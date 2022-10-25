PX

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms, bond yields fall ahead of cenbank meeting

The forint firmed on Tuesday, recouping some of its losses from the previous session, while long-term government bond yields fell ahead of a regular monthly meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) where analysts expect no change in the base rate.

BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The forint firmed on Tuesday, recouping some of its losses from the previous session, while long-term government bond yields fell ahead of a regular monthly meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) where analysts expect no change in the base rate.

The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.56% to 412.35 per euro, outperforming regional peers as it was supported by a string of central bank measures announced earlier this month that aimed to rein in the currency from record lows at around 434.

Among other steps, the bank launched a new one-day deposit facility at an 18% interest rate on Oct. 14.

"It has become expensive to hold short positions against the forint while lower gas prices are also supportive of the currency, so it could continue to firm after a correction yesterday," an FX trader in Budapest said.

High Hungarian central bank interest rates prompted some flows from the Polish zloty into the forint after the new central bank measures were announced but this process came to a halt this week, two traders said.

"This shows that the forint is still not a preferred currency in the region, it is only tolerated. Any love for the forint can only come if positive news arrives about EU funds," a second trader said.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected the base rate to remain unchanged at 13% later in the day at the NBH's meeting. The base rate has lost its market relevance since the bank overhauled its monetary policy framework on Oct. 14.

Long-term government bond yields were about 20 basis points lower on Tuesday, continuing their drop from the previous session, a fixed-income trader said.

"Local factors turned positive last week as the forint firmed and gas prices fell, and when core market yields also dropped, that pushed Hungarian yields lower," the trader said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 10.25%.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.05% to 4.7775 versus the common currency, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.13% higher and trading at 24.4500 per euro.

Czech bond yields were lower in early trade on Tuesday after coming down for the first time this month late in the previous session when the finance ministry unveiled plans to issue a lower-than-expected amount of bonds in November.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1038 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4500

24.4820

+0.13%

+1.73%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

412.3500

414.6500

+0.56%

-10.42%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7775

4.7800

+0.05%

-3.90%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9030

4.9105

+0.15%

+0.92%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5310

7.5325

+0.02%

-0.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.2750

+0.03%

+0.29%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1176.61

1171.4000

+0.44%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40315.74

40091.49

+0.56%

-20.51%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1444.00

1433.21

+0.75%

-36.30%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10859.34

10827.84

+0.29%

-16.86%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1004.05

994.18

+0.99%

-20.03%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1909.46

1906.94

+0.13%

-8.17%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

805.02

808.00

-0.37%

-1.92%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

579.31

580.18

-0.15%

-8.87%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3570

0.0150

+436bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.2890

-0.0440

+417bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

6.0560

-0.1300

+378bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.4430

-0.1360

+644bps

-13bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.3360

-0.1960

+622bps

-15bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.0900

-0.2290

+581bps

-16bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.47

7.41

7.20

7.29

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.80

17.22

16.57

16.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.90

8.16

8.13

7.44

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

