CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks lifted by global risk-on mood

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks gained on Tuesday as the dollar eased and risk appetite returned to markets after last week's turmoil, when investors were concerned about aggressive interest rate hikes and risks of a global recession.

"CEE currencies strengthened today .... The firming moves coincided with a slightly weaker U.S. dollar and easing of the previous risk-off mood on global markets," Erste Group wrote in a client note.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= added 0.27% and was trading at 396.00 per euro, moving further away from a historic low of 403 that it reached last week.

"We see a bit of a correction and a return of risk appetite after last week's turmoil, but we will have to see whether this mood continues after markets in the U.S. open later today," an FX trader in Budapest said.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Hungary's central bank will hold an FX swap tender providing euro liquidity later in the day.

The bank announced in May that in June it would hold a total of four FX swap tenders providing euro liquidity and two short-term discount bill auctions, in order to strengthen the effectiveness of monetary transmission.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat ahead of a meeting of the Czech National Bank on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the meeting to result in a 100-basis-point or 125-basis-point rise in the key two-week repo rate, now at 5.75%.

This will be the last meeting of the bank before incoming governor Ales Michl takes over. Michl has consistently voted against rate hikes during the central bank's year-long tightening cycle, which has raised the main rate by a total of 550 basis points.

However, his promise of no more rate hikes will be tested right away by soaring inflation and a hawkish turn among major central banks.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.22% and was trading at 4.6390 per euro.

"The zloty continues to strengthen, taking advantage of local factors, i.e. growing expectations for interest rate hikes in Poland ... and another set of probably good data from the domestic economy," Bank Millennium wrote.

Stocks in the region were also higher, tracking European peers, with Warsaw's index .WIG20 leading gains by adding 1.69%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1017 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6890

24.6900

+0.00%

+0.74%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.0000

397.0500

+0.27%

-6.72%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6390

4.6510

+0.26%

-1.03%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9475

4.9450

-0.05%

+0.01%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5140

7.5165

+0.03%

+0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3500

117.4500

+0.09%

+0.20%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1323.62

1308.9000

+1.12%

Budapest

.BUX

40197.72

39691.12

+1.28%

-20.75%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1708.20

1679.89

+1.69%

-24.65%

Bucharest

.BETI

12406.12

12325.80

+0.65%

-5.02%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1143.68

1150.71

-0.61%

-8.90%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1992.68

1993.82

-0.06%

-4.17%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

834.40

836.00

-0.19%

+1.66%

Sofia

.SOFIX

612.41

612.77

-0.06%

-3.66%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.6640

-0.1730

+553bps

-22bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.2340

-0.0230

+469bps

-10bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.7680

0.0510

+400bps

-6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.3900

0.0380

+725bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.5850

0.1340

+704bps

+6bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.1670

0.0230

+640bps

-8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.77

7.98

7.91

6.57

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.50

10.09

10.19

7.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.54

8.75

8.75

6.91

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.