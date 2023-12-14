CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields fall at auction, zloty climbs to 3-year high

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian bond yields dropped on Thursday at an auction after the European Commission restored Hungary's access to EU funding and the Federal Reserve signalled reduced borrowing costs are coming next year.
Hungary sold 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds at an auction, with the average yield dropping about 70-85 basis points from the previous auction. Three-year bonds were sold at an average yield of 6.52%, 5-year papers at 5.98% and 10-year bonds at an average yield of 6.07% on Thursday HUAUCTION02.
The European Commission said late on Wednesday that Hungary could start claiming up to 10.2 billion euros ($11.00 billion) in refunds on projects. However, 21 billion euros earmarked for Hungary remain blocked over rule-of-law concerns.
"Markets anticipate earlier rate cuts by the Fed based on yesterday's communication, and a similar message from the ECB, which has driven down yields," a bond trader said.
"This, paired with the news of Hungary's access to 10 billion euros from the EU, has lowered the yields."
Shares of Hungarian OTP Bank OTPB.BU were at their highest in a year, gaining almost 4% after opening and trading 3.5% higher at 15,535 forints at 1220 GMT.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 379.3 to the euro at 1158 GMT, up by 0.2%.
The dollar dropped to a fresh four-month low on Thursday after the Fed's latest economic projections indicated the interest-rate hike cycle has ended and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= climbed to a three-year high, boosted by the weaker greenback, trading at 4.3 to the euro, up 0.3%.
"The zloty also reacted positively and today it will fight to permanently drop below the level of 4.30 per EUR," Bank Millennium said in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.3% to 24.43. Central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said the option of an interest rate cut is on the table at the bank's meeting next week.
On Tuesday, rate-setter Jan Prochazka told Reuters inflation risks that have prevented the Czech central bank from starting interest rate cuts have been gradually disappearing.
"The crown must be on guard for the afternoon ECB meeting, from which we do not expect such an aggressive dovish turn like the Fed," CSOB analysts said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1258 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4330
24.5100
+0.32%
-1.13%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.3000
380.1000
+0.21%
+5.31%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3100
4.3235
+0.31%
+8.81%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9719
4.9744
+0.05%
-0.59%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.1800
+0.03%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1397.41
1397.8800
-0.03%
+16.28%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
60106.06
58883.03
+2.08%
+37.25%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2323.36
2298.31
+1.09%
+29.65%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15268.78
15191.31
+0.51%
+30.91%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7580
-0.0960
+227bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.8700
-0.0940
+184bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9640
-0.0530
+188bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0140
-0.0840
+253bps
+8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.8710
-0.1640
+284bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1310
-0.2140
+305bps
-13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.12
4.94
3.91
7.00
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.73
7.09
5.93
10.32
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.53
5.03
4.55
5.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Varun H K and Shilpi Majumdar)
