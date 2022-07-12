CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint cuts losses after massive rate hike
Updates with Hungary rate hike
PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint pared losses on Tuesday after the central bank raised its base interest rate to a 14-year high in a bid to shore up the languishing currency and battle surging inflation.
The move helped ease some pressure on the forint, which along with other central European currencies, was weakening against a surging dollar.
The massive 200 basis points rate hike took the National Bank of Hungary's key rate to 9.75%, the highest level since the global financial crisis started in late 2008.
The move was flagged by the central bank last week when it lifted its one-week deposit rate.
At 1115 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 410.45 to the euro, off the session low of 414.50 and a record low of 416.90 touched this month.
The weakness in the forint has complicated the central bank's efforts to curb double-digit inflation and exposed Hungarian assets to any negative shift in sentiment caused by surging energy costs and the war in neighbouring Ukraine.
Elsewhere, Romania's leu EURRON= was steady after data showed inflation rose above 15% in June, but was below expectations.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was trading down 0.3% at 4.820 to the euro, reeling from deepening fears over global growth due to the energy crisis in Europe and COVID-19 flare-ups in China.
The euro fell on Tuesday, almost touching parity with the U.S. dollar, a threshold not crossed for two decades.
The Czech crown EURCZK=was steady at 24.610 to the euro.
The Czech central bank has maintained a mandate for interventions to prevent weakening. Central bank data last week showed foreign exchange reserves declined to 151.3 billion euros by the end of June from a revised 156.4 billion in May.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1315 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6100
24.6090
-0.00%
+1.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
410.4500
409.4000
-0.26%
-10.00%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8200
4.8050
-0.31%
-4.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9412
4.9411
-0.00%
+0.14%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5170
7.5155
-0.02%
+0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.4000
+0.09%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1231.14
1231.6100
-0.04%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38606.90
39151.31
-1.39%
-23.88%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1689.87
1714.56
-1.44%
-25.46%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12195.86
12188.84
+0.06%
-6.63%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1137.59
1136.70
+0.08%
-9.39%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1982.93
1988.39
-0.27%
-4.64%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
862.36
852.32
+1.18%
+5.07%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
608.40
609.69
-0.21%
-4.29%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3140
0.0420
+596bps
+13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1810
0.0370
+444bps
+16bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5050
-0.1320
+339bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7920
0.2330
+744bps
+32bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1670
0.2650
+642bps
+38bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8010
0.1910
+568bps
+32bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.87
7.93
7.51
7.27
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.08
13.20
13.15
11.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.58
7.84
7.75
7.00
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warasaw; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Aditya Soni)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
