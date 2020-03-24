CEE MARKETS-Hungarian central bank injects liquidity, forint slips

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened in late trade on Tuesday after the central bank launched measures to boost liquidity and left rates on hold, as the country's economy is pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Central Europe's most dovish central bank had faced calls to raise rates because of rising inflation, but the coronavirus has changed the terms of the monetary policy debate, with rate-setters around the world cutting the cost of borrowing.

The Hungarian central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.9% and decided to introduce a new fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity.

It also cut its 2020 forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.0-3.0% from 3.7% and inflation to 2.6-2.8% from 3.5%.

The forint was down 1.21% against the euro at 356.62 at 1536 GMT, after having risen earlier in the day.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also gave up earlier gains, falling 0.07% on the day to 4.6144. The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.14% at 27.8000 and the Romanian leu EURPLN= gained 0.21% to 4.8399.

Currencies and stocks had bounced in early trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out extraordinary measures to support the coronavirus-hit economy.

On Monday, the Fed said it would back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and expand its asset purchases by as much as needed to stabilise financial markets.

A Warsaw-based equity trader said all markets were rebounding, mostly because of the Fed's decision.

At 1536 GMT Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 was up 3.19%, Prague's PX index .PX was up 7.73% and Budapest's main index .BUX was up 5.98%.

On Monday, Poland's central bank repurchased bonds worth 5.6 billion zlotys, the second such operation in as many weeks, to try to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

Polish benchmark 10-year bond yields were down almost 13 basis points at 1.7570%.

Czech 10-year yields were down over 10 basis points at 1.5540%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1636 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.8000

27.8395

+0.14%

-8.52%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.6200

352.3200

-1.21%

-7.14%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6144

4.6113

-0.07%

-7.76%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8399

4.8503

+0.21%

-1.07%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6140

7.6014

-0.17%

-2.21%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5500

+0.03%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

795.32

738.2800

+7.73%

-28.71%

Budapest

.BUX

32691.94

30848.56

+5.98%

-29.06%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1450.30

1405.45

+3.19%

-32.55%

Bucharest

.BETI

7406.96

7038.95

+5.23%

-25.76%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

706.27

685.52

+3.03%

-23.72%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1403.99

1364.98

+2.86%

-30.41%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

616.31

606.62

+1.60%

-23.12%

Sofia

.SOFIX

418.88

406.90

+2.94%

-26.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.3440

-0.0110

+198bps

-7bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4430

-0.1240

+195bps

-17bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5540

-0.1060

+188bps

-15bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9330

-0.0020

+157bps

-6bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3040

-0.1180

+181bps

-16bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7570

-0.1280

+209bps

-18bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.72

0.34

0.31

1.76

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.45

0.42

0.33

0.55

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.51

0.40

0.37

1.18

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.