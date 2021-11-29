CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks recover as new COVID variant selloff fades away
By 1020 GMT, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= led regional gains trading 0.4% firmer on the day at 368.6 to the euro, followed by the Polish zloty, up 0.22% at 4.6990.
The Romanian leu EURRON= and the Czech crown were trading flat at 4.9485 and 25.66 respectively.
"Monday may bring an improvement in sentiment after its significant deterioration on Friday, when a wave of sell-offs of more risky assets swept through the market, following information on a new variant of the coronavirus," Bank Millennium said in a note.
"The latest reports are reassuring (the symptoms of Omicron - the new form of COVID-19 - are mild and can be treated at home)."
An FX trader in Budapest said markets are calming down a bit as more info is coming out about the Omicron variant, "that's why regional currencies are able to firm. I do not expect a very big correction, but maybe the worst was over on Friday."
"The key question for the forint this week is whether the central bank will raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit rate again," she said.
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9% on Thursday at its weekly tender, delivering its second increase in deposit rate in a week.
More volatility, however, cannot be ruled out says Komercni Banka's Marek Lesko: "Today, the sentiment seems to be improving as the core rates and equity futures are higher, but after such exaggerated moves, more volatility wouldn't come as a surprise."
Stock markets in the CEE region rose, with Prague .PX leading regional gains with 0.58%, followed by Budapest <.BUX with 0.46%> and Warsaw .WIG20 with 0.42%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1120 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7000
25.6710
-0.11%
+2.06%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
368.6000
369.8900
+0.35%
-1.60%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6990
4.7089
+0.21%
-2.98%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9504
+0.02%
-1.71%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5245
-0.01%
+0.30%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1359.65
1351.8400
+0.58%
+32.37%
Budapest
.BUX
51194.17
50961.25
+0.46%
+21.58%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2152.16
2143.13
+0.42%
+8.48%
Bucharest
.BETI
12074.95
12177.22
-0.84%
+23.14%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1241.12
1239.70
+0.11%
+37.77%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1981.33
1985.29
-0.20%
+13.92%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
812.80
812.38
+0.05%
+8.57%
Sofia
.SOFIX
623.02
618.47
+0.74%
+39.21%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.7620
-0.2120
+351bps
-23bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.7480
0.0230
+337bps
+1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.5680
0.0270
+288bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8130
0.0040
+357bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.3420
0.0470
+397bps
+3bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2110
0.0580
+352bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.84
3.84
3.72
3.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.40
4.44
4.38
3.34
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.91
3.23
3.22
1.91
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
