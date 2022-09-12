CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint rallies, bond yields retreat on EU deal hopes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Monday, outperforming regional peers, while government bond yields retreated from a 10-year high with investors assessing potential positive news about talks over European Union funds.

The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.6% to trade at 394.20 per euro.

"On Wednesday, this topic [EU funds] will be discussed in the European Parliament, which could bring some negative noise," ING wrote in a note.

"But the final decision should be published by the European Commission next week on Thursday and we expect a positive outcome ... a positive tone from the European Commission should help the forint settle below the 400 EUR/HUF level."

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were 10-15 basis points lower after rising to a 10-year high on Friday, when investors priced in increasing interbank market rates and worries about stubborn inflation.

"Liquidity is so low that it is easy for yields to jump in either direction," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

"Today yields are lower as the forint's rate and optimism about EU talks are both supportive. Trade volumes are still very low, as investors don't really want to commit to anything before they hear from Brussels on Wednesday."

The yield on the 10-year bond was about 9.25%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.20% to 24.594 per euro, as data showed inflation unexpectedly slowed in August for the first time since the central bank began a hefty policy tightening cycle in June 2021.

In Romania, the leu EURRON= traded 0.13% lower at 4.9064 versus the common currency as data showed inflation reaching 15.3% in August, a touch above expectations.

Central Europe has battled surging inflation with sharp interest rate rises since last year, but many policymakers are now largely looking to stabilise policy as price growth nears peaks and economies slow.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.11% to trade at 4.7075 per euro, as rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said inflation may remain at two-digit levels until the end of 2024, arguing interest rate hikes should be faster and stronger to curb price growth.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1034 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5940 24.5450 -0.20% +1.13% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 394.2000 396.5500 +0.60% -6.29% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7075 4.7025 -0.11% -2.47% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9064 4.9000 -0.13% +0.85% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5195 7.5245 +0.07% -0.03% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3000 117.3500 +0.04% +0.24% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1220.72 1199.2700 +1.79% .BUX Budapest .BUX 41281.06 40910.81 +0.91% -18.61% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1555.26 1534.68 +1.34% -31.39% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 11905.33 11876.73 +0.24% -8.85% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1078.88 1067.72 +1.05% -14.07% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1981.71 1983.11 -0.07% -4.70% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 847.84 847.97 -0.02% +3.30% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 609.09 605.20 +0.64% -4.18% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.2520 -0.0120 +489bps -6bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.1840 -0.1100 +363bps -13bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.6610 -0.1440 +296bps -14bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.5850 -0.0750 +522bps -12bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.3580 -0.0450 +480bps -6bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.9210 -0.0940 +422bps -9bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.29 7.20 6.72 7.26 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.26 14.55 14.30 12.85 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.25 7.25 7.00 7.15 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

