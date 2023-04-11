CEE MARKETS-FX weakens after holiday gains, stocks up ahead of inflation data

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies struck a weaker tone on Tuesday as several local markets returned from a long holiday weekend, while stocks followed European peers higher as investors settled in for U.S. inflation data this week.
Central European policymakers have stuck to leaving interest rates at high levels while sounding a hawkish message in recent weeks to persuade investors to ditch bets on rate cuts coming soon, especially with inflation still at double-digit rates.
Traders are now focused on inflation readings due around central Europe, as well as in the United States on Wednesday for clues on the likelihood of more Federal Reserve rate hikes that would narrow the rate differential with emerging markets.
Currencies in central Europe have rallied behind the hawkish messaging of late, and the Czech crown and Hungarian forint touched more than one-month highs on Friday and Monday, even as local markets remained closed for the Easter holiday.
On Tuesday, currencies retreated marginally, with the crown EURCZK= falling 0.4% to 23.43 to the euro and the forint EURHUF= down 0.2% at 376.20 per euro.
"The move was caused mainly by the 'wow' effect when people came back from the Easter holiday and found how strong the crown is. A lot of them want to sell the crown now," a Prague trader said.
Goldman Sachs said last week that core inflation would remain high although headline inflation could fall due to base effect and easing energy prices. The fall, though, would be limited, with inflation in Hungary, for example, seen dropping to just a tad below 25%.
At the end of March, the Hungarian central bank kept its base rate at 13% - the highest in the EU - and said it should remain there for a prolonged period.
The Czech central bank, in minutes from a March 29 meeting published on Tuesday, said board members agreed an interest rate cut was not on the horizon.
Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski also last week was a bit more hawkish than previously, some analysts said.
The zloty EURPLN=, which had trailed gains seen by regional peers so far in 2023, was 0.2% stronger, at 4.68 to the euro, on Tuesday. Some analysts see any move being limited.
"The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains in a sideways trend for over a month, i.e. 4.6620 - 4.7120 and in our opinion it will be difficult to find arguments that could break the zloty in either direction this week," Bank Millennium said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1106 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.4300
23.3350
-0.41%
+3.11%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.2000
375.6000
-0.16%
+6.18%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6800
4.6880
+0.17%
+0.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9320
4.9300
-0.04%
+0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2500
+0.04%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1395.39
1381.3300
+1.02%
+16.12%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44308.91
44217.85
+0.21%
+1.18%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1778.93
1754.24
+1.41%
-0.73%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12445.31
12425.29
+0.16%
+6.70%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1217.71
1207.86
+0.82%
+16.11%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
865.19
878.48
-1.51%
+4.92%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.37
611.07
+0.21%
+1.81%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7980
0.0480
+315bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9720
0.0520
+272bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5430
0.0660
+230bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1100
-0.0580
+346bps
-16bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0830
0.0470
+383bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1260
0.0550
+388bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.15
6.78
6.05
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.96
13.17
11.99
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.84
6.66
6.25
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
