CEE MARKETS-FX weaker with markets waiting on Polish rate hike, forint unmoved by CPI jump

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Wednesday, with Hungary's forint unmoved by a rise in inflation to a 14-year high and Poland's zloty awaiting an expected interest rate hike later in the day.

Central banks around the region have hiked interest rates in recent months to battle surging price growth fuelled by both external and domestic factors.

Markets expect the Polish central bank to lift its base rate by at least 50 basis points, to 1.75%, on Wednesday, keeping the zloty clinging to a five-week high.

The zloty EURPLN= traded down 0.2% on the day at 4.593 to the euro at 0935 GMT.

"A more aggressive interest rate hike - 75 bps - would support the current efforts of the zloty to strengthen against the euro and would allow the EUR/PLN rate to break the 4.58 barrier," Bank Millennium said.

"However, the latest press reports about the likely non-acceptance of the national recovery plan by Brussels this year will remain a counterweight."

With tighter monetary policy in the region, currencies are set to gain in the next year, according to Reuters polls, although a stronger U.S. dollar and political risks like Warsaw and Budapest's disputes with the European Union over rule of law and other issues can provide a drag.

In Hungary, inflation data showed the headline rate spiking almost a full percentage point to 7.4% in November.

"In light of [high inflation] the rate hike cycle of the National Bank of Hungary could continue in the next weeks," Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING, said.

The effect on the forint, though, was limited as the data was priced in, one trader said.

The forint EURHUF= slipped 0.2% to 367.8 per euro.

"Investors are waiting for a series of big stuff coming up in the next few days before deciding on a direction: Waiting for the decision of the Polish central bank, inflation numbers from the Czech Republic and the meetings of the Fed and the ECB," the trader said.

Czech inflation data was due Friday and was also expected to show a jump after rising to 5.8% in October, the highest rate since 2008. The crown EURCZK= tread water, down 0.1% at 25.47 to the euro in morning trade.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1035 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4700

25.4485

-0.08%

+2.98%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.8000

367.1300

-0.18%

-1.38%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5930

4.5820

-0.24%

-0.74%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9473

-0.02%

-1.69%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5225

-0.03%

+0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.5700

-0.03%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1394.79

1387.2400

+0.54%

+35.79%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51297.04

51268.65

+0.06%

+21.82%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2219.83

2231.12

-0.51%

+11.89%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12699.97

12519.27

+1.44%

+29.52%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1227.97

1230.12

-0.17%

+36.31%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1999.46

2003.15

-0.18%

+14.96%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

828.90

832.66

-0.45%

+10.73%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.01

627.19

-0.99%

+38.76%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.8380

0.0600

+354bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.5620

-0.0480

+317bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.4700

-0.0180

+284bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8130

-0.0420

+352bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.2290

-0.0230

+383bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.1440

-0.1480

+352bps

-15bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.93

3.93

3.80

3.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.48

4.54

4.50

3.50

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.09

3.32

3.28

2.26

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.