CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks pressured by risk-off mood, gas flow worries

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 16 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies and stocks were weaker on Thursday, with the Hungarian forint shrugging off an unexpected central bank rate hike, as they were pressured by a risk-off mood in global markets.

Investor sentiment turned negative a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point rate hike. Fears of a recession grew as the Fed cut economic growth forecasts, putting pressure on emerging assets in central Europe.

"The mood is really bad after the Fed meeting, the dollar is regaining the strength it lost yesterday and the delivery issues around Russian gas are also not helping," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Russian gas supply to Europe fell further on Thursday, sparking concerns about refilling storage for winter.

The Hungarian forint was down 0.14% on the day and trading at 398.10 per euro, giving up gains from earlier in the day when the central bank unexpectedly raised its one-week deposit rate.

The rate was hiked by 50 basis points to 7.25% at a weekly tender, stepping up interest rate increases to curb surging inflation. The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility, and the base rate is currently 5.9%.

Deputy governor Barnabas Virag pledged to continue the base rate hike cycle with "predictable and decisive" steps until the central bank sees signs that inflation is peaking.

"The hike lifted the forint for a while, but it cannot change the fundamental issues that weaken the currency," a second trader said.

The currency fell to a record low of 403 earlier this week as a negative global market mood added to pressures at home from a rising budget deficit, soaring inflation, and disputes with Brussels over EU funds.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields rose by about 15 basis points after retreating earlier in the day, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.55%.

The Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold two sets of bonds worth a total of 27 billion forints ($70.44 million) on Thursday. HUAUCTION2

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up as data showed that producer price growth accelerated to 27.9% year-on-year in May, a fresh 30-year high, backing arguments for another hefty interest rate hike at the central bank's June 22 meeting.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX weakening 1.1% while Prague .PX was 1.43% lower. Bucharest .BETI added 0.88%.

Markets in Warsaw were closed for a holiday on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1400 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7300

24.7350

+0.02%

+0.57%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

398.1000

397.5500

-0.14%

-7.21%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7115

4.6790

-0.69%

-2.56%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9440

4.9416

-0.05%

+0.08%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5245

+0.02%

-0.07%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4400

117.4000

-0.03%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1287.45

1306.0700

-1.43%

Budapest

.BUX

38886.12

39318.71

-1.10%

-23.33%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1707.11

1707.11

+0.00%

-24.69%

Bucharest

.BETI

12181.77

12075.98

+0.88%

-6.73%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1152.59

1152.33

+0.02%

-8.19%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2037.66

2037.66

+0.00%

-2.00%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

821.32

826.17

-0.59%

+0.07%

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.96

611.68

+0.37%

-3.42%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.6550

0.2380

+538bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.1340

0.2300

+444bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.9160

0.1470

+404bps

-8bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.8890

0.0470

+661bps

-18bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.1000

-0.0190

+640bps

-29bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.9030

0.0000

+603bps

-23bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.71

7.75

7.73

6.48

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.30

9.71

9.89

7.56

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.13

8.28

8.26

6.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 383.3000 forints)

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.