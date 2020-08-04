CEE MARKETS-FX up, mirrors euro gains; zloty shrugs off COVID-19 spike

Contributor
Radu-Sorin Marinas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

The Polish zloty and the Czech crown led Central European currency gains on Tuesday, mirroring the euro's firming against the dollar, while shrugging off a spike in new coronavirus infections in the region's biggest economy.

By 0950 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed by 0.45% each to 4.3980 and 26.1750 respectively. Hungary's forint EURHUF= inched up 0.1% at 344.67, while the Romanian leu EURRON= lingered at 4.8350.

The Hungarian central bank (NBH) said on Tuesday that it planned to "jump-start" the green bond market in the country, which will require a range of incentives by the bank and also other regulators.

All stock indices rose in the region, with Prague .PX rising for a second consecutive session by more than 0.7%. Warsaw .WIG20 and Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI rose 0.5% each, while Budapest .BUX was up 0.4%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1140 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1850

26.3000

+0.44%

-2.88%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.5000

344.8300

+0.10%

-3.88%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4030

4.4180

+0.34%

-3.33%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8340

4.8330

-0.02%

-0.95%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4680

7.4743

+0.08%

-0.30%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.6200

+0.09%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

898.58

892.1800

+0.72%

-19.46%

Budapest

.BUX

34648.52

34620.25

+0.08%

-24.81%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1813.93

1804.38

+0.53%

-15.63%

Bucharest

.BETI

8472.07

8431.74

+0.48%

-15.09%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

846.72

844.15

+0.30%

-8.55%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1579.44

1581.87

-0.15%

-21.71%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

667.18

666.01

+0.18%

-16.78%

Sofia

.SOFIX

436.05

436.59

-0.12%

-23.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0890

0.0410

+080bps

+5bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3740

-0.0060

+110bps

+1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8360

0.0090

+137bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1340

-0.0060

+085bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6660

-0.0220

+139bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2600

-0.0460

+180bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.32

0.35

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.61

0.60

0.60

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.16

0.16

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More