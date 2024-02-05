News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-FX weighed down by stronger dollar with rate meetings on deck

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

February 05, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A stronger dollar pressured central Europe's currencies on Monday, knocking the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint off recent highs and leading the Czech crown to test a fresh 21-month low before interest rate meetings in the region this week.

Eyes are largely on the Czech National Bank session on Thursday as investors eye whether it will accelerate the pace of rate cuts as inflation slows after it launched an easing cycle in December. Before that, Poland's central bank is likely to continue a pause in its own easing cycle on Wednesday.

Markets are split on whether the Czech central bank will cut again by 25 basis points or opt for a bigger move of 50 bps.

"We see a slightly higher probability of a 25-basis-point cut, as the Czech central bank may prefer to remain cautious before seeing January’s inflation footprint," Erste Group Bank analysts said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= traded at 24.95 at 0911 GMT, down less than 0.1% and off its low of 24.98 hit on Friday.

On stock markets, Prague's PX index .PX inched up to a fresh 2-year high on Monday.

Elsewhere in the region, markets were driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar as traders clawed back bets for aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

A U.S. jobs report last week far exceeding market expectations reinforced Fed Chair Jerome Powell's statement that a March rate cut is unlikely.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.327 to the euro, off 0.1% and falling a touch further from a seven-week high of 4.3065 hit last Thursday.

"The zloty remains strong - especially considering the global appreciation of the dollar - but the 4.31 barrier remains a possible limit within the current round of strengthening," Bank Millennium said in a note.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded sideways at 384.3, and was off a nearly two-week high of 382.30 touched at the end of last week.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1044 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9500

24.9400

-0.04%

-1.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.3500

384.3500

+0.00%

-0.30%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3270

4.3230

-0.09%

+0.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9735

4.9739

+0.01%

+0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0900

117.1350

+0.04%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1463.58

1457.3100

+0.43%

+3.50%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65145.14

65290.31

-0.22%

+7.46%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2347.31

2350.44

-0.13%

+0.18%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15718.02

15640.73

+0.49%

+2.26%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7970

0.0350

+120bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6060

0.0410

+140bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7790

0.0350

+150bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.9900

0.0280

+239bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1330

0.0430

+293bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2910

-0.0080

+301bps

-6bps

FORWARD

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
