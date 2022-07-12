PX

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint cuts losses after massive rate hike

Contributors
Jason Hovet Reuters
Anita Komuves Reuters
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Alan Charlish Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint pared losses on Tuesday after the central bank raised its base interest rate to a 14-year high in a bid to shore up the languishing currency and battle surging inflation.

The move helped ease some pressure on the forint, which along with other central European currencies, was weakening against a surging dollar.

The massive 200 basis points rate hike took the National Bank of Hungary's key rate to 9.75%, the highest level since the global financial crisis started in late 2008.

The move was flagged by the central bank last week when it lifted its one-week deposit rate.

At 1115 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 410.45 to the euro, off the session low of 414.50 and a record low of 416.90 touched this month.

The weakness in the forint has complicated the central bank's efforts to curb double-digit inflation and exposed Hungarian assets to any negative shift in sentiment caused by surging energy costs and the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= was steady after data showed inflation rose above 15% in June, but was below expectations.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was trading down 0.3% at 4.820 to the euro, reeling from deepening fears over global growth due to the energy crisis in Europe and COVID-19 flare-ups in China.

The euro fell on Tuesday, almost touching parity with the U.S. dollar, a threshold not crossed for two decades.

The Czech crown EURCZK=was steady at 24.610 to the euro.

The Czech central bank has maintained a mandate for interventions to prevent weakening. Central bank data last week showed foreign exchange reserves declined to 151.3 billion euros by the end of June from a revised 156.4 billion in May.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1315 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6100

24.6090

-0.00%

+1.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

410.4500

409.4000

-0.26%

-10.00%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8200

4.8050

-0.31%

-4.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9412

4.9411

-0.00%

+0.14%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5170

7.5155

-0.02%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.4000

+0.09%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1231.14

1231.6100

-0.04%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38606.90

39151.31

-1.39%

-23.88%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1689.87

1714.56

-1.44%

-25.46%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12195.86

12188.84

+0.06%

-6.63%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1137.59

1136.70

+0.08%

-9.39%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1982.93

1988.39

-0.27%

-4.64%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

862.36

852.32

+1.18%

+5.07%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

608.40

609.69

-0.21%

-4.29%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3140

0.0420

+596bps

+13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1810

0.0370

+444bps

+16bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5050

-0.1320

+339bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.7920

0.2330

+744bps

+32bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1670

0.2650

+642bps

+38bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8010

0.1910

+568bps

+32bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.87

7.93

7.51

7.27

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.08

13.20

13.15

11.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.58

7.84

7.75

7.00

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warasaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Aditya Soni)

