CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks pressured by risk-off mood, gas flow worries
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 16 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies and stocks were weaker on Thursday, with the Hungarian forint shrugging off an unexpected central bank rate hike, as they were pressured by a risk-off mood in global markets.
Investor sentiment turned negative a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point rate hike. Fears of a recession grew as the Fed cut economic growth forecasts, putting pressure on emerging assets in central Europe.
"The mood is really bad after the Fed meeting, the dollar is regaining the strength it lost yesterday and the delivery issues around Russian gas are also not helping," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Russian gas supply to Europe fell further on Thursday, sparking concerns about refilling storage for winter.
The Hungarian forint was down 0.14% on the day and trading at 398.10 per euro, giving up gains from earlier in the day when the central bank unexpectedly raised its one-week deposit rate.
The rate was hiked by 50 basis points to 7.25% at a weekly tender, stepping up interest rate increases to curb surging inflation. The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility, and the base rate is currently 5.9%.
Deputy governor Barnabas Virag pledged to continue the base rate hike cycle with "predictable and decisive" steps until the central bank sees signs that inflation is peaking.
"The hike lifted the forint for a while, but it cannot change the fundamental issues that weaken the currency," a second trader said.
The currency fell to a record low of 403 earlier this week as a negative global market mood added to pressures at home from a rising budget deficit, soaring inflation, and disputes with Brussels over EU funds.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields rose by about 15 basis points after retreating earlier in the day, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.55%.
The Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold two sets of bonds worth a total of 27 billion forints ($70.44 million) on Thursday. HUAUCTION2
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up as data showed that producer price growth accelerated to 27.9% year-on-year in May, a fresh 30-year high, backing arguments for another hefty interest rate hike at the central bank's June 22 meeting.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX weakening 1.1% while Prague .PX was 1.43% lower. Bucharest .BETI added 0.88%.
Markets in Warsaw were closed for a holiday on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1400 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7300
24.7350
+0.02%
+0.57%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
398.1000
397.5500
-0.14%
-7.21%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7115
4.6790
-0.69%
-2.56%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9440
4.9416
-0.05%
+0.08%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5245
+0.02%
-0.07%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4400
117.4000
-0.03%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1287.45
1306.0700
-1.43%
Budapest
.BUX
38886.12
39318.71
-1.10%
-23.33%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1707.11
1707.11
+0.00%
-24.69%
Bucharest
.BETI
12181.77
12075.98
+0.88%
-6.73%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1152.59
1152.33
+0.02%
-8.19%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2037.66
2037.66
+0.00%
-2.00%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
821.32
826.17
-0.59%
+0.07%
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.96
611.68
+0.37%
-3.42%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.6550
0.2380
+538bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.1340
0.2300
+444bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.9160
0.1470
+404bps
-8bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.8890
0.0470
+661bps
-18bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.1000
-0.0190
+640bps
-29bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.9030
0.0000
+603bps
-23bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.71
7.75
7.73
6.48
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.30
9.71
9.89
7.56
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.13
8.28
8.26
6.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 383.3000 forints)
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
