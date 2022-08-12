PX

CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks higher as oil flows to central Europe resume

Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Friday as investors' jitters were calmed by news that Ukraine resumed Russian oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia and that flows could soon be restored to the Czech Republic as well.

Stocks were higher, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 0.49% on the day. Prague's equities .PX added 0.15%, while Budapest .BUX was 0.32% higher. Bucharest .BETI added 0.27%.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, the most affected by the oil supply disruption earlier this week as the country is highly dependent on Russian energy imports, was 0.18% stronger on Friday and trading at 394 per euro.

The currency fell as low as 401 after news broke on Tuesday that Ukraine had halted Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline on Aug. 4 as Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow.

"The restart of oil flows lifted the forint back from this week's lows, and the lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data also helped," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The big plunge in the forint's rate showed, however, that the market is nervous."

Oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia resumed on Wednesday after Hungarian energy company MOL MOLB.BU paid transit fees to the Ukrainian pipeline operator.

On Friday, Reuters reported that a European bank has agreed to process a payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, which would be a step to restoring oil flows to the Czech Republic and also create conditions for future payments for transit to the region.

Markets were also eyeing an expected review of Hungary's credit rating by Standard & Poor's due later in the day after market hours.

"We do not expect the BBB rating with stable outlook to change, but they will definitely mention the uncertainty around the disbursement of EU and the energy supply among risks," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown added 0.14% and was trading at 24.325 per euro while the Polish zloty edged up 0.03% to 4.6795 versus the common currency.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3250

24.3600

+0.14%

+2.25%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.0000

394.7000

+0.18%

-6.25%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6795

4.6810

+0.03%

-1.89%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8900

4.9000

+0.20%

+1.19%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5170

7.5145

-0.03%

+0.01%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3400

117.3700

+0.03%

+0.20%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1254.61

1252.6700

+0.15%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44290.11

44148.98

+0.32%

-12.68%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1733.47

1724.98

+0.49%

-23.53%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12604.41

12570.35

+0.27%

-3.50%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1174.23

1172.71

+0.13%

-6.47%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2001.03

1997.64

+0.17%

-3.77%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

840.20

846.91

-0.79%

+2.37%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

616.08

614.74

+0.22%

-3.08%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5870

-0.2790

+502bps

-29bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3740

0.0000

+364bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8360

0.0130

+283bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6360

0.0280

+607bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.8710

0.0540

+514bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4880

0.0840

+449bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.32

7.23

6.81

7.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.49

13.57

13.58

12.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.40

7.29

6.94

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

