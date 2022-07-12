CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint falls ahead of expected central bank rate hike

PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - The forint eased on Tuesday heading into the Hungarian central bank meeting, where markets widely expect policymakers to sharply raise the base rate to shore up the languishing currency and battle surging inflation.

Other currencies in central Europe were also under pressure, as a rising U.S. dollar sapped investor appetite.

The National Bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate by a massive 200 basis points last week and said the rise should be built into its base rate tightening cycle as quickly as possible.

"The fast closing of the gap between the base rate (currently at 7.75%) and the one-week deposit rate will be discussed at the Monetary Council's next meeting on 12 July," the bank had said.

A hike is already priced in and will likely have limited impact on the forint, which has traded just off record lows touched this month, a trader said.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.75% at 412.50 to the euro at 0758 GMT.

Markets were also awaiting an FX swap tender providing euro liquidity later in the day.

Last Friday and on Monday the central bank pumped a total of 3.168 billion euros worth of euro liquidity into the domestic interbank market at its FX swap tenders.

Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= was steady after data showed inflation hit a rate above 15% in June, below expectations.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was trading down 0.5% at 4.829 to the euro, amid weakening sentiment due to global growth fears as Europe faces an energy crunch and COVID cases rise in China.

The euro was hovering close to a 20-year low and near parity with the U.S. dollar, adding pressure in the region.

"A further decline in EUR/USD also means an intensification of pressure for the sell-off of the Polish currency," Bank Millennium said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= steadied at 24.600 to the euro.

The Czech central bank has maintained a mandate for interventions to prevent weakening. Central bank data last week showed foreign exchange reserves declined to 151.3 billion euros by the end of June from a revised 156.4 billion in May.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0958 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6040

24.6090

+0.02%

+1.09%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

412.5000

409.4000

-0.75%

-10.45%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8290

4.8050

-0.50%

-4.93%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9415

4.9411

-0.01%

+0.14%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5100

7.5155

+0.07%

+0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3300

117.4000

+0.06%

+0.21%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1230.78

1231.6100

-0.07%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38790.55

39151.31

-0.92%

-23.52%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1687.72

1714.56

-1.57%

-25.55%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12219.84

12188.84

+0.25%

-6.44%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1140.34

1136.70

+0.32%

-9.17%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1987.02

1988.39

-0.07%

-4.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

849.28

852.32

-0.36%

+3.47%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

609.96

609.69

+0.04%

-4.05%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3200

0.0480

+596bps

+13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1150

-0.0290

+433bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5050

-0.1320

+333bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.7980

0.2390

+744bps

+32bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1500

0.2480

+637bps

+33bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8180

0.2080

+564bps

+28bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.78

7.78

7.32

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.78

12.78

12.58

11.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.55

7.67

7.50

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warasaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

