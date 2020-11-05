CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks keep up gains, crown stronger before central bank meets

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies kept up gains on Thursday and stocks hit multi-week highs as markets saw Democratic challenger Joe Biden nearing victory in a tightly contested U.S. presidential election.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.2% on the day and was off a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, with investors keeping an eye on a central bank policy meeting on Thursday where analysts widely expected rates to stay on hold.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= led Central European currency gains, rising 0.7% to 360.58 to the euro to a more than three-week high before the central bank holds a weekly tender of its one-week deposit facility.

"The appreciation of the HUF makes it unlikely to see a hike at today’s 1-week depo tender," Erste Group Bank analysts said.

Currencies were helped by a drop in the U.S. dollar and yields amid election positioning although trade remained rocky throughout markets.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up to 4.537 to the euro, also touching a three-week high. The crown was up at 26.82 to the euro.

The Czech National Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its Thursday and also through 2021, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Markets will be looking at the bank's updated economic outlook as the second wave of coronavirus pandemic hits the country hard and shuts parts of the economy.

"The CNB might signal that it remains prepared to implement expansionary measures if the situation was to deteriorate massively again," Commerzbank said.

"Unchanged key rates are unlikely to provide much momentum for the crown, the decision is likely to be largely priced in."

Stock markets also climbed as markets remain focused on the U.S. election result.

Budapest .BUX hit its highest since mid-September before giving up some early gains to sit flat on the day. Warsaw .WIG20 rose 0.7% and Prague .PX retreated from early gains - although both indices were near their highest since mid-October.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1011 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.8200 26.8640 +0.16% -5.18% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 360.5800 363.0200 +0.68% -8.16% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5370 4.5388 +0.04% -6.18% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8650 4.8662 +0.02% -1.58% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5500 7.5545 +0.06% -1.39% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4700 117.5700 +0.09% +0.09% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 864.03 865.0100 -0.11% -22.55% .BUX Budapest .BUX 34781.65 34774.72 +0.02% -24.52% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1652.67 1640.94 +0.71% -23.13% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8821.45 8774.67 +0.53% -11.58% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 825.45 820.39 +0.62% -10.85% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1589.50 1581.38 +0.51% -21.21% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 698.16 698.16 +0.00% -12.91% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 427.84 427.69 +0.04% -24.69% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0230 -0.0100 +082bps +0bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5530 -0.0250 +138bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0110 -0.0210 +167bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR -0.0350 -0.0410 +076bps -4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.2960 -0.0250 +112bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.1300 -0.0200 +179bps +0bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.27 0.23 0.24 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.85 0.86 0.88 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.14 0.12 0.10 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Angus MacSwan) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

