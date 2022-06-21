CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks lifted by global risk-on mood
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks gained on Tuesday as the dollar eased and risk appetite returned to markets after last week's turmoil, when investors were concerned about aggressive interest rate hikes and risks of a global recession.
"CEE currencies strengthened today .... The firming moves coincided with a slightly weaker U.S. dollar and easing of the previous risk-off mood on global markets," Erste Group wrote in a client note.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= added 0.27% and was trading at 396.00 per euro, moving further away from a historic low of 403 that it reached last week.
"We see a bit of a correction and a return of risk appetite after last week's turmoil, but we will have to see whether this mood continues after markets in the U.S. open later today," an FX trader in Budapest said.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
Hungary's central bank will hold an FX swap tender providing euro liquidity later in the day.
The bank announced in May that in June it would hold a total of four FX swap tenders providing euro liquidity and two short-term discount bill auctions, in order to strengthen the effectiveness of monetary transmission.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat ahead of a meeting of the Czech National Bank on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the meeting to result in a 100-basis-point or 125-basis-point rise in the key two-week repo rate, now at 5.75%.
This will be the last meeting of the bank before incoming governor Ales Michl takes over. Michl has consistently voted against rate hikes during the central bank's year-long tightening cycle, which has raised the main rate by a total of 550 basis points.
However, his promise of no more rate hikes will be tested right away by soaring inflation and a hawkish turn among major central banks.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.22% and was trading at 4.6390 per euro.
"The zloty continues to strengthen, taking advantage of local factors, i.e. growing expectations for interest rate hikes in Poland ... and another set of probably good data from the domestic economy," Bank Millennium wrote.
Stocks in the region were also higher, tracking European peers, with Warsaw's index .WIG20 leading gains by adding 1.69%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1017 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6890
24.6900
+0.00%
+0.74%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.0000
397.0500
+0.27%
-6.72%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6390
4.6510
+0.26%
-1.03%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9475
4.9450
-0.05%
+0.01%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5140
7.5165
+0.03%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3500
117.4500
+0.09%
+0.20%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1323.62
1308.9000
+1.12%
Budapest
.BUX
40197.72
39691.12
+1.28%
-20.75%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1708.20
1679.89
+1.69%
-24.65%
Bucharest
.BETI
12406.12
12325.80
+0.65%
-5.02%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1143.68
1150.71
-0.61%
-8.90%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1992.68
1993.82
-0.06%
-4.17%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
834.40
836.00
-0.19%
+1.66%
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.41
612.77
-0.06%
-3.66%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.6640
-0.1730
+553bps
-22bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.2340
-0.0230
+469bps
-10bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.7680
0.0510
+400bps
-6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.3900
0.0380
+725bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.5850
0.1340
+704bps
+6bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
8.1670
0.0230
+640bps
-8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.77
7.98
7.91
6.57
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.50
10.09
10.19
7.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.54
8.75
8.75
6.91
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Bradley Perrett)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
