1067.85
1064.57
+0.31%
-14.94%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1898.93
1898.60
+0.02%
-8.68%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
810.92
815.83
-0.60%
-1.20%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.91
603.44
-0.25%
-5.31%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5230
-0.3930
+348bps
-30bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9600
-0.0730
+313bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6900
-0.0560
+286bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7950
-0.1590
+475bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7470
-0.1320
+492bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4680
-0.1480
+464bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.05
6.62
6.14
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.70
12.59
11.84
15.34
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.17
7.02
6.68
7.28
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 394.8700 forints)
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com; +36 70 795 8815))
