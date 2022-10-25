CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms after cenbank leaves rates unchanged
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged at its regular monthly meeting, as expected, and said it would maintain tight monetary conditions for a prolonged period.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.52% on the day, trading at 412.50 per euro, at levels seen earlier in the day, before the central bank said it would hold its base rate at 13%.
"Today's decision was not expected to affect the forint's rate," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The most important thing is the bank's earlier measures made it expensive to speculate against the forint, so the rate could stay between 408 and 415 until the decision about European Union funds, which everyone is looking forward to."
The forint bounced back from record lows at around 434 after the central bank announced a string of measures on October 14. Among other steps, the bank launched a at an 18% interest rate.
The base rate has lost its market relevance since the bank overhauled its monetary policy framework, analysts said.
The bank said on Tuesday "it will continue to use the instruments introduced in mid-October as long as it is warranted by the maintenance of market stability and developments in risk perceptions."
Long-term government bond yields were unmoved immediately after the rate decision, following a drop of about 40 basis points earlier in the day, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 10.06%.
"Long-term bonds with a yield around 10% seem to be attractive, there has been interest from foreign investors," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
Lower gas prices, a stronger forint and a fall in core market yields also supported the Hungarian bond market, another trader said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were flat.
Czech bond yields were lower in early trade on Tuesday after coming down for the first time this month late in the previous session when the finance ministry unveiled plans to issue a lower-than-expected amount of bonds in November.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1522 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4770
24.4820
+0.02%
+1.61%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
412.5000
414.6500
+0.52%
-10.45%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7785
4.7800
+0.03%
-3.92%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8900
4.9105
+0.42%
+1.19%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5325
-0.02%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.2750
+0.03%
+0.29%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1160.95
1171.4000
-0.89%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40332.22
40091.49
+0.60%
-20.48%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1429.27
1433.21
-0.27%
-36.95%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10865.18
10827.84
+0.34%
-16.81%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1002.33
994.18
+0.82%
-20.16%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1908.99
1906.94
+0.11%
-8.19%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.36
808.00
+0.17%
-1.39%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
580.84
580.18
+0.11%
-8.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2190
-0.1230
+422bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.2890
-0.0440
+422bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
6.0710
-0.1150
+386bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.4140
-0.1650
+642bps
-15bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.3270
-0.2050
+625bps
-11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.0770
-0.2420
+586bps
-11bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.47
7.42
7.21
7.30
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.60
17.02
16.23
16.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.94
8.19
8.15
7.44
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
