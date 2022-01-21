CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks weaken amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies weakened on Friday as sentiment was weighed by Russia-Ukraine tensions and as investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on policy tightening.
Warsaw .WIG20 led losses in equities, down 1.7%, as CEE stocks followed a sell-off in European and global markets that was sparked by jitters around the U.S. Federal Reserve's pace of tightening monetary policy and weak economic data.
Equities in Budapest .BUX slid 0.63% and Prague's .PX shares were 0.28% lower. Bucharest .BETI lost 0.93%.
Currencies were still trading at strong levels after steady gains since the start of the year when central banks raised interest rates.
Traders said that investors were closely watching a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken due later today in Geneva amid Western fears that Russia may invade Ukraine.
"Good news could help and any escalation of the conflict would hurt the entire region," an FX trader in Budapest said. "It has not strongly affected CEE currencies yet, but it easily could as we are close to where tensions are rising."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.34% on the day and was trading at 357 versus the common currency as investors were looking ahead to the central bank's rate-setting meeting next Tuesday.
A Reuters poll of analysts expects the base rate to be hiked by another 30 basis points to 2.7%.
"The rate meeting could bring bigger moves in the forint's rate, depending on the size of the rate hike," another trader in Budapest said.
"Some market participants say that a hike of more than 30 basis points is needed for the central bank to maintain its credibility with such high inflation."
Hungarian inflation stayed stuck at a 14-year high of 7.4% year-on-year in December, defying expectations of a slowdown.
The Czech crown EURCZK= weakened 0.45% and was trading at 24.3150 per euro after hitting a fresh more than 10-year high in the previous session.
The firming of the crown "was stopped at 24.20, and another strong technical barrier is around 24.10, which will likely be difficult to break without any new significant positive impulses," CSOB said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.28% to 4.5286 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.01% to 4.9455 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1038 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3150
24.2050
-0.45%
+2.29%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.0000
355.7900
-0.34%
+3.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5286
4.5160
-0.28%
+1.38%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9455
4.9452
-0.01%
+0.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5265
-0.05%
-0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1421.96
1426.0000
-0.28%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52018.23
52349.65
-0.63%
+2.56%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2269.71
2308.94
-1.70%
+0.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13014.46
13136.96
-0.93%
-0.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1332.79
1338.14
-0.40%
+6.16%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2183.85
2205.90
-1.00%
+5.03%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
862.55
861.71
+0.10%
+5.09%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
634.19
634.56
-0.06%
-0.23%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.0370
-0.0800
+464bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4990
-0.0280
+387bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.2280
-0.0480
+328bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.9110
-0.0100
+351bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.7930
-0.0620
+416bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.8780
-0.0680
+393bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.24
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.84
5.13
5.10
4.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.74
3.97
3.96
2.83
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
