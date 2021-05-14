CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint hits 3-month high, higher inflation fuels rate expectations

By 0938 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% on the day, trading at 356.10 per euro. Long-term government bond yields were stable.

"The forint is firming because the high CPI data fuels rate hike expectations," a Budapest-based trader said. "Also, short-term rates in Hungary are the highest in the region and that gives the forint an advantage among its peers."

Hungarian headline inflation jumped to 5.1% year-on-year in April from 3.7% in March, exceeding market forecasts, data showed earlier this week. Bond yields in both Hungary and Poland rose as higher-than-expected inflation data reinforced expectations of policy tightening.

However, while most CEE countries reported higher than expected inflation for April, most rate setters in the region look set to weather the spike and let their economies rebound from the COVID-19 shutdown before tightening policy.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% against the euro at 0938 GMT.

The Polish economy shrank slightly less than expected in the first quarter of 2021, data showed on Friday, while inflation was 4.3% year-on-year, in line with a flash estimate and above the upper limit of the central bank's target range.

"Strong GDP data will, however, further escalate inflation concerns," Commerzbank said in a research note.

"Inflation data have recently surprised to the upside and the central bank anticipates this to continue for some more time. Still, no proactive change in policy stance from NBP is likely."

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% on the day. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat despite the central bank sharply lifting its end-2021 inflation forecast to 4.1%, above target.

Stocks were mixed, with Prague's .PX and Budapest's .BUX up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, while Warsaw's .WIG20 and Bucharest's .BETI were down 0.7% and 0.2%.

South African conglomerate Steinhoff SNHJ.J said on Friday it had set the price of shares in discount retailer Pepco at 40 zlotys (8.8 euros) in its Warsaw listing, giving the company a market capitalisation of 23 billion zlotys (5 billion euros).

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1159 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5300

25.4890

-0.16%

+2.74%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.0300

356.8000

+0.22%

+1.88%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5344

4.5265

-0.17%

+0.55%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9252

4.9265

+0.03%

-1.22%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5263

+0.10%

+0.38%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5600

+0.04%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1117.29

1105.4100

+1.07%

+8.78%

Budapest

.BUX

45091.55

44974.08

+0.26%

+7.09%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2074.11

2089.32

-0.73%

+4.54%

Bucharest

.BETI

11599.66

11616.88

-0.15%

+18.30%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1069.17

1071.25

-0.19%

+18.68%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1944.64

1937.73

+0.36%

+11.81%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

760.33

758.45

+0.25%

+1.57%

Sofia

.SOFIX

519.77

519.91

-0.03%

+16.14%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6060

0.0140

+126bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4870

-0.0400

+201bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7990

0.0020

+193bps

+2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1440

-0.0020

+080bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2740

-0.0550

+179bps

-4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8560

-0.0410

+198bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.64

0.96

1.35

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.05

1.26

1.46

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.36

0.46

0.61

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

