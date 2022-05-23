CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks lifted by weaker dollar, brighter international mood
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed on Monday and most stocks in the region were also higher, lifted by a weaker dollar and a positive mood on global markets.
The euro rallied on Monday as investors sold the dollar on hopes that loosening lockdowns in China could help global growth. A calmer mood on equity markets in early European trading also pressured the dollar.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led gains in the region, adding 0.71% to trade at 382.00 per euro.
The forint outperformed as it recouped losses from last week when it plunged, pressured by uncertainty over the pace of central bank tightening and a Russian oil embargo, traders said.
"The forint is lifted today by the international mood and is tracking the zloty and the crown, but this strengthening is very fragile and could be turned around by any negative news," one trader said.
Analysts at Takarekbank wrote that "the forint is still moved by several factors including the international mood, developments of the war in Ukraine, news of the oil embargo and those of European Union funds as well."
The forint is down 3.3% so far this year, making it the worst performer in central Europe.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.24% to 4.6155 as it was supported by expectations of further interest rate hikes as well as a possible agreement over EU funds, Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
If the dollar keeps weakening against the euro, "the EUR/PLN exchange rate has a chance to approach 4.60 in the coming days", they wrote.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.38% higher and trading at 24.575 per euro.
Most stocks in the region gained, with Warsaw adding 2.10% while Budapest's index was 1.33% higher and Bucharest firmed 0.86%.
Prague bucked the trend, weakening 0.91%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1026 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5750
24.6690
+0.38%
+1.21%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.0000
384.7000
+0.71%
-3.30%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6155
4.6265
+0.24%
-0.53%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9474
4.9480
+0.01%
+0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5320
7.5335
+0.02%
-0.19%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.5000
+0.09%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1331.18
1343.6900
-0.93%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42327.82
41779.48
+1.31%
-16.55%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1820.72
1782.66
+2.14%
-19.68%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12149.06
12045.95
+0.86%
-6.98%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1152.61
1149.12
+0.30%
-8.19%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2084.18
2081.62
+0.12%
+0.23%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
803.25
821.79
-2.26%
-2.14%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
618.12
618.69
-0.09%
-2.76%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4830
0.0100
+512bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9100
-0.1890
+422bps
-23bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7740
0.0870
+381bps
+6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1950
-0.0330
+583bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6670
-0.0480
+597bps
-9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4620
-0.0320
+549bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.80
6.73
6.45
6.06
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.63
8.10
8.10
6.81
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.25
7.36
7.33
6.46
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.