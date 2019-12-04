CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bourse shines, led by OTP's 2.3% jump to record high

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's stock market rose over 1.6% on Wednesday morning, outperforming its Central European peers as investor sentiment in the world improved with twists and turns in the Sino-U.S. trade war keeping markets on a roller coaster ride.

Central European currencies also firmed slightly, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= up 0.1% in line with the Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which also gained 0.1% to trade at around 331.30 versus the euro, distancing from its all-time low of 337.21 hit last week.

"The Hungarian bourse jumped more than the others, in a positive correction," said Zoltan Varga, senior analyst at brokerage Equilor. He said this could largely be due to a 2.3% rise in OTP OTPB.BU, Hungary's largest bank, which rose to a new record high at 14,630 forints on Wednesday.

OTP has been testing new highs for a while.

Budapest's market .BUX gained 1.65% on the day by 1033 GMT, followed by Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 up 0.8% and Prague .PX flat.

Poland's central bank holds a rate meeting later on Wednesday where it is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, as the region's central banks maintain a wait and see mode with economic growth expected to slow next year.

"Nobody expects the MPC to change interest rates on Wednesday, but the tone of the comment may be eased, thus supporting the domestic debt market," PKO BP said in a note.

"The only fresh remark could be about the Supreme Court ruling on FX mortgages which rocked asset markets last week - the central bank may want to reassure markets that it has the tools to counter any fallout from that ruling," Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said in a note ahead of the meeting.

He said the forex mortgage story could be "one potential source of exchange rate volatility going forward; the other could be acceleration in core inflation."

"Core inflation has accelerated in Poland in recent months and this could become a factor later, but for now the central bank's status quo is likely to prove zloty-neutral," Ghose added.

The Polish zloty weakened last week after a Polish Supreme Court verdict that investors fear raises the risk that Swiss franc mortgage loans will be converted into the local currency on terms unfavourable to banks.

Thousands of Poles took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgages that have become prohibitively expensive to service after the franc soared in value.

The National Bank of Hungary will publish the minutes of its November rate meeting at 1300 GMT on Wednesday. The bank left interest rates unchanged last month as expected.

The bank maintained its accommodative policy stance and reiterated its view that dampening European economic activity would keep a lid on domestic price pressures.

The bank next meets on Dec. 17 to discuss interest rates, and fresh inflation and GDP projections that could give clues regarding policy going head.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1042 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5120

25.5300

+0.07%

+0.76%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

331.3300

331.7300

+0.12%

-3.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2783

4.2833

+0.12%

+0.26%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7735

4.7785

+0.10%

-2.50%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4355

7.4385

+0.04%

-0.34%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.4800

+0.09%

+0.79%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1077.57

1077.6400

-0.01%

+9.22%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43645.24

43048.25

+1.39%

+11.51%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2106.64

2089.92

+0.80%

-7.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9909.16

9879.22

+0.30%

+34.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

900.49

896.93

+0.40%

+11.97%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2005.91

2004.46

+0.07%

+14.70%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

769.97

770.96

-0.13%

+1.09%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

541.31

544.24

-0.54%

-8.94%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.5490

0.0290

+219bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2560

0.0280

+187bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4720

-0.0020

+182bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3810

-0.0200

+202bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7320

0.0070

+234bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0160

0.0490

+236bps

+5bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.22

2.22

2.16

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.25

0.27

0.32

0.17

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.68

1.63

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, additional reporting by Alan Charlish Editing by Giles Elgood)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

