CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks hit multi-week highs, Czech central bank holds fire

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended gains on Thursday and stocks hit multi-week highs as markets saw Democratic challenger Joe Biden inching nearer victory in a tightly contested U.S. presidential election.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.6% on the day and hit a more than seven-week high, also helped by the central bank holding interest rates as expected and indicating no changes were likely in the coming months either.

The forint EURHUF= led Central European currency gains, rising 1.0% to 359.29 to the euro, its strongest in more than three-weeks. The Hungarian central bank kept the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility unchanged, as expected after recent currency gains.

"The forint was very weak and investors are closing their positions," an FX trader said.

He said it could stay around current levels for a while if the risk-on mood in the region continued.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up to 4.535 to the euro, also touching a three-week high. The crown was up at 26.695, gaining momentum after the central bank held fire on rates, even though some have priced in a slight chance of future cuts.

The Czech National Bank has held its key rate at 0.25% since May after cutting by 200 basis points in the spring when the pandemic first hit, with inflation staying stubbornly high.

"For the rest of this year, we expect interest rates to remain stable," Erste Group Bank said. "However, in the case of a significant economic deterioration, due to the further worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CNB may further ease monetary conditions."

Stock markets also climbed as Budapest .BUX hit a two-month high, rising 1.4%. Warsaw .WIG20 rose 1.8% and Prague .PX added 0.9%- both indices near their highest since mid-October.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1810 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.6950

26.8640

+0.63%

-4.73%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.2900

363.0200

+1.04%

-7.83%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5350

4.5388

+0.08%

-6.14%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8650

4.8662

+0.02%

-1.58%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5540

7.5545

+0.01%

-1.44%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

872.48

865.0100

+0.86%

-21.79%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35264.98

34774.72

+1.41%

-23.47%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1670.43

1640.94

+1.80%

-22.31%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8845.30

8774.67

+0.80%

-11.35%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

827.08

820.39

+0.82%

-10.67%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1591.28

1581.38

+0.63%

-21.12%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

697.35

698.16

-0.12%

-13.02%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

425.91

427.69

-0.42%

-25.03%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0030

-0.0300

+079bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5630

-0.0150

+137bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9940

-0.0380

+163bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0010

-0.0050

+078bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3280

0.0070

+114bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1580

0.0080

+179bps

+1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.23

0.31

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.77

0.77

0.78

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.14

0.12

0.12

0.22

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Kirsten Donovan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

