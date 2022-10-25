CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms, bond yields fall ahead of cenbank meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The forint firmed on Tuesday, recouping some of its losses from the previous session, while long-term government bond yields fell ahead of a regular monthly meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) where analysts expect no change in the base rate.

The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.56% to 412.35 per euro, outperforming regional peers as it was supported by a string of central bank measures announced earlier this month that aimed to rein in the currency from record lows at around 434.

Among other steps, the bank launched a new one-day deposit facility at an 18% interest rate on Oct. 14.

"It has become expensive to hold short positions against the forint while lower gas prices are also supportive of the currency, so it could continue to firm after a correction yesterday," an FX trader in Budapest said.

High Hungarian central bank interest rates prompted some flows from the Polish zloty into the forint after the new central bank measures were announced but this process came to a halt this week, two traders said.

"This shows that the forint is still not a preferred currency in the region, it is only tolerated. Any love for the forint can only come if positive news arrives about EU funds," a second trader said.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected the base rate to remain unchanged at 13% later in the day at the NBH's meeting. The base rate has lost its market relevance since the bank overhauled its monetary policy framework on Oct. 14.

Long-term government bond yields were about 20 basis points lower on Tuesday, continuing their drop from the previous session, a fixed-income trader said.

"Local factors turned positive last week as the forint firmed and gas prices fell, and when core market yields also dropped, that pushed Hungarian yields lower," the trader said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 10.25%.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.05% to 4.7775 versus the common currency, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.13% higher and trading at 24.4500 per euro.

Czech bond yields were lower in early trade on Tuesday after coming down for the first time this month late in the previous session when the finance ministry unveiled plans to issue a lower-than-expected amount of bonds in November.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1038 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.4500 24.4820 +0.13% +1.73% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 412.3500 414.6500 +0.56% -10.42% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7775 4.7800 +0.05% -3.90% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9030 4.9105 +0.15% +0.92% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5310 7.5325 +0.02% -0.18% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2400 117.2750 +0.03% +0.29% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1176.61 1171.4000 +0.44% .BUX Budapest .BUX 40315.74 40091.49 +0.56% -20.51% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1444.00 1433.21 +0.75% -36.30% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10859.34 10827.84 +0.29% -16.86% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1004.05 994.18 +0.99% -20.03% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1909.46 1906.94 +0.13% -8.17% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 805.02 808.00 -0.37% -1.92% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 579.31 580.18 -0.15% -8.87% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.3570 0.0150 +436bps +2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 6.2890 -0.0440 +417bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 6.0560 -0.1300 +378bps -6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 8.4430 -0.1360 +644bps -13bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 8.3360 -0.1960 +622bps -15bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 8.0900 -0.2290 +581bps -16bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.47 7.41 7.20 7.29 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 17.80 17.22 16.57 16.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.90 8.16 8.13 7.44 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

