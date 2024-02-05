CEE MARKETS-FX weighed down by stronger dollar with rate meetings on deck

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A stronger dollar pressured central Europe's currencies on Monday, knocking the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint off recent highs and leading the Czech crown to test a fresh 21-month low before interest rate meetings in the region this week.

Eyes are largely on the Czech National Bank session on Thursday as investors eye whether it will accelerate the pace of rate cuts as inflation slows after it launched an easing cycle in December. Before that, Poland's central bank is likely to continue a pause in its own easing cycle on Wednesday.

Markets are split on whether the Czech central bank will cut again by 25 basis points or opt for a bigger move of 50 bps.

"We see a slightly higher probability of a 25-basis-point cut, as the Czech central bank may prefer to remain cautious before seeing January’s inflation footprint," Erste Group Bank analysts said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= traded at 24.95 at 0911 GMT, down less than 0.1% and off its low of 24.98 hit on Friday.

On stock markets, Prague's PX index .PX inched up to a fresh 2-year high on Monday.

Elsewhere in the region, markets were driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar as traders clawed back bets for aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

A U.S. jobs report last week far exceeding market expectations reinforced Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement that a March rate cut is unlikely.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.327 to the euro, off 0.1% and falling a touch further from a seven-week high of 4.3065 hit last Thursday.

"The zloty remains strong - especially considering the global appreciation of the dollar - but the 4.31 barrier remains a possible limit within the current round of strengthening," Bank Millennium said in a note.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded sideways at 384.3, and was off a nearly two-week high of 382.30 touched at the end of last week.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1044 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change trade close change in 2024 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.9500 24.9400 -0.04% -1.00% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 384.3500 384.3500 +0.00% -0.30% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3270 4.3230 -0.09% +0.40% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9735 4.9739 +0.01% +0.02% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.0900 117.1350 +0.04% +0.13% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2024 .PX Prague .PX 1463.58 1457.3100 +0.43% +3.50% .BUX Budapest .BUX 65145.14 65290.31 -0.22% +7.46% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2347.31 2350.44 -0.13% +0.18% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 15718.02 15640.73 +0.49% +2.26% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.7970 0.0350 +120bps -2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.6060 0.0410 +140bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.7790 0.0350 +150bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 4.9900 0.0280 +239bps -2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.1330 0.0430 +293bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.2910 -0.0080 +301bps -6bps FORWARD (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich) ((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.