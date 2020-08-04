CEE MARKETS-FX up, mirrors euro gains; zloty shrugs off COVID-19 spike

By 0950 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed by 0.45% each to 4.3980 and 26.1750 respectively. Hungary's forint EURHUF= inched up 0.1% at 344.67, while the Romanian leu EURRON= lingered at 4.8350.
The Hungarian central bank (NBH) said on Tuesday that it planned to "jump-start" the green bond market in the country, which will require a range of incentives by the bank and also other regulators.
All stock indices rose in the region, with Prague .PX rising for a second consecutive session by more than 0.7%. Warsaw .WIG20 and Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI rose 0.5% each, while Budapest .BUX was up 0.4%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1140 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1850
26.3000
+0.44%
-2.88%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
344.5000
344.8300
+0.10%
-3.88%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4030
4.4180
+0.34%
-3.33%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8340
4.8330
-0.02%
-0.95%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4680
7.4743
+0.08%
-0.30%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.6200
+0.09%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
898.58
892.1800
+0.72%
-19.46%
Budapest
.BUX
34648.52
34620.25
+0.08%
-24.81%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1813.93
1804.38
+0.53%
-15.63%
Bucharest
.BETI
8472.07
8431.74
+0.48%
-15.09%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
846.72
844.15
+0.30%
-8.55%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1579.44
1581.87
-0.15%
-21.71%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
667.18
666.01
+0.18%
-16.78%
Sofia
.SOFIX
436.05
436.59
-0.12%
-23.25%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0890
0.0410
+080bps
+5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3740
-0.0060
+110bps
+1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8360
0.0090
+137bps
+3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1340
-0.0060
+085bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6660
-0.0220
+139bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2600
-0.0460
+180bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.32
0.35
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.61
0.60
0.60
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.16
0.16
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com))
