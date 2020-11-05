CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks keep up gains, crown stronger before central bank meets

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

Central European currencies kept up gains on Thursday and stocks hit multi-week highs as markets saw Democratic challenger Joe Biden nearing victory in a tightly contested U.S. presidential election.

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies kept up gains on Thursday and stocks hit multi-week highs as markets saw Democratic challenger Joe Biden nearing victory in a tightly contested U.S. presidential election.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.2% on the day and was off a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, with investors keeping an eye on a central bank policy meeting on Thursday where analysts widely expected rates to stay on hold.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= led Central European currency gains, rising 0.7% to 360.58 to the euro to a more than three-week high before the central bank holds a weekly tender of its one-week deposit facility.

"The appreciation of the HUF makes it unlikely to see a hike at today’s 1-week depo tender," Erste Group Bank analysts said.

Currencies were helped by a drop in the U.S. dollar and yields amid election positioning although trade remained rocky throughout markets.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up to 4.537 to the euro, also touching a three-week high. The crown was up at 26.82 to the euro.

The Czech National Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its Thursday and also through 2021, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Markets will be looking at the bank's updated economic outlook as the second wave of coronavirus pandemic hits the country hard and shuts parts of the economy.

"The CNB might signal that it remains prepared to implement expansionary measures if the situation was to deteriorate massively again," Commerzbank said.

"Unchanged key rates are unlikely to provide much momentum for the crown, the decision is likely to be largely priced in."

Stock markets also climbed as markets remain focused on the U.S. election result.

Budapest .BUX hit its highest since mid-September before giving up some early gains to sit flat on the day. Warsaw .WIG20 rose 0.7% and Prague .PX retreated from early gains - although both indices were near their highest since mid-October.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1011 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.8200

26.8640

+0.16%

-5.18%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.5800

363.0200

+0.68%

-8.16%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5370

4.5388

+0.04%

-6.18%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8650

4.8662

+0.02%

-1.58%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5500

7.5545

+0.06%

-1.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

864.03

865.0100

-0.11%

-22.55%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

34781.65

34774.72

+0.02%

-24.52%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1652.67

1640.94

+0.71%

-23.13%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8821.45

8774.67

+0.53%

-11.58%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

825.45

820.39

+0.62%

-10.85%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1589.50

1581.38

+0.51%

-21.21%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

698.16

698.16

+0.00%

-12.91%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

427.84

427.69

+0.04%

-24.69%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0230

-0.0100

+082bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5530

-0.0250

+138bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0110

-0.0210

+167bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0350

-0.0410

+076bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.2960

-0.0250

+112bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1300

-0.0200

+179bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.23

0.24

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.85

0.86

0.88

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.14

0.12

0.10

0.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters