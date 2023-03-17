CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint and Czech crown edge up on better sentiment

By Karol Badohal
WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown firmed on Friday as investors showed moderate optimism at the end of a tumultuous week with a brewing banking crisis at its forefront.
Central European currencies softened earlier in the week as investors dumped riskier assets due to fears over the health of the global banking sector, but sentiment has been buttressed by the Swiss National Bank's massive support for the troubled Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S and large U.S. banks swooping in to rescue First Republic Bank FRC.N.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.47% against the euro.
"Improving investor sentiment is the reason for the correction in the forint, as the weakening in recent days was not driven by fundamentals, with investors selling riskier assets," Equilor senior analyst Zoltan Varga said.
"It is too early to predict how long the easing will last, and I expect higher than usual volatility in the forint in the coming weeks," he added.
He put technical supports for the euro-forint at 389 and 393, with a strong resistance level in the 399-400 range.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.27% firmer, however the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.10%.
"What should be noted, if anything, is that the zloty was surprisingly strong in over the past few days and part of this strength is reversing, without a particular reason," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said.
Stocks were firmer across the region with blue-chip indices in Prague, Budapest and Warsaw rising 0.64-1.96% as fears over the banking sector receded.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1158 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.9580
24.0230
+0.27%
+0.83%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.5500
397.4000
+0.47%
+0.98%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7060
4.7015
-0.10%
-0.35%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9200
4.9200
+0.00%
+0.46%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3250
+0.11%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1326.99
1318.5400
+0.64%
+10.42%
Budapest
.BUX
41655.52
40852.89
+1.96%
-4.88%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1719.32
1706.55
+0.75%
-4.06%
Bucharest
.BETI
12265.34
12190.82
+0.61%
+5.16%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1184.32
1176.72
+0.65%
+12.92%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2227.04
2225.44
+0.07%
+747.52%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
897.23
897.31
-0.01%
+8.81%
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.46
624.38
-0.47%
+3.32%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5000
0.0270
+288bps
-3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8300
0.0000
+253bps
-3bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5590
0.0650
+232bps
+6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9450
-0.0150
+333bps
-7bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0020
0.0970
+370bps
+7bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1120
0.0890
+387bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.05
6.70
6.14
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.05
13.29
12.08
16.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.80
6.56
6.21
6.92
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))
