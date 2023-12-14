CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond yields fall at auction, zloty climbs to 3-year high

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian bond yields dropped on Thursday at an auction after the European Commission restored Hungary's access to EU funding and the Federal Reserve signalled reduced borrowing costs are coming next year.

Hungary sold 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds at an auction, with the average yield dropping about 70-85 basis points from the previous auction. Three-year bonds were sold at an average yield of 6.52%, 5-year papers at 5.98% and 10-year bonds at an average yield of 6.07% on Thursday HUAUCTION02.

The European Commission said late on Wednesday that Hungary could start claiming up to 10.2 billion euros ($11.00 billion) in refunds on projects. However, 21 billion euros earmarked for Hungary remain blocked over rule-of-law concerns.

"Markets anticipate earlier rate cuts by the Fed based on yesterday's communication, and a similar message from the ECB, which has driven down yields," a bond trader said.

"This, paired with the news of Hungary's access to 10 billion euros from the EU, has lowered the yields."

Shares of Hungarian OTP Bank OTPB.BU were at their highest in a year, gaining almost 4% after opening and trading 3.5% higher at 15,535 forints at 1220 GMT.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 379.3 to the euro at 1158 GMT, up by 0.2%.

The dollar dropped to a fresh four-month low on Thursday after the Fed's latest economic projections indicated the interest-rate hike cycle has ended and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= climbed to a three-year high, boosted by the weaker greenback, trading at 4.3 to the euro, up 0.3%.

"The zloty also reacted positively and today it will fight to permanently drop below the level of 4.30 per EUR," Bank Millennium said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.3% to 24.43. Central bank Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said the option of an interest rate cut is on the table at the bank's meeting next week.

On Tuesday, rate-setter Jan Prochazka told Reuters inflation risks that have prevented the Czech central bank from starting interest rate cuts have been gradually disappearing.

"The crown must be on guard for the afternoon ECB meeting, from which we do not expect such an aggressive dovish turn like the Fed," CSOB analysts said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1258 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4330

24.5100

+0.32%

-1.13%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.3000

380.1000

+0.21%

+5.31%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3100

4.3235

+0.31%

+8.81%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9719

4.9744

+0.05%

-0.59%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.1800

+0.03%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1397.41

1397.8800

-0.03%

+16.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

60106.06

58883.03

+2.08%

+37.25%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2323.36

2298.31

+1.09%

+29.65%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15268.78

15191.31

+0.51%

+30.91%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7580

-0.0960

+227bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.8700

-0.0940

+184bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9640

-0.0530

+188bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0140

-0.0840

+253bps

+8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.8710

-0.1640

+284bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1310

-0.2140

+305bps

-13bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.12

4.94

3.91

7.00

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.73

7.09

5.93

10.32

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.53

5.03

4.55

5.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Varun H K and Shilpi Majumdar)

((boldizsargyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

