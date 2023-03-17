CEE MARKETS-Hungarian forint and Czech crown edge up on better sentiment

By Karol Badohal

WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and Czech crown firmed on Friday as investors showed moderate optimism at the end of a tumultuous week with a brewing banking crisis at its forefront.

Central European currencies softened earlier in the week as investors dumped riskier assets due to fears over the health of the global banking sector, but sentiment has been buttressed by the Swiss National Bank's massive support for the troubled Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S and large U.S. banks swooping in to rescue First Republic Bank FRC.N.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= gained 0.47% against the euro.

"Improving investor sentiment is the reason for the correction in the forint, as the weakening in recent days was not driven by fundamentals, with investors selling riskier assets," Equilor senior analyst Zoltan Varga said.

"It is too early to predict how long the easing will last, and I expect higher than usual volatility in the forint in the coming weeks," he added.

He put technical supports for the euro-forint at 389 and 393, with a strong resistance level in the 399-400 range.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.27% firmer, however the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.10%.

"What should be noted, if anything, is that the zloty was surprisingly strong in over the past few days and part of this strength is reversing, without a particular reason," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said.

Stocks were firmer across the region with blue-chip indices in Prague, Budapest and Warsaw rising 0.64-1.96% as fears over the banking sector receded.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1158 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.9580

24.0230

+0.27%

+0.83%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.5500

397.4000

+0.47%

+0.98%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7060

4.7015

-0.10%

-0.35%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9200

4.9200

+0.00%

+0.46%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3250

+0.11%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1326.99

1318.5400

+0.64%

+10.42%

Budapest

.BUX

41655.52

40852.89

+1.96%

-4.88%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1719.32

1706.55

+0.75%

-4.06%

Bucharest

.BETI

12265.34

12190.82

+0.61%

+5.16%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1184.32

1176.72

+0.65%

+12.92%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2227.04

2225.44

+0.07%

+747.52%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

897.23

897.31

-0.01%

+8.81%

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.46

624.38

-0.47%

+3.32%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5000

0.0270

+288bps

-3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8300

0.0000

+253bps

-3bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5590

0.0650

+232bps

+6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9450

-0.0150

+333bps

-7bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0020

0.0970

+370bps

+7bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1120

0.0890

+387bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.05

6.70

6.14

7.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.05

13.29

12.08

16.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.80

6.56

6.21

6.92

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

