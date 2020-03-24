CEE MARKETS-Hungarian central bank injects liquidity, forint slips

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened in late trade on Tuesday after the central bank launched measures to boost liquidity and left rates on hold, as the country's economy is pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.
Central Europe's most dovish central bank had faced calls to raise rates because of rising inflation, but the coronavirus has changed the terms of the monetary policy debate, with rate-setters around the world cutting the cost of borrowing.
The Hungarian central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.9% and decided to introduce a new fixed-rate collateralised loan instrument with unlimited liquidity.
It also cut its 2020 forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.0-3.0% from 3.7% and inflation to 2.6-2.8% from 3.5%.
The forint was down 1.21% against the euro at 356.62 at 1536 GMT, after having risen earlier in the day.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= also gave up earlier gains, falling 0.07% on the day to 4.6144. The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.14% at 27.8000 and the Romanian leu EURPLN= gained 0.21% to 4.8399.
Currencies and stocks had bounced in early trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out extraordinary measures to support the coronavirus-hit economy.
On Monday, the Fed said it would back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and expand its asset purchases by as much as needed to stabilise financial markets.
A Warsaw-based equity trader said all markets were rebounding, mostly because of the Fed's decision.
At 1536 GMT Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 was up 3.19%, Prague's PX index .PX was up 7.73% and Budapest's main index .BUX was up 5.98%.
On Monday, Poland's central bank repurchased bonds worth 5.6 billion zlotys, the second such operation in as many weeks, to try to support the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.
Polish benchmark 10-year bond yields were down almost 13 basis points at 1.7570%.
Czech 10-year yields were down over 10 basis points at 1.5540%.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
