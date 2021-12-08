CEE MARKETS-FX weaker with markets waiting on Polish rate hike, forint unmoved by CPI jump
PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Wednesday, with Hungary's forint unmoved by a rise in inflation to a 14-year high and Poland's zloty awaiting an expected interest rate hike later in the day.
Central banks around the region have hiked interest rates in recent months to battle surging price growth fuelled by both external and domestic factors.
Markets expect the Polish central bank to lift its base rate by at least 50 basis points, to 1.75%, on Wednesday, keeping the zloty clinging to a five-week high.
The zloty EURPLN= traded down 0.2% on the day at 4.593 to the euro at 0935 GMT.
"A more aggressive interest rate hike - 75 bps - would support the current efforts of the zloty to strengthen against the euro and would allow the EUR/PLN rate to break the 4.58 barrier," Bank Millennium said.
"However, the latest press reports about the likely non-acceptance of the national recovery plan by Brussels this year will remain a counterweight."
With tighter monetary policy in the region, currencies are set to gain in the next year, according to Reuters polls, although a stronger U.S. dollar and political risks like Warsaw and Budapest's disputes with the European Union over rule of law and other issues can provide a drag.
In Hungary, inflation data showed the headline rate spiking almost a full percentage point to 7.4% in November.
"In light of [high inflation] the rate hike cycle of the National Bank of Hungary could continue in the next weeks," Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING, said.
The effect on the forint, though, was limited as the data was priced in, one trader said.
The forint EURHUF= slipped 0.2% to 367.8 per euro.
"Investors are waiting for a series of big stuff coming up in the next few days before deciding on a direction: Waiting for the decision of the Polish central bank, inflation numbers from the Czech Republic and the meetings of the Fed and the ECB," the trader said.
Czech inflation data was due Friday and was also expected to show a jump after rising to 5.8% in October, the highest rate since 2008. The crown EURCZK= tread water, down 0.1% at 25.47 to the euro in morning trade.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1035 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4700
25.4485
-0.08%
+2.98%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.8000
367.1300
-0.18%
-1.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5930
4.5820
-0.24%
-0.74%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9473
-0.02%
-1.69%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5225
-0.03%
+0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.5700
-0.03%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1394.79
1387.2400
+0.54%
+35.79%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51297.04
51268.65
+0.06%
+21.82%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2219.83
2231.12
-0.51%
+11.89%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12699.97
12519.27
+1.44%
+29.52%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1227.97
1230.12
-0.17%
+36.31%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1999.46
2003.15
-0.18%
+14.96%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
828.90
832.66
-0.45%
+10.73%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.01
627.19
-0.99%
+38.76%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8380
0.0600
+354bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.5620
-0.0480
+317bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.4700
-0.0180
+284bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8130
-0.0420
+352bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2290
-0.0230
+383bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.1440
-0.1480
+352bps
-15bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.93
3.93
3.80
3.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.48
4.54
4.50
3.50
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.09
3.32
3.28
2.26
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
