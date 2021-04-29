CEE MARKETS-FX up on weak dollar, zloty eyes EU Court's mortgage ruling
By 0810 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= extended previous day's gains to add 0.34% at 360.95 per euro, outperforming regional peers for the third consecutive session. The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% on the day at 4.58.
"This is a correction after the weakening that we recently saw. The weakening of the dollar also helped emerging markets," a Budapest-based trader said.
The central bank's statement on Tuesday it was ready to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation as the economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock also continued to support the currency.
Erste Bank said in a note that "as it has been broadly expected," the U.S. Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged, signalling they are not yet ready to cut support to the economy.
"The U.S. dollar depreciated after the announcement, CEE currencies benefited ... with exception of the Polish zloty."
The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will rule on five questions concerning Swiss franc mortgages on Thursday, which will have major implications for Polish banks.
It will address the question of when the period during which banks can make claims to have their capital returned starts. This could potentially open the door to major losses if the decision means this time limit has expired in many cases.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.14% to trade at 25.8750 against the euro and the Romanian leu was flat at 4.9265.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1013 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8700
25.9100
+0.15%
+1.39%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.9500
362.1800
+0.34%
+0.49%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5790
4.5875
+0.19%
-0.43%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9270
4.9284
+0.03%
-1.26%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5580
7.5600
+0.03%
-0.14%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6250
+0.06%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1110.32
1103.7100
+0.60%
+8.10%
Budapest
.BUX
43663.04
43549.43
+0.26%
+3.69%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2041.97
2029.64
+0.61%
+2.92%
Bucharest
.BETI
11409.26
11398.47
+0.09%
+16.35%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1061.41
1057.91
+0.33%
+17.82%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1890.11
1886.94
+0.17%
+8.67%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
755.44
770.56
-1.96%
+0.91%
Sofia
.SOFIX
521.03
523.94
-0.56%
+16.42%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5910
-0.0460
+128bps
-5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2740
-0.1610
+185bps
-17bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7460
-0.0010
+196bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1050
0.0050
+079bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8280
-0.0050
+141bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5980
0.0060
+181bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.43
0.65
0.97
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.97
1.14
1.30
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.29
0.40
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.