CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms as concerns over EU funds ease

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed slightly on Monday, adding to its gains from the previous session, as investors' concerns over negotiations between Hungary and the European Union over funds subsided.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.21% and trading at 408.10 versus the euro. Last week, the Hungarian currency was on a rollercoaster and fell as much as 415 as the unit was weighed down by media reports that the European Commission was going to withhold funding for Budapest due to concerns over the rule of law.

"It seems like the market has calmed down a bit after negative news about EU funds last week," an FX trader in Budapest said.

A deal with the European Union on funds is required for a significant strengthening of the forint, traders and analysts have said. The currency is central Europe's worst performer so far this year and has shed almost 10%.

The European Commission is likely to approve Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan this week to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources at the EU executive have said. nL8N32K30C

Long-term Hungarian bond yields were unmoved on Monday, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.05%.

In Hungary, data showed on Monday that business sentiment continued to worsen in November while consumer confidence improved slightly, with both measures remaining near dismal levels last seen during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.21% and trading at 4.6800 versus the common currency.

The zloty would continue to stabilize around the 4.7 level, Alior Bank wrote in a note, as it was "still benefiting from relatively favorable moods in the global markets."

Investors also eyed a flash inflation reading for November and third-quarter GDP estimates were due on Wednesday.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 0.92%, while Budapest .BUX added 0.25%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1055 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3450

24.3540

+0.04%

+2.16%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

408.1000

408.9500

+0.21%

-9.49%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6800

4.6900

+0.21%

-1.90%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5480

7.5465

-0.02%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3500

+0.08%

+0.27%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1242.36

1243.2600

-0.07%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45827.66

45715.33

+0.25%

-9.65%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1739.47

1755.69

-0.92%

-23.27%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11550.38

11569.94

-0.17%

-11.57%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1064.79

1069.62

-0.45%

-15.19%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1911.85

1914.43

-0.13%

-8.06%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

816.51

816.51

+0.00%

-0.52%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

594.68

595.75

-0.18%

-6.45%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6360

-0.2800

+346bps

-27bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0720

0.0120

+307bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8510

0.0000

+289bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.0990

-0.0600

+492bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.0930

-0.1420

+509bps

-13bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8350

-0.0700

+488bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.08

6.76

6.39

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.60

12.22

11.47

15.32

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.36

7.36

7.09

7.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

