CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks keep up gains, crown stronger before central bank meets

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies kept up gains on Thursday and stocks hit multi-week highs as markets saw Democratic challenger Joe Biden nearing victory in a tightly contested U.S. presidential election.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.2% on the day and was off a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, with investors keeping an eye on a central bank policy meeting on Thursday where analysts widely expected rates to stay on hold.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= led Central European currency gains, rising 0.7% to 360.58 to the euro to a more than three-week high before the central bank holds a weekly tender of its one-week deposit facility.
"The appreciation of the HUF makes it unlikely to see a hike at today’s 1-week depo tender," Erste Group Bank analysts said.
Currencies were helped by a drop in the U.S. dollar and yields amid election positioning although trade remained rocky throughout markets.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up to 4.537 to the euro, also touching a three-week high. The crown was up at 26.82 to the euro.
The Czech National Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its Thursday and also through 2021, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Markets will be looking at the bank's updated economic outlook as the second wave of coronavirus pandemic hits the country hard and shuts parts of the economy.
"The CNB might signal that it remains prepared to implement expansionary measures if the situation was to deteriorate massively again," Commerzbank said.
"Unchanged key rates are unlikely to provide much momentum for the crown, the decision is likely to be largely priced in."
Stock markets also climbed as markets remain focused on the U.S. election result.
Budapest .BUX hit its highest since mid-September before giving up some early gains to sit flat on the day. Warsaw .WIG20 rose 0.7% and Prague .PX retreated from early gains - although both indices were near their highest since mid-October.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1011 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.8200
26.8640
+0.16%
-5.18%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.5800
363.0200
+0.68%
-8.16%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5370
4.5388
+0.04%
-6.18%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8650
4.8662
+0.02%
-1.58%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5500
7.5545
+0.06%
-1.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5700
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
864.03
865.0100
-0.11%
-22.55%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
34781.65
34774.72
+0.02%
-24.52%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1652.67
1640.94
+0.71%
-23.13%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8821.45
8774.67
+0.53%
-11.58%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
825.45
820.39
+0.62%
-10.85%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1589.50
1581.38
+0.51%
-21.21%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
698.16
698.16
+0.00%
-12.91%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
427.84
427.69
+0.04%
-24.69%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0230
-0.0100
+082bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5530
-0.0250
+138bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0110
-0.0210
+167bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0350
-0.0410
+076bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.2960
-0.0250
+112bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1300
-0.0200
+179bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.23
0.24
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.85
0.86
0.88
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.14
0.12
0.10
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
