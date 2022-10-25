CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms, bond yields fall ahead of cenbank meeting
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The forint firmed on Tuesday, recouping some of its losses from the previous session, while long-term government bond yields fell ahead of a regular monthly meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) where analysts expect no change in the base rate.
The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.56% to 412.35 per euro, outperforming regional peers as it was supported by a string of central bank measures announced earlier this month that aimed to rein in the currency from record lows at around 434.
Among other steps, the bank launched a new one-day deposit facility at an 18% interest rate on Oct. 14.
"It has become expensive to hold short positions against the forint while lower gas prices are also supportive of the currency, so it could continue to firm after a correction yesterday," an FX trader in Budapest said.
High Hungarian central bank interest rates prompted some flows from the Polish zloty into the forint after the new central bank measures were announced but this process came to a halt this week, two traders said.
"This shows that the forint is still not a preferred currency in the region, it is only tolerated. Any love for the forint can only come if positive news arrives about EU funds," a second trader said.
A Reuters poll of analysts expected the base rate to remain unchanged at 13% later in the day at the NBH's meeting. The base rate has lost its market relevance since the bank overhauled its monetary policy framework on Oct. 14.
Long-term government bond yields were about 20 basis points lower on Tuesday, continuing their drop from the previous session, a fixed-income trader said.
"Local factors turned positive last week as the forint firmed and gas prices fell, and when core market yields also dropped, that pushed Hungarian yields lower," the trader said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 10.25%.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.05% to 4.7775 versus the common currency, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.13% higher and trading at 24.4500 per euro.
Czech bond yields were lower in early trade on Tuesday after coming down for the first time this month late in the previous session when the finance ministry unveiled plans to issue a lower-than-expected amount of bonds in November.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1038 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4500
24.4820
+0.13%
+1.73%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
412.3500
414.6500
+0.56%
-10.42%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7775
4.7800
+0.05%
-3.90%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9030
4.9105
+0.15%
+0.92%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5310
7.5325
+0.02%
-0.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.2750
+0.03%
+0.29%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1176.61
1171.4000
+0.44%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40315.74
40091.49
+0.56%
-20.51%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1444.00
1433.21
+0.75%
-36.30%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10859.34
10827.84
+0.29%
-16.86%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1004.05
994.18
+0.99%
-20.03%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1909.46
1906.94
+0.13%
-8.17%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
805.02
808.00
-0.37%
-1.92%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
579.31
580.18
-0.15%
-8.87%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3570
0.0150
+436bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.2890
-0.0440
+417bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
6.0560
-0.1300
+378bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.4430
-0.1360
+644bps
-13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.3360
-0.1960
+622bps
-15bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.0900
-0.2290
+581bps
-16bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.47
7.41
7.20
7.29
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.80
17.22
16.57
16.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.90
8.16
8.13
7.44
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
