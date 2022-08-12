CEE MARKETS-FX, stocks higher as oil flows to central Europe resume

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks firmed on Friday as investors' jitters were calmed by news that Ukraine resumed Russian oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia and that flows could soon be restored to the Czech Republic as well.

Stocks were higher, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains by adding 0.49% on the day. Prague's equities .PX added 0.15%, while Budapest .BUX was 0.32% higher. Bucharest .BETI added 0.27%.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, the most affected by the oil supply disruption earlier this week as the country is highly dependent on Russian energy imports, was 0.18% stronger on Friday and trading at 394 per euro.

The currency fell as low as 401 after news broke on Tuesday that Ukraine had halted Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline on Aug. 4 as Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow.

"The restart of oil flows lifted the forint back from this week's lows, and the lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data also helped," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The big plunge in the forint's rate showed, however, that the market is nervous."

Oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia resumed on Wednesday after Hungarian energy company MOL MOLB.BU paid transit fees to the Ukrainian pipeline operator.

On Friday, Reuters reported that a European bank has agreed to process a payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, which would be a step to restoring oil flows to the Czech Republic and also create conditions for future payments for transit to the region.

Markets were also eyeing an expected review of Hungary's credit rating by Standard & Poor's due later in the day after market hours.

"We do not expect the BBB rating with stable outlook to change, but they will definitely mention the uncertainty around the disbursement of EU and the energy supply among risks," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown added 0.14% and was trading at 24.325 per euro while the Polish zloty edged up 0.03% to 4.6795 versus the common currency.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1036 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.3250 24.3600 +0.14% +2.25% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 394.0000 394.7000 +0.18% -6.25% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6795 4.6810 +0.03% -1.89% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8900 4.9000 +0.20% +1.19% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5170 7.5145 -0.03% +0.01% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3400 117.3700 +0.03% +0.20% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1254.61 1252.6700 +0.15% .BUX Budapest .BUX 44290.11 44148.98 +0.32% -12.68% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1733.47 1724.98 +0.49% -23.53% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12604.41 12570.35 +0.27% -3.50% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1174.23 1172.71 +0.13% -6.47% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2001.03 1997.64 +0.17% -3.77% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 840.20 846.91 -0.79% +2.37% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 616.08 614.74 +0.22% -3.08% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.5870 -0.2790 +502bps -29bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.3740 0.0000 +364bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.8360 0.0130 +283bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.6360 0.0280 +607bps +2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.8710 0.0540 +514bps +4bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.4880 0.0840 +449bps +5bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.32 7.23 6.81 7.28 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.49 13.57 13.58 12.02 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.40 7.29 6.94 7.03 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

