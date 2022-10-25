PX

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint firms after cenbank leaves rates unchanged

Anita Komuves Reuters
The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged at its regular monthly meeting, as expected, and said it would maintain tight monetary conditions for a prolonged period.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.52% on the day, trading at 412.50 per euro, at levels seen earlier in the day, before the central bank said it would hold its base rate at 13%.

"Today's decision was not expected to affect the forint's rate," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The most important thing is the bank's earlier measures made it expensive to speculate against the forint, so the rate could stay between 408 and 415 until the decision about European Union funds, which everyone is looking forward to."

The forint bounced back from record lows at around 434 after the central bank announced a string of measures on October 14. Among other steps, the bank launched a at an 18% interest rate.

The base rate has lost its market relevance since the bank overhauled its monetary policy framework, analysts said.

The bank said on Tuesday "it will continue to use the instruments introduced in mid-October as long as it is warranted by the maintenance of market stability and developments in risk perceptions."

Long-term government bond yields were unmoved immediately after the rate decision, following a drop of about 40 basis points earlier in the day, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 10.06%.

"Long-term bonds with a yield around 10% seem to be attractive, there has been interest from foreign investors," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

Lower gas prices, a stronger forint and a fall in core market yields also supported the Hungarian bond market, another trader said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were flat.

Czech bond yields were lower in early trade on Tuesday after coming down for the first time this month late in the previous session when the finance ministry unveiled plans to issue a lower-than-expected amount of bonds in November.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1522 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4770

24.4820

+0.02%

+1.61%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

412.5000

414.6500

+0.52%

-10.45%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7785

4.7800

+0.03%

-3.92%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8900

4.9105

+0.42%

+1.19%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5325

-0.02%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.2750

+0.03%

+0.29%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1160.95

1171.4000

-0.89%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40332.22

40091.49

+0.60%

-20.48%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1429.27

1433.21

-0.27%

-36.95%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10865.18

10827.84

+0.34%

-16.81%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1002.33

994.18

+0.82%

-20.16%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1908.99

1906.94

+0.11%

-8.19%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.36

808.00

+0.17%

-1.39%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

580.84

580.18

+0.11%

-8.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2190

-0.1230

+422bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.2890

-0.0440

+422bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

6.0710

-0.1150

+386bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.4140

-0.1650

+642bps

-15bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.3270

-0.2050

+625bps

-11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.0770

-0.2420

+586bps

-11bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.47

7.42

7.21

7.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.60

17.02

16.23

16.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.94

8.19

8.15

7.44

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

