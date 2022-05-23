CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks lifted by weaker dollar, brighter international mood

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Monday and most stocks in the region were also higher, lifted by a weaker dollar and a positive mood on global markets.

The euro rallied on Monday as investors sold the dollar on hopes that loosening lockdowns in China could help global growth. A calmer mood on equity markets in early European trading also pressured the dollar.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led gains in the region, adding 0.71% to trade at 382.00 per euro.

The forint outperformed as it recouped losses from last week when it plunged, pressured by uncertainty over the pace of central bank tightening and a Russian oil embargo, traders said.

"The forint is lifted today by the international mood and is tracking the zloty and the crown, but this strengthening is very fragile and could be turned around by any negative news," one trader said.

Analysts at Takarekbank wrote that "the forint is still moved by several factors including the international mood, developments of the war in Ukraine, news of the oil embargo and those of European Union funds as well."

The forint is down 3.3% so far this year, making it the worst performer in central Europe.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.24% to 4.6155 as it was supported by expectations of further interest rate hikes as well as a possible agreement over EU funds, Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

If the dollar keeps weakening against the euro, "the EUR/PLN exchange rate has a chance to approach 4.60 in the coming days", they wrote.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.38% higher and trading at 24.575 per euro.

Most stocks in the region gained, with Warsaw adding 2.10% while Budapest's index was 1.33% higher and Bucharest firmed 0.86%.

Prague bucked the trend, weakening 0.91%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1026 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5750

24.6690

+0.38%

+1.21%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.0000

384.7000

+0.71%

-3.30%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6155

4.6265

+0.24%

-0.53%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9474

4.9480

+0.01%

+0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5320

7.5335

+0.02%

-0.19%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.5000

+0.09%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1331.18

1343.6900

-0.93%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42327.82

41779.48

+1.31%

-16.55%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1820.72

1782.66

+2.14%

-19.68%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12149.06

12045.95

+0.86%

-6.98%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1152.61

1149.12

+0.30%

-8.19%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2084.18

2081.62

+0.12%

+0.23%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

803.25

821.79

-2.26%

-2.14%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

618.12

618.69

-0.09%

-2.76%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4830

0.0100

+512bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9100

-0.1890

+422bps

-23bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7740

0.0870

+381bps

+6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1950

-0.0330

+583bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6670

-0.0480

+597bps

-9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.4620

-0.0320

+549bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.80

6.73

6.45

6.06

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.63

8.10

8.10

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.25

7.36

7.33

6.46

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

