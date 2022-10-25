CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms after cenbank leaves rates unchanged

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged at its regular monthly meeting, as expected, and said it would maintain tight monetary conditions for a prolonged period.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.52% on the day, trading at 412.50 per euro, at levels seen earlier in the day, before the central bank said it would hold its base rate at 13%.

"Today's decision was not expected to affect the forint's rate," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The most important thing is the bank's earlier measures made it expensive to speculate against the forint, so the rate could stay between 408 and 415 until the decision about European Union funds, which everyone is looking forward to."

The forint bounced back from record lows at around 434 after the central bank announced a string of measures on October 14. Among other steps, the bank launched a at an 18% interest rate.

The base rate has lost its market relevance since the bank overhauled its monetary policy framework, analysts said.

The bank said on Tuesday "it will continue to use the instruments introduced in mid-October as long as it is warranted by the maintenance of market stability and developments in risk perceptions."

Long-term government bond yields were unmoved immediately after the rate decision, following a drop of about 40 basis points earlier in the day, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 10.06%.

"Long-term bonds with a yield around 10% seem to be attractive, there has been interest from foreign investors," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

Lower gas prices, a stronger forint and a fall in core market yields also supported the Hungarian bond market, another trader said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were flat.

Czech bond yields were lower in early trade on Tuesday after coming down for the first time this month late in the previous session when the finance ministry unveiled plans to issue a lower-than-expected amount of bonds in November.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1522 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.4770 24.4820 +0.02% +1.61% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 412.5000 414.6500 +0.52% -10.45% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7785 4.7800 +0.03% -3.92% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8900 4.9105 +0.42% +1.19% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5340 7.5325 -0.02% -0.22% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2400 117.2750 +0.03% +0.29% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1160.95 1171.4000 -0.89% .BUX Budapest .BUX 40332.22 40091.49 +0.60% -20.48% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1429.27 1433.21 -0.27% -36.95% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10865.18 10827.84 +0.34% -16.81% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1002.33 994.18 +0.82% -20.16% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1908.99 1906.94 +0.11% -8.19% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 809.36 808.00 +0.17% -1.39% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 580.84 580.18 +0.11% -8.63% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.2190 -0.1230 +422bps -11bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 6.2890 -0.0440 +422bps +5bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 6.0710 -0.1150 +386bps +2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 8.4140 -0.1650 +642bps -15bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 8.3270 -0.2050 +625bps -11bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 8.0770 -0.2420 +586bps -11bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.47 7.42 7.21 7.30 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 17.60 17.02 16.23 16.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.94 8.19 8.15 7.44 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

