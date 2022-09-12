CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint rallies, bond yields retreat on EU deal hopes
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Monday, outperforming regional peers, while government bond yields retreated from a 10-year high with investors assessing potential positive news about talks over European Union funds.
The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.6% to trade at 394.20 per euro.
"On Wednesday, this topic [EU funds] will be discussed in the European Parliament, which could bring some negative noise," ING wrote in a note.
"But the final decision should be published by the European Commission next week on Thursday and we expect a positive outcome ... a positive tone from the European Commission should help the forint settle below the 400 EUR/HUF level."
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were 10-15 basis points lower after rising to a 10-year high on Friday, when investors priced in increasing interbank market rates and worries about stubborn inflation.
"Liquidity is so low that it is easy for yields to jump in either direction," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
"Today yields are lower as the forint's rate and optimism about EU talks are both supportive. Trade volumes are still very low, as investors don't really want to commit to anything before they hear from Brussels on Wednesday."
The yield on the 10-year bond was about 9.25%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= slid 0.20% to 24.594 per euro, as data showed inflation unexpectedly slowed in August for the first time since the central bank began a hefty policy tightening cycle in June 2021.
In Romania, the leu EURRON= traded 0.13% lower at 4.9064 versus the common currency as data showed inflation reaching 15.3% in August, a touch above expectations.
Central Europe has battled surging inflation with sharp interest rate rises since last year, but many policymakers are now largely looking to stabilise policy as price growth nears peaks and economies slow.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.11% to trade at 4.7075 per euro, as rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said inflation may remain at two-digit levels until the end of 2024, arguing interest rate hikes should be faster and stronger to curb price growth.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1034 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5940
24.5450
-0.20%
+1.13%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.2000
396.5500
+0.60%
-6.29%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7075
4.7025
-0.11%
-2.47%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9064
4.9000
-0.13%
+0.85%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5195
7.5245
+0.07%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.3500
+0.04%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1220.72
1199.2700
+1.79%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41281.06
40910.81
+0.91%
-18.61%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1555.26
1534.68
+1.34%
-31.39%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11905.33
11876.73
+0.24%
-8.85%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1078.88
1067.72
+1.05%
-14.07%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1981.71
1983.11
-0.07%
-4.70%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
847.84
847.97
-0.02%
+3.30%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
609.09
605.20
+0.64%
-4.18%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2520
-0.0120
+489bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1840
-0.1100
+363bps
-13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6610
-0.1440
+296bps
-14bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.5850
-0.0750
+522bps
-12bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.3580
-0.0450
+480bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.9210
-0.0940
+422bps
-9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.29
7.20
6.72
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.26
14.55
14.30
12.85
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.25
7.25
7.00
7.15
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
