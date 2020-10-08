CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms on slowing inflation; stocks mixed
By 0910 GMT, the forint EURHUF= firmed 0.3% versus the euro at 357.8700.
"This is a positive surprise, which made the forint strengthen immediately," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"The central bank got some breathing space, but investors are also watching events in the U.S. and coronavirus statistics."
The bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Sept. 25, which helped buoy the weakening forint.
It last used the one-week deposit rate to support the currency on April 1, when it plunged to all-time lows of near 370 versus the euro during the first wave of the pandemic.
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.2% against the euro at 27.1250 as the European Union state reported 5,335 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started.
Czech retail sales were flat year-on-year in August, against market expectations of a rise.
"As the curve of new COVID cases has not flattened yet, we do not expect the koruna to outperform EMFX," Citibank said in a research note.
"Hence, we expect the crown to remain around spot levels in the near-term before reaching stronger levels once the local epidemic situation, EURUSD, US election outcome and COVID vaccine make it achievable."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.3% weaker on the day.
The Polish central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1% on Wednesday, as expected.
The bank said economic recovery may slow in coming months, and could be limited by the lack of visible and more durable zloty exchange rate adjustment to the global pandemic-driven shock and its monetary policy easing.
Stocks were mixed, with Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI firming 0.5% while Warsaw's .WIG20 and Budapest's .BUX weakened 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1139 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1250
27.0850
-0.15%
-6.24%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.7500
358.8900
+0.32%
-7.44%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4890
4.4785
-0.23%
-5.18%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8745
4.8755
+0.02%
-1.77%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5670
7.5675
+0.01%
-1.61%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5600
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
872.93
873.1800
-0.03%
-21.75%
Budapest
.BUX
33428.07
33561.05
-0.40%
-27.46%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1728.43
1736.61
-0.47%
-19.61%
Bucharest
.BETI
8916.83
8869.71
+0.53%
-10.63%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
837.99
837.57
+0.05%
-9.49%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1613.94
1611.53
+0.15%
-20.00%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
693.43
695.46
-0.29%
-13.50%
Sofia
.SOFIX
423.39
422.00
+0.33%
-25.48%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0970
-0.0230
+079bps
-2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5390
-0.0600
+124bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9310
-0.0320
+144bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0100
-0.0370
+071bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5840
-0.0020
+129bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3300
-0.0160
+184bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.31
0.35
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.97
1.01
1.04
0.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.22
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.