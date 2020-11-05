CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks hit multi-week highs, Czech central bank holds fire

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended gains on Thursday and stocks hit multi-week highs as markets saw Democratic challenger Joe Biden inching nearer victory in a tightly contested U.S. presidential election.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.6% on the day and hit a more than seven-week high, also helped by the central bank holding interest rates as expected and indicating no changes were likely in the coming months either.
The forint EURHUF= led Central European currency gains, rising 1.0% to 359.29 to the euro, its strongest in more than three-weeks. The Hungarian central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged, as expected after recent currency gains.
"The forint was very weak and investors are closing their positions," an FX trader said.
He said it could stay around current levels for a while if the risk-on mood in the region continued.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up to 4.535 to the euro, also touching a three-week high. The crown was up at 26.695, gaining momentum after the central bank held fire on rates, even though some have priced in a slight chance of future cuts.
The Czech National Bank has held its key rate at 0.25% since May after cutting by 200 basis points in the spring when the pandemic first hit, with inflation staying stubbornly high.
"For the rest of this year, we expect interest rates to remain stable," Erste Group Bank said. "However, in the case of a significant economic deterioration, due to the further worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CNB may further ease monetary conditions."
Stock markets also climbed as Budapest .BUX hit a two-month high, rising 1.4%. Warsaw .WIG20 rose 1.8% and Prague .PX added 0.9%- both indices near their highest since mid-October.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1810 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.6950
26.8640
+0.63%
-4.73%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.2900
363.0200
+1.04%
-7.83%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5350
4.5388
+0.08%
-6.14%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8650
4.8662
+0.02%
-1.58%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5540
7.5545
+0.01%
-1.44%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5700
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
872.48
865.0100
+0.86%
-21.79%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35264.98
34774.72
+1.41%
-23.47%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1670.43
1640.94
+1.80%
-22.31%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8845.30
8774.67
+0.80%
-11.35%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
827.08
820.39
+0.82%
-10.67%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1591.28
1581.38
+0.63%
-21.12%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
697.35
698.16
-0.12%
-13.02%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
425.91
427.69
-0.42%
-25.03%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0030
-0.0300
+079bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5630
-0.0150
+137bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9940
-0.0380
+163bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0010
-0.0050
+078bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3280
0.0070
+114bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1580
0.0080
+179bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.23
0.31
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.77
0.77
0.78
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.14
0.12
0.12
0.22
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Kirsten Donovan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
