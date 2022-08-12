CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks higher as oil flows to central Europe resume
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Friday as investors' jitters were calmed by news that Ukraine resumed Russian oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia and that flows could soon be restored to the Czech Republic as well.
Stocks were higher, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 0.49% on the day. Prague's equities .PX added 0.15%, while Budapest .BUX was 0.32% higher. Bucharest .BETI added 0.27%.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, the most affected by the oil supply disruption earlier this week as the country is highly dependent on Russian energy imports, was 0.18% stronger on Friday and trading at 394 per euro.
The currency fell as low as 401 after news broke on Tuesday that Ukraine had halted Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline on Aug. 4 as Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow.
"The restart of oil flows lifted the forint back from this week's lows, and the lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data also helped," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The big plunge in the forint's rate showed, however, that the market is nervous."
Oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia resumed on Wednesday after Hungarian energy company MOL MOLB.BU paid transit fees to the Ukrainian pipeline operator.
On Friday, Reuters reported that a European bank has agreed to process a payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, which would be a step to restoring oil flows to the Czech Republic and also create conditions for future payments for transit to the region.
Markets were also eyeing an expected review of Hungary's credit rating by Standard & Poor's due later in the day after market hours.
"We do not expect the BBB rating with stable outlook to change, but they will definitely mention the uncertainty around the disbursement of EU and the energy supply among risks," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown added 0.14% and was trading at 24.325 per euro while the Polish zloty edged up 0.03% to 4.6795 versus the common currency.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1036 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3250
24.3600
+0.14%
+2.25%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.0000
394.7000
+0.18%
-6.25%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6795
4.6810
+0.03%
-1.89%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8900
4.9000
+0.20%
+1.19%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5170
7.5145
-0.03%
+0.01%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3400
117.3700
+0.03%
+0.20%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1254.61
1252.6700
+0.15%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44290.11
44148.98
+0.32%
-12.68%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1733.47
1724.98
+0.49%
-23.53%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12604.41
12570.35
+0.27%
-3.50%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1174.23
1172.71
+0.13%
-6.47%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2001.03
1997.64
+0.17%
-3.77%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
840.20
846.91
-0.79%
+2.37%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
616.08
614.74
+0.22%
-3.08%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5870
-0.2790
+502bps
-29bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3740
0.0000
+364bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8360
0.0130
+283bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6360
0.0280
+607bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8710
0.0540
+514bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4880
0.0840
+449bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.32
7.23
6.81
7.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.49
13.57
13.58
12.02
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.40
7.29
6.94
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
