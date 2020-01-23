CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint hits fresh record low against euro

The Hungarian forint touched a new record low against the euro on Thursday, with central European currencies taking a hit from worsening risk sentiment due to rising fears over the spread of a new flu-like virus that started in China.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.