CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint falls ahead of expected central bank rate hike
PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - The forint eased on Tuesday heading into the Hungarian central bank meeting, where markets widely expect policymakers to sharply raise the base rate to shore up the languishing currency and battle surging inflation.
Other currencies in central Europe were also under pressure, as a rising U.S. dollar sapped investor appetite.
The National Bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate by a massive 200 basis points last week and said the rise should be built into its base rate tightening cycle as quickly as possible.
"The fast closing of the gap between the base rate (currently at 7.75%) and the one-week deposit rate will be discussed at the Monetary Council's next meeting on 12 July," the bank had said.
A hike is already priced in and will likely have limited impact on the forint, which has traded just off record lows touched this month, a trader said.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.75% at 412.50 to the euro at 0758 GMT.
Markets were also awaiting an FX swap tender providing euro liquidity later in the day.
Last Friday and on Monday the central bank pumped a total of 3.168 billion euros worth of euro liquidity into the domestic interbank market at its FX swap tenders.
Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= was steady after data showed inflation hit a rate above 15% in June, below expectations.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was trading down 0.5% at 4.829 to the euro, amid weakening sentiment due to global growth fears as Europe faces an energy crunch and COVID cases rise in China.
The euro was hovering close to a 20-year low and near parity with the U.S. dollar, adding pressure in the region.
"A further decline in EUR/USD also means an intensification of pressure for the sell-off of the Polish currency," Bank Millennium said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= steadied at 24.600 to the euro.
The Czech central bank has maintained a mandate for interventions to prevent weakening. Central bank data last week showed foreign exchange reserves declined to 151.3 billion euros by the end of June from a revised 156.4 billion in May.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0958 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6040
24.6090
+0.02%
+1.09%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
412.5000
409.4000
-0.75%
-10.45%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8290
4.8050
-0.50%
-4.93%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9415
4.9411
-0.01%
+0.14%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5100
7.5155
+0.07%
+0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3300
117.4000
+0.06%
+0.21%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1230.78
1231.6100
-0.07%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38790.55
39151.31
-0.92%
-23.52%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1687.72
1714.56
-1.57%
-25.55%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12219.84
12188.84
+0.25%
-6.44%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1140.34
1136.70
+0.32%
-9.17%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1987.02
1988.39
-0.07%
-4.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
849.28
852.32
-0.36%
+3.47%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
609.96
609.69
+0.04%
-4.05%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3200
0.0480
+596bps
+13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1150
-0.0290
+433bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5050
-0.1320
+333bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7980
0.2390
+744bps
+32bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1500
0.2480
+637bps
+33bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8180
0.2080
+564bps
+28bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.78
7.78
7.32
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.78
12.78
12.58
11.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.55
7.67
7.50
7.00
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warasaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
