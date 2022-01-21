CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks weaken amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies weakened on Friday as sentiment was weighed by Russia-Ukraine tensions and as investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on policy tightening.

Warsaw .WIG20 led losses in equities, down 1.7%, as CEE stocks followed a sell-off in European and global markets that was sparked by jitters around the U.S. Federal Reserve's pace of tightening monetary policy and weak economic data.

Equities in Budapest .BUX slid 0.63% and Prague's .PX shares were 0.28% lower. Bucharest .BETI lost 0.93%.

Currencies were still trading at strong levels after steady gains since the start of the year when central banks raised interest rates.

Traders said that investors were closely watching a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken due later today in Geneva amid Western fears that Russia may invade Ukraine.

"Good news could help and any escalation of the conflict would hurt the entire region," an FX trader in Budapest said. "It has not strongly affected CEE currencies yet, but it easily could as we are close to where tensions are rising."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.34% on the day and was trading at 357 versus the common currency as investors were looking ahead to the central bank's rate-setting meeting next Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects the base rate to be hiked by another 30 basis points to 2.7%.

"The rate meeting could bring bigger moves in the forint's rate, depending on the size of the rate hike," another trader in Budapest said.

"Some market participants say that a hike of more than 30 basis points is needed for the central bank to maintain its credibility with such high inflation."

Hungarian inflation stayed stuck at a 14-year high of 7.4% year-on-year in December, defying expectations of a slowdown.

The Czech crown EURCZK= weakened 0.45% and was trading at 24.3150 per euro after hitting a fresh more than 10-year high in the previous session.

The firming of the crown "was stopped at 24.20, and another strong technical barrier is around 24.10, which will likely be difficult to break without any new significant positive impulses," CSOB said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.28% to 4.5286 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.01% to 4.9455 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1038 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3150

24.2050

-0.45%

+2.29%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.0000

355.7900

-0.34%

+3.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5286

4.5160

-0.28%

+1.38%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9455

4.9452

-0.01%

+0.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5265

-0.05%

-0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1421.96

1426.0000

-0.28%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52018.23

52349.65

-0.63%

+2.56%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2269.71

2308.94

-1.70%

+0.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13014.46

13136.96

-0.93%

-0.36%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1332.79

1338.14

-0.40%

+6.16%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2183.85

2205.90

-1.00%

+5.03%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

862.55

861.71

+0.10%

+5.09%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

634.19

634.56

-0.06%

-0.23%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.0370

-0.0800

+464bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4990

-0.0280

+387bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.2280

-0.0480

+328bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.9110

-0.0100

+351bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.7930

-0.0620

+416bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.8780

-0.0680

+393bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.24

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.84

5.13

5.10

4.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.74

3.97

3.96

2.83

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.