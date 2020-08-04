CEE MARKETS-FX up, mirrors euro gains; zloty shrugs off COVID-19 spike

By 0950 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed by 0.45% each to 4.3980 and 26.1750 respectively. Hungary's forint EURHUF= inched up 0.1% at 344.67, while the Romanian leu EURRON= lingered at 4.8350.

The Hungarian central bank (NBH) said on Tuesday that it planned to "jump-start" the green bond market in the country, which will require a range of incentives by the bank and also other regulators.

All stock indices rose in the region, with Prague .PX rising for a second consecutive session by more than 0.7%. Warsaw .WIG20 and Bucharest's blue-chip index .BETI rose 0.5% each, while Budapest .BUX was up 0.4%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1140 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1850

26.3000

+0.44%

-2.88%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

344.5000

344.8300

+0.10%

-3.88%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4030

4.4180

+0.34%

-3.33%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8340

4.8330

-0.02%

-0.95%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4680

7.4743

+0.08%

-0.30%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.6200

+0.09%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

898.58

892.1800

+0.72%

-19.46%

Budapest

.BUX

34648.52

34620.25

+0.08%

-24.81%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1813.93

1804.38

+0.53%

-15.63%

Bucharest

.BETI

8472.07

8431.74

+0.48%

-15.09%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

846.72

844.15

+0.30%

-8.55%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1579.44

1581.87

-0.15%

-21.71%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

667.18

666.01

+0.18%

-16.78%

Sofia

.SOFIX

436.05

436.59

-0.12%

-23.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0890

0.0410

+080bps

+5bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3740

-0.0060

+110bps

+1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8360

0.0090

+137bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1340

-0.0060

+085bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6660

-0.0220

+139bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2600

-0.0460

+180bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.32

0.35

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.61

0.60

0.60

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.16

0.16

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

