CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bourse shines, led by OTP's 2.3% jump to record high
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's stock market rose over 1.6% on Wednesday morning, outperforming its Central European peers as investor sentiment in the world improved with twists and turns in the Sino-U.S. trade war keeping markets on a roller coaster ride.
Central European currencies also firmed slightly, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= up 0.1% in line with the Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which also gained 0.1% to trade at around 331.30 versus the euro, distancing from its all-time low of 337.21 hit last week.
"The Hungarian bourse jumped more than the others, in a positive correction," said Zoltan Varga, senior analyst at brokerage Equilor. He said this could largely be due to a 2.3% rise in OTP OTPB.BU, Hungary's largest bank, which rose to a new record high at 14,630 forints on Wednesday.
OTP has been testing new highs for a while.
Budapest's market .BUX gained 1.65% on the day by 1033 GMT, followed by Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 up 0.8% and Prague .PX flat.
Poland's central bank holds a rate meeting later on Wednesday where it is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, as the region's central banks maintain a wait and see mode with economic growth expected to slow next year.
"Nobody expects the MPC to change interest rates on Wednesday, but the tone of the comment may be eased, thus supporting the domestic debt market," PKO BP said in a note.
"The only fresh remark could be about the Supreme Court ruling on FX mortgages which rocked asset markets last week - the central bank may want to reassure markets that it has the tools to counter any fallout from that ruling," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note ahead of the meeting.
He said the forex mortgage story could be "one potential source of exchange rate volatility going forward; the other could be acceleration in core inflation."
"Core inflation has accelerated in Poland in recent months and this could become a factor later, but for now the central bank's status quo is likely to prove zloty-neutral," Ghose added.
The Polish zloty weakened last week after a Polish Supreme Court verdict that investors fear raises the risk that Swiss franc mortgage loans will be converted into the local currency on terms unfavourable to banks.
Thousands of Poles took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgages that have become prohibitively expensive to service after the franc soared in value.
The National Bank of Hungary will publish the minutes of its November rate meeting at 1300 GMT on Wednesday. The bank left interest rates unchanged last month as expected.
The bank maintained its accommodative policy stance and reiterated its view that dampening European economic activity would keep a lid on domestic price pressures.
The bank next meets on Dec. 17 to discuss interest rates, and fresh inflation and GDP projections that could give clues regarding policy going head.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1042 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5120
25.5300
+0.07%
+0.76%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
331.3300
331.7300
+0.12%
-3.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2783
4.2833
+0.12%
+0.26%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7735
4.7785
+0.10%
-2.50%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4355
7.4385
+0.04%
-0.34%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.4800
+0.09%
+0.79%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1077.57
1077.6400
-0.01%
+9.22%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43645.24
43048.25
+1.39%
+11.51%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2106.64
2089.92
+0.80%
-7.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9909.16
9879.22
+0.30%
+34.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
900.49
896.93
+0.40%
+11.97%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2005.91
2004.46
+0.07%
+14.70%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
769.97
770.96
-0.13%
+1.09%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
541.31
544.24
-0.54%
-8.94%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.5490
0.0290
+219bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2560
0.0280
+187bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4720
-0.0020
+182bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3810
-0.0200
+202bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7320
0.0070
+234bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0160
0.0490
+236bps
+5bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.22
2.22
2.16
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.25
0.27
0.32
0.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.68
1.63
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, additional reporting by Alan Charlish Editing by Giles Elgood)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
