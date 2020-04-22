CEE MARKETS-Government stimulus boosts stocks despite oil price plunge

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets steadied on Wednesday after two days of losses, helped by news of further economic stimulus packages and plans for reopening business activity in some countries.
Stock indexes across Europe edged higher as Italy looked set to relax sweeping restrictions to contain the coronavirus. The U.S. Senate approved a $484 billion fresh relief package on Tuesday. L2N2C906C
Governments in the CEE region also announced extending stimulus measures, ramped up borrowing to finance costs and signalled plans to gradually re-open their economies.
Equities in the region firmed, led by Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI, which added 1.8%.
Hungarian state owned bank MFB said on Wednesday that it is going to launch a 1.49 trillion forint ($4.57 billion) financing package for Hungarian businesses.
Hungary will boost its forint-denominated bond issuance and plans to issue up to 4 billion euros worth of foreign currency bonds this year to finance an increased budget deficit, the Government Debt Agency AKK said on Wednesday.
Suzuki announced on Wednesday that it would re-start its factory in Hungary on April 29. Hungary's largest carmakers last week said that they plan to restart production gradually, but a lockdown remains in place nationwide.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday said that experts expect the epidemic in Hungary to peak on May 3.
The Czech government also extended its emergency measures. Support for businesses and workers hit by the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus will rise to 1.19 trillion crowns ($47 billion), finance minister Alena Schillerova said, up from 1 trillion crowns announced earlier.
The Czech Republic holds a bond auction later on Wednesday, including a new 20-year bond. Demand has been high for Czech debt, even as the ministry launches a record borrowing spree, with investors expecting the central bank to cut interest rates further.
The government on Monday raised its central state budget deficit target by 50% to a record 300 billion crowns ($11.85 billion).
"In view of the high demand for Czech government bonds over the past weeks it should not be difficult to finance this new record deficit either," a note from Commerzbank said.
Poland's Finance Ministry cancelled a bond tender.
Currencies in the region were looking for direction after losses in the previous session.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1033 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.4660
27.4860
+0.07%
-7.41%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.3500
353.8600
-0.14%
-6.55%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5324
4.5375
+0.11%
-6.09%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8400
4.8390
-0.02%
-1.07%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5680
7.5945
+0.35%
-1.62%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
837.40
830.1600
+0.87%
-24.94%
Budapest
.BUX
31805.14
31582.31
+0.71%
-30.98%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1585.53
1573.44
+0.77%
-26.26%
Bucharest
.BETI
7861.82
7721.93
+1.81%
-21.20%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
781.11
778.46
+0.34%
-15.63%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1544.10
1541.36
+0.18%
-23.46%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
687.16
690.63
-0.50%
-14.29%
Sofia
.SOFIX
430.33
429.12
+0.28%
-24.26%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.7440
0.0280
+143bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.9490
-0.0290
+160bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5120
0.1820
+197bps
+16bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.6190
0.0000
+131bps
+0bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9850
0.0220
+163bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3500
0.0140
+181bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.26
0.31
0.97
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.16
1.13
1.08
1.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com(+36 70 795 8815))
