CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint, MOL shares rebound after fuel price cap scrapped

By 0940 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.6% against the euro at 415.5500, while MOL shares were up 1.92%, outperforming the blue-chip index .BUX.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% against the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% higher, a day after the central bank stood pat on interest rates. Governor Adam Glapinski said the bank had not formally ended its hiking cycle yet, mirroring similar comments by Czech central bankers.
"This particular commitment appears to help currencies noticeably at this time," Commerzbank said in a note.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.1% versus the euro, after Romania was kept outof Europe's border-free Schengen area because of Austrian opposition.
Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX led gains in the region with a 1.4% advance, while Bucharest .BETI and Warsaw .WIG climbed 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Prague's .PX edged 0.1% lower.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1120 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3100
24.2930
-0.07%
+2.31%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
415.5000
417.9500
+0.59%
-11.10%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6810
4.6870
+0.13%
-1.92%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9199
4.9140
-0.12%
+0.58%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5530
7.5535
+0.01%
-0.47%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.2550
+0.03%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1169.27
1170.6000
-0.11%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
44537.35
43842.37
+1.59%
-12.19%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1730.51
1725.66
+0.28%
-23.66%
Bucharest
.BETI
12188.69
12152.46
+0.30%
-6.68%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1079.81
1071.74
+0.75%
-13.99%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1926.17
1924.57
+0.08%
-7.37%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
811.59
815.60
-0.49%
-1.12%
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.17
602.40
-0.04%
-5.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5320
-0.0070
+344bps
-3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7870
-0.1190
+293bps
-15bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6170
0.0010
+276bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7150
-0.0410
+463bps
-7bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.5120
-0.0950
+466bps
-12bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4220
-0.0600
+457bps
-9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.05
6.62
5.95
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.72
14.30
13.25
16.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.19
7.01
6.66
7.18
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.