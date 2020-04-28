CEE MARKETS-Hungarian central bank announces details of QE, yields lower

By Anita Komuves
BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - Bond yields retreated and the forint weakened versus the euro after Hungary's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and said it would set no target amount for its bond-buying programme.
The NBH said it would launch its bond-buying programme and mortgage bond purchases on May 4. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told reporters that the bank's government securities purchases could total close to 100 billion forints a week.
"The NBH will perform a technical revision when stock increases reach HUF 1,000 billion in government securities and HUF 300 billion in mortgage bonds," the NBH's statement said.
Hungary's central bank wants to drive long-term yields lower,Nagy told reporters. Current yields on 10-year and 15-year debt were too high, he said.
"Yields on the 10-year bonds dropped three basis points, and yields on the five- and three-year tenors are two basis points lower since the central bank's announcement," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. "The announcement brought some momentum into the market."
Earlier this month, the NBH had abandoned its ultra-loose policy stance as it navigated a tricky path of preventing a sell-off in the forint while providing support for the shrinking economy.
The bank tightened policy in two steps at the start of April to arrest a fall in the forint, which sank to record lows near 370 versus the euro. That propped up the currency.
The forint weakened after the central bank announcements and was down 0.7% on the day, trading at 357.75 versus the euro at 1357 GMT, underperforming regional currencies.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.6%, while the Polish zloty EURPLN=was down 0.3%.The Romanian leu EURRON= traded 0.1% lower versus the euro.
Romania's consolidated budget deficit widened to 1.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter compared with a gap of 0.7% at the end of February as the coronavirus outbreak led to a plunge in revenue, the finance ministry said.
With the deficit above EU limits even before the new coronavirus outbreak, Romanian assets and ratings have been under pressure.
Analysts said currencies would likely tread water ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week.
Stock markets gained by the afternoon, with Budapest leading regional gains by strengthening 2.15%. The blue-chip index in Prague .PX was up 0.85% and Warsaw's .WIG20gained 1.17%. Bucharest .BETI was up 2%.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Giles Elgood, Larry King)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
