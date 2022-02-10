CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks weaken on higher-than-expected U.S. inflation

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks weakened on Thursday, pressured by a stronger dollar after January U.S. inflation data came in higher than analyst forecasts, pointing to the need for aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Currencies in the region weakened after the U.S. CPI data was published, with the Hungarian forint leading losses as it shed 0.6% on the day to trade at 355.05 per euro, its lowest level in nearly a week.

"The U.S. inflation data led to a risk-off mood in the entire CEE region," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The forint was stuck in a tight range in recent days, that's why it is the most volatile now among its peers."

U.S. consumer prices rose by an annual 7.5% in January, the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, which could fuel financial markets speculation for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. L1N2UK2I2

Investors were also awaiting January Hungarian CPI data to be published on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect headline inflation to remain unchanged at a 14-year-high of 7.4% for the third successive month.

The Polish zloty eased 0.13% to 4.5 per euro, giving up some gains from the previous session when it firmed to its strongest in seven months on hawkish messages from central bank Governor Adam Glapinski after the bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.75%.

"Compared to three months ago, NBP’s language sounds more committed hawkish, with no immediate caveats ... the FX market is now reassured by the unambiguous tightening bias, which supports the currency," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=was down 0.12%, tradingat 24.370 per euro while the Romanian leu slid 0.06%.

Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 weakening 1.16% and Budapest .BUX easing 0.91%. Prague .PXlost 0.44 while Bucharest .BETI was 0.46% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1533 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3700

24.3400

-0.12%

+2.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.0500

352.9300

-0.60%

+4.04%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5000

4.4940

-0.13%

+2.02%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9420

-0.06%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5295

+0.02%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5700

+0.08%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1475.21

1481.6800

-0.44%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52448.86

52930.30

-0.91%

+3.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2210.07

2235.93

-1.16%

-2.51%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13459.32

13397.25

+0.46%

+3.05%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1281.51

1281.49

+0.00%

+2.07%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2166.82

2162.70

+0.19%

+4.21%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

860.95

858.82

+0.25%

+4.89%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

624.60

629.29

-0.75%

-1.74%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9650

0.1140

+430bps

+11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.2080

0.0800

+320bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0790

0.1080

+282bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.5820

-0.0260

+391bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0060

0.0200

+400bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0050

0.0440

+375bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.74

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.36

5.51

5.40

4.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.49

4.62

4.62

3.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiweicz in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alexandra Hudson)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.