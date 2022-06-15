CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks mixed as investors eye ECB, Fed meetings
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 15 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies were mixed on Wednesday, as markets eyedthe results from the European Central Bank's (ECB) unscheduled meeting and a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.
"Everything is in a whirl now with this surprise ECB meeting and with investors feeling jittery ahead of the Fed meeting," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"A 75-basis point (bp) [Fed] rate hike is priced in by markets already. So, the decision will only affect CEE markets if the step is smaller or bigger than that."
The ECB's Governing Council will hold a rare, unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss the turmoil in bond markets, which lifted the euro versus the dollar. L4N2Y21GJ
Soaring U.S. inflation has fuelled bets that the Fed could deliver a bigger than 50-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday, which pushed the dollar higher earlier this week and pressured emerging markets in central Europe.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.25% and was trading at 398.00 to the euro. That was off a fresh record low of 403.00 hit in the previous session as the negative global market mood added to pressures at home from a rising budget deficit, soaring inflation, and disputes with Brussels over EU funds.
Long-term government bond yields were stable after a rise of about 20 basis points in the previous session, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.40%.
Hungary's debt agency AKK said it bought back three dollar-denominated bond series worth nearly $1.2 billion on Tuesday, adding that the transaction was aimed at extending the maturity of Hungary's debt stock and easing supply pressure on the domestic forint bond market.
The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.02% and was trading at 24.750 per euro.
The Czech Finance Ministry will hold a bond auction later on Wednesday in its latest test of demand in markets.
"Despite the risk of higher issuance needed in the rest of this year, as the government is preparing an update of this year's budget with increased spending, ... we expect solid demand again on the back of rising rates," Komercni Banka trader Fratisek Kanka wrote.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.35% to 4.6725 versus the common currency.
Stocks were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 1.74%, while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.35%. Prague's equities .PX rose by 0.63% and Bucharest .BETI firmed 1.54%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1041 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7500
24.7450
-0.02%
+0.49%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
398.0000
399.0000
+0.25%
-7.19%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6725
4.6560
-0.35%
-1.74%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9444
-0.03%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5210
7.5205
-0.01%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.4000
+0.03%
+0.18%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1298.49
1290.4000
+0.63%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39381.38
38706.29
+1.74%
-22.36%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1698.11
1704.07
-0.35%
-25.09%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12250.43
12064.94
+1.54%
-6.21%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1159.64
1149.74
+0.86%
-7.63%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2042.42
2044.50
-0.10%
-1.78%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.45
827.78
-0.28%
+0.57%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.96
611.38
+0.26%
-3.57%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.4000
0.1990
+523bps
+23bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.7800
-0.0580
+421bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.6630
0.1040
+391bps
+9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.8070
0.0690
+664bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.1080
0.1280
+654bps
+13bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.8670
0.0720
+612bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.57
7.66
7.64
6.43
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.85
9.57
9.86
7.13
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.08
8.23
8.23
6.81
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.