CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks hit by global sell-off

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly softer on Thursday, taking a hit from a global sell-off in risk assets fuelled by fears that rising numbers of coronavirus cases are slowing the global economic recovery.
Europe has seen a surge in infections recently, with Poland reporting a new record daily number of cases on Thursday. In the Czech Republic, the surge in cases has been growing at the second-fastest rate in Europe when adjusted for population, behind only Spain.
"The epicentre of negative effects of the second wave of the coronavirus is in Europe. CEE currencies must compensate for expected reduced demand from Europe given the worsening business sentiment there," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao SA.
At 0905 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.38% softer against the euro at 4.5275, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.26% weaker at 27.01.
The crown did not get any strong impulse from the Czech National Bank (CNB) on Wednesday after rate setters left the key rate CZCBIR=ECI unchanged at 0.25% as expected.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.872. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.03% weaker at 365.40, after having firmed earlier in the session.
"The forint could have stopped for a breather after falling more than its regional peers in the past few days," a Budapest-based trader said.
"Also, the market is thinking that the central bank could raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit tender to protect the forint. If that does not happen, the forint could weaken back to levels of 366 and above."
The central bank holds its weekly one-week deposit tender later today. The rate will be announced at 0950 GMT.
Stocks fell, taking their cue from global markets that have been rattled by rising infection rates and fading hopes of fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.
The main indices in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 fell 0.3%-1.3%.
Czech 10-year bond yields CZ10YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 0.863%, while Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell almost 3 basis points to 1.335%.
"...in the case of 10-year papers it will not be easy to break the 1.30% level, despite positive sentiment in the global debt market," PKO BP analysts in Warsaw said in a note.
"Therefore, it seems more probable that the yields will return to 1.40% on the longer end of the curve."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1105 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.0100
26.9400
-0.26%
-5.84%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.4000
365.3000
-0.03%
-9.37%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5275
4.5102
-0.38%
-5.99%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8720
4.8714
-0.01%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5510
7.5505
-0.01%
-1.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
858.80
861.6900
-0.34%
-23.02%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32103.01
32515.39
-1.27%
-30.34%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1667.14
1685.40
-1.08%
-22.46%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9078.23
9110.46
-0.35%
-9.01%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
844.36
834.77
+1.15%
-8.80%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1638.03
1645.58
-0.46%
-18.81%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
690.45
688.57
+0.27%
-13.88%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
424.37
425.11
-0.17%
-25.31%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0710
-0.0100
+079bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.4760
-0.0850
+120bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8630
-0.0210
+138bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0500
-0.0490
+076bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6450
-0.0260
+137bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3350
-0.0290
+186bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.32
0.33
0.36
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.94
1.01
1.08
0.65
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.17
0.18
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
All emerging market news EMRGCEEUCEE/
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX EEFX= Middle East spot FX MEFX=
Asia spot FX ASIAFX= Latin America spot FX LATAMFX=
Other news and reports
World central bank news CEN Economic Data Guide ECONGUIDE
Official rates GLOBAL/INT Emerging Diary EMRG/DIARY
Top events M/DIARY Diaries DIARY Diaries Index IND/DIARY
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.