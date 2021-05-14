CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint hits 3-month high, higher inflation fuels rate expectations

By 0938 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.2% on the day, trading at 356.10 per euro. Long-term government bond yields were stable.
"The forint is firming because the high CPI data fuels rate hike expectations," a Budapest-based trader said. "Also, short-term rates in Hungary are the highest in the region and that gives the forint an advantage among its peers."
Hungarian headline inflation jumped to 5.1% year-on-year in April from 3.7% in March, exceeding market forecasts, data showed earlier this week. Bond yields in both Hungary and Poland rose as higher-than-expected inflation data reinforced expectations of policy tightening.
However, while most CEE countries reported higher than expected inflation for April, most rate setters in the region look set to weather the spike and let their economies rebound from the COVID-19 shutdown before tightening policy.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% against the euro at 0938 GMT.
The Polish economy shrank slightly less than expected in the first quarter of 2021, data showed on Friday, while inflation was 4.3% year-on-year, in line with a flash estimate and above the upper limit of the central bank's target range.
"Strong GDP data will, however, further escalate inflation concerns," Commerzbank said in a research note.
"Inflation data have recently surprised to the upside and the central bank anticipates this to continue for some more time. Still, no proactive change in policy stance from NBP is likely."
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% on the day. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat despite the central bank sharply lifting its end-2021 inflation forecast to 4.1%, above target.
Stocks were mixed, with Prague's .PX and Budapest's .BUX up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, while Warsaw's .WIG20 and Bucharest's .BETI were down 0.7% and 0.2%.
South African conglomerate Steinhoff SNHJ.J said on Friday it had set the price of shares in discount retailer Pepco at 40 zlotys (8.8 euros) in its Warsaw listing, giving the company a market capitalisation of 23 billion zlotys (5 billion euros).
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1159 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5300
25.4890
-0.16%
+2.74%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.0300
356.8000
+0.22%
+1.88%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5344
4.5265
-0.17%
+0.55%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9252
4.9265
+0.03%
-1.22%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5263
+0.10%
+0.38%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5600
+0.04%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1117.29
1105.4100
+1.07%
+8.78%
Budapest
.BUX
45091.55
44974.08
+0.26%
+7.09%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2074.11
2089.32
-0.73%
+4.54%
Bucharest
.BETI
11599.66
11616.88
-0.15%
+18.30%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1069.17
1071.25
-0.19%
+18.68%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1944.64
1937.73
+0.36%
+11.81%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
760.33
758.45
+0.25%
+1.57%
Sofia
.SOFIX
519.77
519.91
-0.03%
+16.14%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6060
0.0140
+126bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4870
-0.0400
+201bps
-3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7990
0.0020
+193bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1440
-0.0020
+080bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2740
-0.0550
+179bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8560
-0.0410
+198bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.64
0.96
1.35
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.05
1.26
1.46
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.36
0.46
0.61
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
