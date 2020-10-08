CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms on slowing inflation; stocks mixed

By 0910 GMT, the forint EURHUF= firmed 0.3% versus the euro at 357.8700.

"This is a positive surprise, which made the forint strengthen immediately," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"The central bank got some breathing space, but investors are also watching events in the U.S. and coronavirus statistics."

The bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Sept. 25, which helped buoy the weakening forint.

It last used the one-week deposit rate to support the currency on April 1, when it plunged to all-time lows of near 370 versus the euro during the first wave of the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.2% against the euro at 27.1250 as the European Union state reported 5,335 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started.

Czech retail sales were flat year-on-year in August, against market expectations of a rise.

"As the curve of new COVID cases has not flattened yet, we do not expect the koruna to outperform EMFX," Citibank said in a research note.

"Hence, we expect the crown to remain around spot levels in the near-term before reaching stronger levels once the local epidemic situation, EURUSD, US election outcome and COVID vaccine make it achievable."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.3% weaker on the day.

The Polish central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.1% on Wednesday, as expected.

The bank said economic recovery may slow in coming months, and could be limited by the lack of visible and more durable zloty exchange rate adjustment to the global pandemic-driven shock and its monetary policy easing.

Stocks were mixed, with Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI firming 0.5% while Warsaw's .WIG20 and Budapest's .BUX weakened 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

