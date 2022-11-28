CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms as concerns over EU funds ease

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed slightly on Monday, adding to its gains from the previous session, as investors' concerns over negotiations between Hungary and the European Union over funds subsided.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.21% and trading at 408.10 versus the euro. Last week, the Hungarian currency was on a rollercoaster and fell as much as 415 as the unit was weighed down by media reports that the European Commission was going to withhold funding for Budapest due to concerns over the rule of law.
"It seems like the market has calmed down a bit after negative news about EU funds last week," an FX trader in Budapest said.
A deal with the European Union on funds is required for a significant strengthening of the forint, traders and analysts have said. The currency is central Europe's worst performer so far this year and has shed almost 10%.
The European Commission is likely to approve Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan this week to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources at the EU executive have said. nL8N32K30C
Long-term Hungarian bond yields were unmoved on Monday, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.05%.
In Hungary, data showed on Monday that business sentiment continued to worsen in November while consumer confidence improved slightly, with both measures remaining near dismal levels last seen during the pandemic.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.21% and trading at 4.6800 versus the common currency.
The zloty would continue to stabilize around the 4.7 level, Alior Bank wrote in a note, as it was "still benefiting from relatively favorable moods in the global markets."
Investors also eyed a flash inflation reading for November and third-quarter GDP estimates were due on Wednesday.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 0.92%, while Budapest .BUX added 0.25%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1055 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3450
24.3540
+0.04%
+2.16%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
408.1000
408.9500
+0.21%
-9.49%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6800
4.6900
+0.21%
-1.90%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5480
7.5465
-0.02%
-0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2600
117.3500
+0.08%
+0.27%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1242.36
1243.2600
-0.07%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45827.66
45715.33
+0.25%
-9.65%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1739.47
1755.69
-0.92%
-23.27%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11550.38
11569.94
-0.17%
-11.57%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1064.79
1069.62
-0.45%
-15.19%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1911.85
1914.43
-0.13%
-8.06%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
816.51
816.51
+0.00%
-0.52%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
594.68
595.75
-0.18%
-6.45%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6360
-0.2800
+346bps
-27bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0720
0.0120
+307bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8510
0.0000
+289bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.0990
-0.0600
+492bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.0930
-0.1420
+509bps
-13bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8350
-0.0700
+488bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.08
6.76
6.39
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.60
12.22
11.47
15.32
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.36
7.36
7.09
7.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
