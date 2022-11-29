CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint cools as EU funds stay in focus

PRAGUE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint cooled on Tuesday after gains in the past two sessions, but held near a one-week high as markets maintained expectations Budapest can unlock some EU funds in the coming weeks.
Concerns over European Union funds have been one of the big risks for the forint this year while Hungary and the EU executive have been locked in rule-of-law disputes.
A deal on funds is required for a significant strengthening of the forint, traders and analysts have said. The currency is central Europe's worst performer so far this year and has shed almost 10%.
The forint had eased 0.2% to 407.20 to the euro by mid-morning on Tuesday, but it has gained around 2% since trading beyond 415 last week.
"The forint could continue to be mostly affected by reports about the negotiations on EU funds," analysts at Takarekbank wrote.
The European Commission is likely to approve Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan this week to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources have said.
On Tuesday, Hungary's minister in the negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said the government expected its recovery fund plan to be approved by EU finance ministers on Dec. 12. He also said he expected the Commission to recommend EU governments suspend 65% of transfers from the EU budget to Hungary, equating to about 7.5 billion euros.
The forint was followed lower by the Polish zloty, which also dropped 0.2%. The Czech crown and Romanian leu were little moved.
Stock markets in Prague and Warsaw fell 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively, and failed to get a boost from better global sentiment that was lifted by hopes of looser COVID pandemic measures in global economic powerhouse China.
Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOM.PR traded for the first time without a right to a special dividend, prompting a more than 6% drop and weighing heavy in Prague.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1051 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3390
24.3300
-0.04%
+2.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
407.2000
406.3000
-0.22%
-9.29%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6870
4.6765
-0.22%
-2.05%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9230
4.9200
-0.06%
+0.51%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5500
7.5495
-0.01%
-0.43%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.3500
+0.09%
+0.28%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1219.52
1235.4400
-1.29%
n/a
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45973.48
45588.74
+0.84%
-9.36%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1719.50
1728.74
-0.53%
-24.15%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11597.79
11530.21
+0.59%
-11.21%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1062.36
1052.82
+0.91%
-15.38%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1906.69
1907.53
-0.04%
-8.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
813.84
813.97
-0.02%
-0.85%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
597.60
596.62
+0.16%
-5.99%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6000
-0.1150
+355bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0390
-0.0090
+315bps
+11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7630
-0.0720
+287bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9440
-0.1520
+489bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9440
-0.1390
+506bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6680
-0.1380
+477bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.04
6.70
6.29
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.64
12.28
11.53
15.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.31
7.29
7.00
7.30
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
