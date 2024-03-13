CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint nudges up from year low hit on central bank-government rift

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed slightly on Wednesday after plunging to a fresh one-year low in the previous session as investors were concerned by a deepening rift between the Hungarian government and the central bank.

The currency EURHUF=, the worst performer among its CEE peers in 2024, added 0.33% on the day to trade at 398.3 per euro, after easing to 399.65 on Tuesday.

"All technical indicators suggest a correction after yesterday's plunge," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The strong psychological level at 400 could hold back the forint from further weakening in the short term, but sooner or later that level will be broken as well."

The currency fell on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary doubled down on its criticism of a proposed law change that the bank says could erode its independence. The government, which says the bank's independence would remain intact, is expected to discuss the proposed changes later in the day.

The forint was also pressured by news that the European Parliament was seeking to overturn a decision that released 10 billion euros of EU funding to Hungary.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown held at stronger levels it has stabilised around in recent weeks after touching 2-year lows in early February, helped by central bankercomments before next week's rate meeting which pushed back against market expectations of a possible sharper cut to interest rates.

"Those are clear signals, in our view, in favour of a 50 bps cut next week," bank CSOB analysts said. Market interest rates ticked up in the past day on the short end, as investors reduced bets on the size of a cut.

The currency EURCZK= was trading at 25.28 versus the common currency.

The Polish zloty EURCZK= held on to its recent gains, which have made it the region's strongest performer this year, and was trading at 4.2865 per euro.

"The key for the EUR/PLN position - from a technical point of view - is to keep it below 4.30, which maintains a pro-zloty attitude," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX broadly flat while Warsaw .WIG20 added 0.32%. Prague's equities .PX were 0.29% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1007 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2800

25.2850

+0.02%

-2.29%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

398.3000

399.6000

+0.33%

-3.79%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2875

4.2870

-0.01%

+1.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9668

4.9667

-0.00%

+0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1000

117.2000

+0.09%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1472.21

1466.8800

+0.36%

+4.12%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

66414.96

66455.07

-0.06%

+9.56%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2432.79

2425.09

+0.32%

+3.83%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

16256.54

16232.10

+0.15%

+5.76%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6030

-0.0080

+079bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5550

0.0070

+121bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7190

0.0000

+141bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1090

0.0070

+230bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2420

0.0260

+290bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4080

0.0210

+310bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.67

3.75

3.20

5.94

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.80

6.09

5.96

8.08

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.86

5.80

5.51

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Ros Russell)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

