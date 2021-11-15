CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms on rate hike hopes, CEE stocks rise

By 1055 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was 0.2% up against the euro at 366.4500, reversing some of its losses from the previous week, when a stronger dollar also weighed on the unit.

"There has not been much good news recently. The EU has a debate with Budapest and Warsaw as well, COVID numbers are rising, the dollar is firming and the entire emerging mood is soured by the constantly weakening Turkish lira," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"Everyone is waiting for the rate decision tomorrow, I have seen bets ranging from 30 basis points up to 100 basis points. I think a 30 basis-point hike would not be enough to help the forint."

Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURRPLN=, Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were all flat against the euro.

Polish interest rates are more likely to be hiked than remain flat, a Polish state news agency (PAP) report quoted central bank governor Adam Glapinski saying.

The bank hiked its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 1.25% in November, raising borrowing costs for the second consecutive month.

Czech and Romanian policymakers also delivered interest rate hikes of varying sizes to counter rising inflation.

The Czech blue-chip index .PX led gains among regional stocks, adding 2%, while Warsaw's .WIG20 rose 1.0%, Bucharest's .BETI 0.8% and Budapest's .BUX 0.5%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1213 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2360

25.2400

+0.02%

+3.93%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.4000

367.0000

+0.16%

-1.00%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6340

4.6347

+0.02%

-1.61%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9485

-0.01%

-1.70%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5130

7.5105

-0.03%

+0.46%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1388.02

1361.7300

+1.93%

+35.13%

Budapest

.BUX

52473.23

52306.67

+0.32%

+24.62%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2374.29

2358.23

+0.68%

+19.67%

Bucharest

.BETI

12919.89

12833.40

+0.67%

+31.76%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1220.18

1216.62

+0.29%

+35.45%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2009.95

2012.18

-0.11%

+15.56%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

805.40

807.68

-0.28%

+7.59%

Sofia

.SOFIX

604.76

608.55

-0.62%

+35.13%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2960

0.0080

+403bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9820

-0.0080

+354bps

-1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7910

-0.0100

+305bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.1480

0.0380

+388bps

+3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.1280

0.0450

+369bps

+4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9750

0.0630

+324bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.18

4.16

4.07

3.12

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.49

3.94

4.15

2.22

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.08

3.37

3.46

1.61

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.