CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks recover as new COVID variant selloff fades away

By 1020 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= led regional gains trading 0.4% firmer on the day at 368.6 to the euro, followed by the Polish zloty, up 0.22% at 4.6990.

The Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown were trading flat at 4.9485 and 25.66 respectively.

"Monday may bring an improvement in sentiment after its significant deterioration on Friday, when a wave of sell-offs of more risky assets swept through the market, following information on a new variant of the coronavirus," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"The latest reports are reassuring (the symptoms of Omicron - the new form of COVID-19 - are mild and can be treated at home)."

An FX trader in Budapest said markets are calming down a bit as more info is coming out about the Omicron variant, "that's why regional currencies are able to firm. I do not expect a very big correction, but maybe the worst was over on Friday."

"The key question for the forint this week is whether the central bank will raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit rate again," she said.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% on Thursday at its weekly tender, delivering its second increase in deposit rate in a week.

More volatility, however, cannot be ruled out says Komercni Banka's Marek Lesko: "Today, the sentiment seems to be improving as the core rates and equity futures are higher, but after such exaggerated moves, more volatility wouldn't come as a surprise."

Stock markets in the CEE region rose, with Prague .PX leading regional gains with 0.58%, followed by Budapest <.BUX with 0.46%> and Warsaw .WIG20 with 0.42%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1120 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7000

25.6710

-0.11%

+2.06%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

368.6000

369.8900

+0.35%

-1.60%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6990

4.7089

+0.21%

-2.98%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9504

+0.02%

-1.71%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5245

-0.01%

+0.30%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1359.65

1351.8400

+0.58%

+32.37%

Budapest

.BUX

51194.17

50961.25

+0.46%

+21.58%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2152.16

2143.13

+0.42%

+8.48%

Bucharest

.BETI

12074.95

12177.22

-0.84%

+23.14%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1241.12

1239.70

+0.11%

+37.77%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1981.33

1985.29

-0.20%

+13.92%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

812.80

812.38

+0.05%

+8.57%

Sofia

.SOFIX

623.02

618.47

+0.74%

+39.21%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.7620

-0.2120

+351bps

-23bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.7480

0.0230

+337bps

+1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.5680

0.0270

+288bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8130

0.0040

+357bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.3420

0.0470

+397bps

+3bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2110

0.0580

+352bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.84

3.84

3.72

3.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.40

4.44

4.38

3.34

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.91

3.23

3.22

1.91

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.