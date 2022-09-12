PX

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint rallies, bond yields retreat on EU deal hopes

Credit: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH

The Hungarian forint extended gains on Monday, outperforming regional peers, while government bond yields retreated from a 10-year high with investors assessing potential positive news about talks over European Union funds.

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Monday, outperforming regional peers, while government bond yields retreated from a 10-year high with investors assessing potential positive news about talks over European Union funds.

The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.6% to trade at 394.20 per euro.

"On Wednesday, this topic [EU funds] will be discussed in the European Parliament, which could bring some negative noise," ING wrote in a note.

"But the final decision should be published by the European Commission next week on Thursday and we expect a positive outcome ... a positive tone from the European Commission should help the forint settle below the 400 EUR/HUF level."

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were 10-15 basis points lower after rising to a 10-year high on Friday, when investors priced in increasing interbank market rates and worries about stubborn inflation.

"Liquidity is so low that it is easy for yields to jump in either direction," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

"Today yields are lower as the forint's rate and optimism about EU talks are both supportive. Trade volumes are still very low, as investors don't really want to commit to anything before they hear from Brussels on Wednesday."

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 9.25%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.20% to 24.594 per euro, as data showed inflation unexpectedly slowed in August for the first time since the central bank began a hefty policy tightening cycle in June 2021.

In Romania, the leu EURRON= traded 0.13% lower at 4.9064 versus the common currency as data showed inflation reaching 15.3% in August, a touch above expectations.

Central Europe has battled surging inflation with sharp interest rate rises since last year, but many policymakers are now largely looking to stabilise policy as price growth nears peaks and economies slow.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.11% to trade at 4.7075 per euro, as rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said inflation may remain at two-digit levels until the end of 2024, arguing interest rate hikes should be faster and stronger to curb price growth.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1034 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5940

24.5450

-0.20%

+1.13%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.2000

396.5500

+0.60%

-6.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7075

4.7025

-0.11%

-2.47%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9064

4.9000

-0.13%

+0.85%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5195

7.5245

+0.07%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.3500

+0.04%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1220.72

1199.2700

+1.79%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41281.06

40910.81

+0.91%

-18.61%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1555.26

1534.68

+1.34%

-31.39%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11905.33

11876.73

+0.24%

-8.85%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1078.88

1067.72

+1.05%

-14.07%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1981.71

1983.11

-0.07%

-4.70%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

847.84

847.97

-0.02%

+3.30%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

609.09

605.20

+0.64%

-4.18%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2520

-0.0120

+489bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1840

-0.1100

+363bps

-13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6610

-0.1440

+296bps

-14bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.5850

-0.0750

+522bps

-12bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.3580

-0.0450

+480bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.9210

-0.0940

+422bps

-9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.29

7.20

6.72

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.26

14.55

14.30

12.85

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.25

7.25

7.00

7.15

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

