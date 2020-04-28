CEE MARKETS-Hungarian central bank announces details of QE, yields lower

By Anita Komuves

BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - Bond yields retreated and the forint weakened versus the euro after Hungary's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and said it would set no target amount for its bond-buying programme.

The NBH said it would launch its bond-buying programme and mortgage bond purchases on May 4. Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told reporters that the bank's government securities purchases could total close to 100 billion forints a week.

"The NBH will perform a technical revision when stock increases reach HUF 1,000 billion in government securities and HUF 300 billion in mortgage bonds," the NBH's statement said.

Hungary's central bank wants to drive long-term yields lower,Nagy told reporters. Current yields on 10-year and 15-year debt were too high, he said.

"Yields on the 10-year bonds dropped three basis points, and yields on the five- and three-year tenors are two basis points lower since the central bank's announcement," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said. "The announcement brought some momentum into the market."

Earlier this month, the NBH had abandoned its ultra-loose policy stance as it navigated a tricky path of preventing a sell-off in the forint while providing support for the shrinking economy.

The bank tightened policy in two steps at the start of April to arrest a fall in the forint, which sank to record lows near 370 versus the euro. That propped up the currency.

The forint weakened after the central bank announcements and was down 0.7% on the day, trading at 357.75 versus the euro at 1357 GMT, underperforming regional currencies.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.6%, while the Polish zloty EURPLN=was down 0.3%.The Romanian leu EURRON= traded 0.1% lower versus the euro.

Romania's consolidated budget deficit widened to 1.7% of gross domestic product in the first quarter compared with a gap of 0.7% at the end of February as the coronavirus outbreak led to a plunge in revenue, the finance ministry said.

With the deficit above EU limits even before the new coronavirus outbreak, Romanian assets and ratings have been under pressure.

Analysts said currencies would likely tread water ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings later this week.

Stock markets gained by the afternoon, with Budapest leading regional gains by strengthening 2.15%. The blue-chip index in Prague .PX was up 0.85% and Warsaw's .WIG20gained 1.17%. Bucharest .BETI was up 2%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1557 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1450

27.3010

+0.57%

-6.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.7500

355.2000

-0.71%

-7.44%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5475

4.5330

-0.32%

-6.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8450

4.8410

-0.08%

-1.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5545

7.5527

-0.02%

-1.44%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.6800

+0.12%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

866.61

859.3300

+0.85%

-22.32%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33909.94

33196.85

+2.15%

-26.42%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1610.66

1591.97

+1.17%

-25.09%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8177.72

8019.11

+1.98%

-18.04%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

784.78

773.49

+1.46%

-15.24%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1580.90

1573.92

+0.44%

-21.64%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

656.02

676.83

-3.07%

-18.17%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

448.15

445.33

+0.63%

-21.12%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.7640

0.0630

+144bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0100

0.0510

+166bps

+8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2860

-0.0310

+175bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.6130

0.0120

+129bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0490

0.0430

+170bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4510

0.0690

+192bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.28

0.30

0.33

0.90

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.20

1.14

1.08

1.10

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.22

0.21

0.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Giles Elgood, Larry King)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.