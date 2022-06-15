CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks mixed as investors eye ECB, Fed meetings

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 15 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies were mixed on Wednesday, as markets eyedthe results from the European Central Bank's (ECB) unscheduled meeting and a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

"Everything is in a whirl now with this surprise ECB meeting and with investors feeling jittery ahead of the Fed meeting," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"A 75-basis point (bp) [Fed] rate hike is priced in by markets already. So, the decision will only affect CEE markets if the step is smaller or bigger than that."

The ECB's Governing Council will hold a rare, unscheduled meeting on Wednesday to discuss the turmoil in bond markets, which lifted the euro versus the dollar. L4N2Y21GJ

Soaring U.S. inflation has fuelled bets that the Fed could deliver a bigger than 50-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday, which pushed the dollar higher earlier this week and pressured emerging markets in central Europe.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.25% and was trading at 398.00 to the euro. That was off a fresh record low of 403.00 hit in the previous session as the negative global market mood added to pressures at home from a rising budget deficit, soaring inflation, and disputes with Brussels over EU funds.

Long-term government bond yields were stable after a rise of about 20 basis points in the previous session, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.40%.

Hungary's debt agency AKK said it bought back three dollar-denominated bond series worth nearly $1.2 billion on Tuesday, adding that the transaction was aimed at extending the maturity of Hungary's debt stock and easing supply pressure on the domestic forint bond market.

The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.02% and was trading at 24.750 per euro.

The Czech Finance Ministry will hold a bond auction later on Wednesday in its latest test of demand in markets.

"Despite the risk of higher issuance needed in the rest of this year, as the government is preparing an update of this year's budget with increased spending, ... we expect solid demand again on the back of rising rates," Komercni Banka trader Fratisek Kanka wrote.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.35% to 4.6725 versus the common currency.

Stocks were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 1.74%, while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.35%. Prague's equities .PX rose by 0.63% and Bucharest .BETI firmed 1.54%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1041 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7500

24.7450

-0.02%

+0.49%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

398.0000

399.0000

+0.25%

-7.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6725

4.6560

-0.35%

-1.74%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9444

-0.03%

+0.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5210

7.5205

-0.01%

-0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3700

117.4000

+0.03%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1298.49

1290.4000

+0.63%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39381.38

38706.29

+1.74%

-22.36%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1698.11

1704.07

-0.35%

-25.09%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12250.43

12064.94

+1.54%

-6.21%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1159.64

1149.74

+0.86%

-7.63%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2042.42

2044.50

-0.10%

-1.78%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.45

827.78

-0.28%

+0.57%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.96

611.38

+0.26%

-3.57%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.4000

0.1990

+523bps

+23bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.7800

-0.0580

+421bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.6630

0.1040

+391bps

+9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.8070

0.0690

+664bps

+10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.1080

0.1280

+654bps

+13bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.8670

0.0720

+612bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.57

7.66

7.64

6.43

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.85

9.57

9.86

7.13

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.08

8.23

8.23

6.81

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.