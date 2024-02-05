CEE MARKETS-FX weighed down by stronger dollar with rate meetings on deck

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A stronger dollar pressured central Europe's currencies on Monday, knocking the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint off recent highs and leading the Czech crown to test a fresh 21-month low before interest rate meetings in the region this week.
Eyes are largely on the Czech National Bank session on Thursday as investors eye whether it will accelerate the pace of rate cuts as inflation slows after it launched an easing cycle in December. Before that, Poland's central bank is likely to continue a pause in its own easing cycle on Wednesday.
Markets are split on whether the Czech central bank will cut again by 25 basis points or opt for a bigger move of 50 bps.
"We see a slightly higher probability of a 25-basis-point cut, as the Czech central bank may prefer to remain cautious before seeing January’s inflation footprint," Erste Group Bank analysts said in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= traded at 24.95 at 0911 GMT, down less than 0.1% and off its low of 24.98 hit on Friday.
On stock markets, Prague's PX index .PX inched up to a fresh 2-year high on Monday.
Elsewhere in the region, markets were driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar as traders clawed back bets for aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.
A U.S. jobs report last week far exceeding market expectations reinforced Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement that a March rate cut is unlikely.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.327 to the euro, off 0.1% and falling a touch further from a seven-week high of 4.3065 hit last Thursday.
"The zloty remains strong - especially considering the global appreciation of the dollar - but the 4.31 barrier remains a possible limit within the current round of strengthening," Bank Millennium said in a note.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded sideways at 384.3, and was off a nearly two-week high of 382.30 touched at the end of last week.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1044 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9500
24.9400
-0.04%
-1.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.3500
384.3500
+0.00%
-0.30%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3270
4.3230
-0.09%
+0.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9735
4.9739
+0.01%
+0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0900
117.1350
+0.04%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1463.58
1457.3100
+0.43%
+3.50%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65145.14
65290.31
-0.22%
+7.46%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2347.31
2350.44
-0.13%
+0.18%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15718.02
15640.73
+0.49%
+2.26%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7970
0.0350
+120bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6060
0.0410
+140bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7790
0.0350
+150bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.9900
0.0280
+239bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1330
0.0430
+293bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2910
-0.0080
+301bps
-6bps
FORWARD
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.