CEE MARKETS-FX weakens after holiday gains, stocks up ahead of inflation data

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies struck a weaker tone on Tuesday as several local markets returned from a long holiday weekend, while stocks followed European peers higher as investors settled in for U.S. inflation data this week.

Central European policymakers have stuck to leaving interest rates at high levels while sounding a hawkish message in recent weeks to persuade investors to ditch bets on rate cuts coming soon, especially with inflation still at double-digit rates.

Traders are now focused on inflation readings due around central Europe, as well as in the United States on Wednesday for clues on the likelihood of more Federal Reserve rate hikes that would narrow the rate differential with emerging markets.

Currencies in central Europe have rallied behind the hawkish messaging of late, and the Czech crown and Hungarian forint touched more than one-month highs on Friday and Monday, even as local markets remained closed for the Easter holiday.

On Tuesday, currencies retreated marginally, with the crown EURCZK= falling 0.4% to 23.43 to the euro and the forint EURHUF= down 0.2% at 376.20 per euro.

"The move was caused mainly by the 'wow' effect when people came back from the Easter holiday and found how strong the crown is. A lot of them want to sell the crown now," a Prague trader said.

Goldman Sachs said last week that core inflation would remain high although headline inflation could fall due to base effect and easing energy prices. The fall, though, would be limited, with inflation in Hungary, for example, seen dropping to just a tad below 25%.

At the end of March, the Hungarian central bank kept its base rate at 13% - the highest in the EU - and said it should remain there for a prolonged period.

The Czech central bank, in minutes from a March 29 meeting published on Tuesday, said board members agreed an interest rate cut was not on the horizon.

Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski also last week was a bit more hawkish than previously, some analysts said.

The zloty EURPLN=, which had trailed gains seen by regional peers so far in 2023, was 0.2% stronger, at 4.68 to the euro, on Tuesday. Some analysts see any move being limited.

"The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains in a sideways trend for over a month, i.e. 4.6620 - 4.7120 and in our opinion it will be difficult to find arguments that could break the zloty in either direction this week," Bank Millennium said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1106 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.4300

23.3350

-0.41%

+3.11%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

376.2000

375.6000

-0.16%

+6.18%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6800

4.6880

+0.17%

+0.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9320

4.9300

-0.04%

+0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2500

+0.04%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1395.39

1381.3300

+1.02%

+16.12%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44308.91

44217.85

+0.21%

+1.18%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1778.93

1754.24

+1.41%

-0.73%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12445.31

12425.29

+0.16%

+6.70%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1217.71

1207.86

+0.82%

+16.11%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

865.19

878.48

-1.51%

+4.92%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.37

611.07

+0.21%

+1.81%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7980

0.0480

+315bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9720

0.0520

+272bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5430

0.0660

+230bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1100

-0.0580

+346bps

-16bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0830

0.0470

+383bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1260

0.0550

+388bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.15

6.78

6.05

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.96

13.17

11.99

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.84

6.66

6.25

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.