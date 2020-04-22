CEE MARKETS-Government stimulus boosts stocks despite oil price plunge

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets steadied on Wednesday after two days of losses, helped by news of further economic stimulus packages and plans for reopening business activity in some countries.

Stock indexes across Europe edged higher as Italy looked set to relax sweeping restrictions to contain the coronavirus. The U.S. Senate approved a $484 billion fresh relief package on Tuesday. L2N2C906C

Governments in the CEE region also announced extending stimulus measures, ramped up borrowing to finance costs and signalled plans to gradually re-open their economies.

Equities in the region firmed, led by Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI, which added 1.8%.

Hungarian state owned bank MFB said on Wednesday that it is going to launch a 1.49 trillion forint ($4.57 billion) financing package for Hungarian businesses.

Hungary will boost its forint-denominated bond issuance and plans to issue up to 4 billion euros worth of foreign currency bonds this year to finance an increased budget deficit, the Government Debt Agency AKK said on Wednesday.

Suzuki announced on Wednesday that it would re-start its factory in Hungary on April 29. Hungary's largest carmakers last week said that they plan to restart production gradually, but a lockdown remains in place nationwide.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday said that experts expect the epidemic in Hungary to peak on May 3.

The Czech government also extended its emergency measures. Support for businesses and workers hit by the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus will rise to 1.19 trillion crowns ($47 billion), finance minister Alena Schillerova said, up from 1 trillion crowns announced earlier.

The Czech Republic holds a bond auction later on Wednesday, including a new 20-year bond. Demand has been high for Czech debt, even as the ministry launches a record borrowing spree, with investors expecting the central bank to cut interest rates further.

The government on Monday raised its central state budget deficit target by 50% to a record 300 billion crowns ($11.85 billion).

"In view of the high demand for Czech government bonds over the past weeks it should not be difficult to finance this new record deficit either," a note from Commerzbank said.

Poland's Finance Ministry cancelled a bond tender.

Currencies in the region were looking for direction after losses in the previous session.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1033 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.4660

27.4860

+0.07%

-7.41%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.3500

353.8600

-0.14%

-6.55%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5324

4.5375

+0.11%

-6.09%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8400

4.8390

-0.02%

-1.07%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5680

7.5945

+0.35%

-1.62%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

837.40

830.1600

+0.87%

-24.94%

Budapest

.BUX

31805.14

31582.31

+0.71%

-30.98%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1585.53

1573.44

+0.77%

-26.26%

Bucharest

.BETI

7861.82

7721.93

+1.81%

-21.20%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

781.11

778.46

+0.34%

-15.63%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1544.10

1541.36

+0.18%

-23.46%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

687.16

690.63

-0.50%

-14.29%

Sofia

.SOFIX

430.33

429.12

+0.28%

-24.26%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.7440

0.0280

+143bps

+3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.9490

-0.0290

+160bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5120

0.1820

+197bps

+16bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.6190

0.0000

+131bps

+0bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9850

0.0220

+163bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3500

0.0140

+181bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.26

0.31

0.97

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.16

1.13

1.08

1.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

