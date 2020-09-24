CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks hit by global sell-off

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mostly softer on Thursday, taking a hit from a global sell-off in risk assets fuelled by fears that rising numbers of coronavirus cases are slowing the global economic recovery.

Europe has seen a surge in infections recently, with Poland reporting a new record daily number of cases on Thursday. In the Czech Republic, the surge in cases has been growing at the second-fastest rate in Europe when adjusted for population, behind only Spain.

"The epicentre of negative effects of the second wave of the coronavirus is in Europe. CEE currencies must compensate for expected reduced demand from Europe given the worsening business sentiment there," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao SA.

At 0905 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.38% softer against the euro at 4.5275, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.26% weaker at 27.01.

The crown did not get any strong impulse from the Czech National Bank (CNB) on Wednesday after rate setters left the key rate CZCBIR=ECI unchanged at 0.25% as expected.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.872. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.03% weaker at 365.40, after having firmed earlier in the session.

"The forint could have stopped for a breather after falling more than its regional peers in the past few days," a Budapest-based trader said.

"Also, the market is thinking that the central bank could raise the interest rate on its one-week deposit tender to protect the forint. If that does not happen, the forint could weaken back to levels of 366 and above."

The central bank holds its weekly one-week deposit tender later today. The rate will be announced at 0950 GMT.

Stocks fell, taking their cue from global markets that have been rattled by rising infection rates and fading hopes of fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.

The main indices in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 fell 0.3%-1.3%.

Czech 10-year bond yields CZ10YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 0.863%, while Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR fell almost 3 basis points to 1.335%.

"...in the case of 10-year papers it will not be easy to break the 1.30% level, despite positive sentiment in the global debt market," PKO BP analysts in Warsaw said in a note.

"Therefore, it seems more probable that the yields will return to 1.40% on the longer end of the curve."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1105 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.0100

26.9400

-0.26%

-5.84%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.4000

365.3000

-0.03%

-9.37%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5275

4.5102

-0.38%

-5.99%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8720

4.8714

-0.01%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5510

7.5505

-0.01%

-1.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

858.80

861.6900

-0.34%

-23.02%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32103.01

32515.39

-1.27%

-30.34%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1667.14

1685.40

-1.08%

-22.46%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9078.23

9110.46

-0.35%

-9.01%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

844.36

834.77

+1.15%

-8.80%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1638.03

1645.58

-0.46%

-18.81%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

690.45

688.57

+0.27%

-13.88%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

424.37

425.11

-0.17%

-25.31%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0710

-0.0100

+079bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.4760

-0.0850

+120bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8630

-0.0210

+138bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0500

-0.0490

+076bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6450

-0.0260

+137bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3350

-0.0290

+186bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.32

0.33

0.36

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.94

1.01

1.08

0.65

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.17

0.18

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

