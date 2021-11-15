CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms on rate hike hopes, CEE stocks rise
By 1055 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was 0.2% up against the euro at 366.4500, reversing some of its losses from the previous week, when a stronger dollar also weighed on the unit.
"There has not been much good news recently. The EU has a debate with Budapest and Warsaw as well, COVID numbers are rising, the dollar is firming and the entire emerging mood is soured by the constantly weakening Turkish lira," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"Everyone is waiting for the rate decision tomorrow, I have seen bets ranging from 30 basis points up to 100 basis points. I think a 30 basis-point hike would not be enough to help the forint."
Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURRPLN=, Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were all flat against the euro.
Polish interest rates are more likely to be hiked than remain flat, a Polish state news agency (PAP) report quoted central bank governor Adam Glapinski saying.
The bank hiked its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 1.25% in November, raising borrowing costs for the second consecutive month.
Czech and Romanian policymakers also delivered interest rate hikes of varying sizes to counter rising inflation.
The Czech blue-chip index .PX led gains among regional stocks, adding 2%, while Warsaw's .WIG20 rose 1.0%, Bucharest's .BETI 0.8% and Budapest's .BUX 0.5%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1213 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2360
25.2400
+0.02%
+3.93%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.4000
367.0000
+0.16%
-1.00%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6340
4.6347
+0.02%
-1.61%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9485
-0.01%
-1.70%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5130
7.5105
-0.03%
+0.46%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1388.02
1361.7300
+1.93%
+35.13%
Budapest
.BUX
52473.23
52306.67
+0.32%
+24.62%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2374.29
2358.23
+0.68%
+19.67%
Bucharest
.BETI
12919.89
12833.40
+0.67%
+31.76%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1220.18
1216.62
+0.29%
+35.45%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2009.95
2012.18
-0.11%
+15.56%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
805.40
807.68
-0.28%
+7.59%
Sofia
.SOFIX
604.76
608.55
-0.62%
+35.13%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2960
0.0080
+403bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9820
-0.0080
+354bps
-1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7910
-0.0100
+305bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.1480
0.0380
+388bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.1280
0.0450
+369bps
+4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9750
0.0630
+324bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.18
4.16
4.07
3.12
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.49
3.94
4.15
2.22
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.08
3.37
3.46
1.61
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
