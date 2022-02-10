CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks weaken on higher-than-expected U.S. inflation
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks weakened on Thursday, pressured by a stronger dollar after January U.S. inflation data came in higher than analyst forecasts, pointing to the need for aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Currencies in the region weakened after the U.S. CPI data was published, with the Hungarian forint leading losses as it shed 0.6% on the day to trade at 355.05 per euro, its lowest level in nearly a week.
"The U.S. inflation data led to a risk-off mood in the entire CEE region," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The forint was stuck in a tight range in recent days, that's why it is the most volatile now among its peers."
U.S. consumer prices rose by an annual 7.5% in January, the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, which could fuel financial markets speculation for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. L1N2UK2I2
Investors were also awaiting January Hungarian CPI data to be published on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect headline inflation to remain unchanged at a 14-year-high of 7.4% for the third successive month.
The Polish zloty eased 0.13% to 4.5 per euro, giving up some gains from the previous session when it firmed to its strongest in seven months on hawkish messages from central bank Governor Adam Glapinski after the bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.75%.
"Compared to three months ago, NBP’s language sounds more committed hawkish, with no immediate caveats ... the FX market is now reassured by the unambiguous tightening bias, which supports the currency," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=was down 0.12%, tradingat 24.370 per euro while the Romanian leu slid 0.06%.
Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 weakening 1.16% and Budapest .BUX easing 0.91%. Prague .PXlost 0.44 while Bucharest .BETI was 0.46% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1533 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3700
24.3400
-0.12%
+2.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.0500
352.9300
-0.60%
+4.04%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5000
4.4940
-0.13%
+2.02%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9420
-0.06%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5295
+0.02%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5700
+0.08%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1475.21
1481.6800
-0.44%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52448.86
52930.30
-0.91%
+3.41%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2210.07
2235.93
-1.16%
-2.51%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13459.32
13397.25
+0.46%
+3.05%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1281.51
1281.49
+0.00%
+2.07%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2166.82
2162.70
+0.19%
+4.21%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
860.95
858.82
+0.25%
+4.89%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
624.60
629.29
-0.75%
-1.74%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9650
0.1140
+430bps
+11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.2080
0.0800
+320bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0790
0.1080
+282bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.5820
-0.0260
+391bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0060
0.0200
+400bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0050
0.0440
+375bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.74
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.36
5.51
5.40
4.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.49
4.62
4.62
3.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiweicz in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alexandra Hudson)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
