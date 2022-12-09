CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint, MOL shares rebound after fuel price cap scrapped

By 0940 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.6% against the euro at 415.5500, while MOL shares were up 1.92%, outperforming the blue-chip index .BUX.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% against the euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged 0.1% higher, a day after the central bank stood pat on interest rates. Governor Adam Glapinski said the bank had not formally ended its hiking cycle yet, mirroring similar comments by Czech central bankers.

"This particular commitment appears to help currencies noticeably at this time," Commerzbank said in a note.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was down 0.1% versus the euro, after Romania was kept outof Europe's border-free Schengen area because of Austrian opposition.

Budapest's blue-chip index .BUX led gains in the region with a 1.4% advance, while Bucharest .BETI and Warsaw .WIG climbed 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Prague's .PX edged 0.1% lower.

