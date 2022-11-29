CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint cools as EU funds stay in focus

PRAGUE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint cooled on Tuesday after gains in the past two sessions, but held near a one-week high as markets maintained expectations Budapest can unlock some EU funds in the coming weeks.

Concerns over European Union funds have been one of the big risks for the forint this year while Hungary and the EU executive have been locked in rule-of-law disputes.

A deal on funds is required for a significant strengthening of the forint, traders and analysts have said. The currency is central Europe's worst performer so far this year and has shed almost 10%.

The forint had eased 0.2% to 407.20 to the euro by mid-morning on Tuesday, but it has gained around 2% since trading beyond 415 last week.

"The forint could continue to be mostly affected by reports about the negotiations on EU funds," analysts at Takarekbank wrote.

The European Commission is likely to approve Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan this week to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources have said.

On Tuesday, Hungary's minister in the negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said the government expected its recovery fund plan to be approved by EU finance ministers on Dec. 12. He also said he expected the Commission to recommend EU governments suspend 65% of transfers from the EU budget to Hungary, equating to about 7.5 billion euros.

The forint was followed lower by the Polish zloty, which also dropped 0.2%. The Czech crown and Romanian leu were little moved.

Stock markets in Prague and Warsaw fell 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively, and failed to get a boost from better global sentiment that was lifted by hopes of looser COVID pandemic measures in global economic powerhouse China.

Czech lender Komercni Banka BKOM.PR traded for the first time without a right to a special dividend, prompting a more than 6% drop and weighing heavy in Prague.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1051 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3390

24.3300

-0.04%

+2.19%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

407.2000

406.3000

-0.22%

-9.29%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6870

4.6765

-0.22%

-2.05%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9230

4.9200

-0.06%

+0.51%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5500

7.5495

-0.01%

-0.43%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.3500

+0.09%

+0.28%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1219.52

1235.4400

-1.29%

n/a

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45973.48

45588.74

+0.84%

-9.36%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1719.50

1728.74

-0.53%

-24.15%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11597.79

11530.21

+0.59%

-11.21%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1062.36

1052.82

+0.91%

-15.38%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1906.69

1907.53

-0.04%

-8.30%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

813.84

813.97

-0.02%

-0.85%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

597.60

596.62

+0.16%

-5.99%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6000

-0.1150

+355bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0390

-0.0090

+315bps

+11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7630

-0.0720

+287bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9440

-0.1520

+489bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9440

-0.1390

+506bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6680

-0.1380

+477bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.04

6.70

6.29

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.64

12.28

11.53

15.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.31

7.29

7.00

7.30

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

