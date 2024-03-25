CEE MARKETS-FX up, with forint seeking firmer ground before Hungarian rate call

PRAGUE, March 25 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies pushed higher on Monday, with the forint looking for stronger levels before a Hungarian interest rate decision this week.
Eyes will be on Hungary's central bank on Tuesday, when analysts expect policymakers to revert back to a slower pace of policy easing after the forint fell to one-year lows.
The forint EURHUF= edged 0.1% higher on Monday, sitting at 396.60 to the euro at 0954 GMT. It had weakened near to the psychological 400 level earlier this month for the first time since March 2023.
Hungary has had the European Union's highest interest rates and a Reuters poll forecast a cut this week by 75 basis points (bps), to 8.25%, a softer move than a 100-bp move last month.
Some analysts saw chances of both a larger or smaller move than 75 bps.
"In our view, the majority of the Monetary Council will see the usual post-cut currency depreciation as too much of a risk so close to both psychological and technical levels at and above 400," ING said.
"Moreover, with cautiousness being the mantra, with the situation less clear than in February, we see the National Bank of Hungary will be rather safe than sorry."
A weakened crown prevented Czech central bankers from agreeing a faster pace to its easing cycle last week.
The crown EURCZK= was 0.2% stronger at 25.285 to the euro on Monday, in the middle of a range it has bounced around since hitting two-year lows beyond 25.50 a month ago.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN=, which has posted a slight overall gain so far in 2024, unlike the forint or crown, as Polish rates stay on hold, rose 0.2% in morning trade, to 4.309 per euro. It had traded at four-year highs beyond 4.30 earlier this month.
Currencies were helped higher by a weaker dollar and slightly higher risk appetite in markets. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck with projections for three rate cuts by year's end.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1054 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2850
25.3380
+0.21%
-2.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.6000
396.9500
+0.09%
-3.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3090
4.3180
+0.21%
+0.82%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9715
4.9715
+0.00%
+0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.2000
+0.03%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1495.19
1490.6600
+0.30%
+5.74%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65400.61
65236.93
+0.25%
+7.89%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2367.37
2377.69
-0.43%
+1.04%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16746.51
16754.73
-0.05%
+8.95%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7250
-0.0440
+090bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7470
0.0160
+140bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9120
0.0000
+157bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.2820
0.0190
+246bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4510
0.0160
+310bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5610
0.0100
+322bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.76
3.91
3.35
5.59
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.20
6.78
6.60
8.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.88
5.81
5.58
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
